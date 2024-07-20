Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers' current lineup needs upgrading on the wing to reach its full potential.

On the surface, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had quite a successful past two years: going from just 22 wins in 2020-21 to 44 wins and a Play-In berth in 2021-22 to back-to-back playoff appearances and a series win in 2023-24 seems like the normal ascension process for a great team in the future. Add the fact that they acquired superstar Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz and just re-signed him to a 3-year, $150M contract, and everything appears to be perfect in Believeland.

However, it is inking that very extension that is the source of worry for the Cavaliers fanbase and front office, as Cleveland is now stuck in mediocrity for the foreseeable future. This jarring reality is less about a lack of talent on the roster, but rather a formula with how the pieces fit that will likely never translate to true contention in today's NBA.

Cleveland's starting five is one of the league's most talented, but the results they get on the floor together indicate there is something wrong, and their ceiling will forever be the second round if they don't make some changes.

With that said, here are three trade targets and candidates for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Offseason Rumors

The Cavs have been linked to several promising players

As always since Donovan Mitchell has arrived in Cleveland, the Cavaliers have been in constant trade rumors. This summer, the whispers revolved around either giving up one of their star guards or acquiring a star forward to help those two.

One of the best wings that is possibly available is Brandon Ingram , so naturally, the Cavs were discussed as a potential trade destination for the 26-year-old. However, nothing has materialized yet, and Cleveland would have to agree to give him a 5-year, $210M extension, which is risky considering his injury history.

Because of the rough fit next to newly-extended Donovan Mitchell, trades regarding Darius Garland have surfaced everywhere. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs , Orlando Magic , and Miami Heat , as well as other squads who desperately need offensive help at the guard position, have been rumored to have interest, but his trade market doesn't appear to be strong.

Other franchises seem to know that Cleveland wants to move Garland after extending Mitchell, giving the Cavs little leverage in a potential negotiation.

Lastly, it seems that the Cavaliers have chosen to keep Evan Mobley and move on from Jarrett Allen if they decide to break up that tandem. There are several teams starved for size out there, but Mitchell has expressed his wishes that Allen be kept in Cleveland.

Nothing has gotten very serious in terms of possible blockbuster trades, but it seems that Cleveland is inching closer to making a big move to shift the makeup of their roster.

Darius Garland

Garland and Mitchell simply cannot coexist on the same floor together at a championship level because of their styles of play. Both guys need to have the ball in their hands at all times to maximize their talents, and neither is particularly skilled off the ball; I suppose they could always improve, as both players are extremely talented, but it is starting to seem like a lost cause. The duo also gives opponents two attack points on defense which will always cost Cleveland in the postseason.

Cleveland would be much better off flipping one of the two lead guards for a star wing or a couple of starting-level forwards to change the dynamic of the team. It would help Garland's career specifically to be elsewhere, as Mitchell is the undisputed number one for this squad.

Not Meeting His Potential (Garland Stats w/ Mitchell) PPG APG TS% 20.0 7.2 57.5%

Time has run out on this duo, and it appears that Garland would be the most likely one to go because Mitchell just inked a new extension, he has more to gain from leaving and is the inferior player who is targeted even more defensively.

Donovan Mitchell, SG

Although the Cavaliers have clearly reached their ceiling with the Mitchell/Garland pairing, which was a gentlemen's sweep at the hands of the Celtics, they appear to be trying to make this work under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. This would be a mistake, but there is not much harm in trying a new system until the trade deadline, which seems to be the direction they're going on.

Even though Mitchell just signed his three-year extension, he would also be a prime candidate to be moved if the front office makes the right choice and splits up the duo that will doom them to mediocrity. We already know that several talent-starved teams will be in on Mitchell, as several squads have shown interest this summer before he committed to Cleveland.

Mitchell's Cleveland Stats PPG APG RPG TS% 27.5 5.2 4.6 60.6%

Again, there is just no way that Cleveland will break through for the ultimate prize if this is their backcourt, they are doing themselves a disservice by not cashing in on their assets at maximum value. This team is just one or two moves away from true contention, and trading either Mitchell or Garland is the first step.

Jarrett Allen, C

While the Mobley/Allen duo is deadly on defense, having two non-shooters with limited offensive skill is always going to put a ceiling on this team's title hopes. Their spacing in late game situations is brutal, and the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics exposed this flaw to disastrous consequences in their last two playoff dominations of Cleveland in 2023 and 2024.

Cleveland will prioritize keeping Mobley because he is three years younger and has much more room to grow on both sides of the ball. Mobley is entering just his fourth season in the league and has shown flashes of the complex offensive game that Cleveland desperately needs him to grow into, while Allen's game seems to be more finished.

However, Allen is an excellent player who provides value on both sides of the ball as a rim protector, post defender, rebounder, and putback machine. Any contender that is starved for size would be lucky to have him. It is unfortunate, but separating these two bigs is the only way forward for Cleveland.

Space Killers Player PPG 3P% 3PA Mobley 2023-24 15.7 37.3% 1.2 Allen 2023-24 16.5 0.0% 0.1 Mobley Career 15.6 26.5% 1.3 Allen Career 12.7 17.1% 0.2

.

Cleveland Cavaliers Top 3 Trade Targets

Cleveland needs an upgrade on the wing, while subtracting redundancies

The Cavaliers' current starting lineup looks like Darius Garland , Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus , Evan Mobley , and Jarrett Allen . It is a ton of talent and should be dominant on paper, but there is one huge weakness and two positional redundancies that limit its effectiveness.

With this said, here are three trade targets for Cleveland to consider.

Cavaliers' Trade Targets Player Team Contract Cameron Johnson Nets 3yrs, $68.8M Dorian Finney-Smith Nets 2yrs, $30.2M (Player option in 2025-26) Devin Vassell Spurs 5yrs, $135M

Cameron Johnson, SF, Brooklyn Nets

As has been the case for several years now, the Brooklyn Nets have had an unlimited number of valuable wings stuck on a franchise that is going in the wrong direction. The first domino fell earlier this off-season, when Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks , igniting a full rebuild in Brooklyn.

The next logical piece for the Nets to trade is forward Cameron Johnson , a 28-year-old wing who has proven to be good enough to start on a contending team. He is an excellent, versatile defender, a deadeye three-point shooter, can drive closeouts, and has a little bit of off-the-dribble magic.

Plugging Johnson into the lineup next to Mitchell or Garland alongside Mobley, Strus, and a star would be the ideal title formula for Cleveland. He could maximize his talents as an off-ball two or three next to a star ballhandler, and Cleveland would no longer have to worry about defensive liabilities at the guard position.

Cam Johnson's Brooklyn Stats (Since 2021-22) PPG RPG 3P% TS% 2023-24 Spot-Up PPP 14.3 4.5 38.5% 59.1% 1.22 (89th Percentile)

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF, Brooklyn Nets

Moving onto the other Nets wing who could be on the move: Dorian Finney-Smith . DFS has been a quality two-way forward since entering the league in 2016-17, bringing both spot-up shooting and lockdown defense to the table. His game deserves to be utilized on a playoff team, and Cleveland would be the perfect spot for him. He is not quite the player that Johnson is, so he would likely fit better in a big role off the bench, but he would still vastly improve the roster and would take less to acquire.

Finney-Smith played a huge part in Luka Dončić 's early playoff runs with the Dallas Mavericks , often being one of the few players Dončić could trust consistently. He is capable of guarding the opposing team's best scorer, which Cleveland badly needs, as their two best defenders are big men in Mobley and Allen. He would also provide a quality outlet for spot-up shooting as well as closeout attacking and good decision-making to keep the ball in rotation.

Finney-Smith is just a quality, veteran presence that would help the Cavaliers in so many ways, whether he is their fifth starter or first man off the bench in playoff games. He is also extremely durable, appearing in 66-plus contests for six straight seasons, and never missing a postseason game.

Meant For Winning (DFS Playoff Stats) Season GP PPG 3P% Spot-Up PPP 2022-23 4 6.3 41.2% 0.73 2021-22 18 11.7 42.6% 1.25 2020-21 7 10.3 43.2% 1.05 2019-20 6 10.2 36.7% 0.83 Total 35 10.5 41.7% 1.11

Devin Vassell, SF, San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are a dream trade partner for the Cavaliers because each team has an asset that would be better used on the other: Garland would be a perfect fit next to Victor Wembanyama , while Devin Vassell would slot in seamlessly in Cleveland's starting five or as their sixth-man.

Vassell is coming off of a career year in his fourth season, where he exploded onto the scene and showcased his smooth scoring bag on a nightly basis. He was one of the few bright spots next to Wembanyama in a frustrating year in San Antonio where it seemed that Wemby's teammates were almost working against him.

The 23-year-old has everything in his skillset that a secondary scorer would need: he can shoot threes off the dribble and the catch, can drive closeouts to score or playmake, and has all the moves to get buckets out of isolation or pick-and-roll. Putting him next to Mitchell and Strus as the one, two, and three would get Cleveland much closer to a championship.

Ascending Star (Vassell's 2023-24 Stats) PPG APG 3P% TS% Isolation PPP 19.5 4.1 37.2% 57.8% 0.97 (61st percentile)