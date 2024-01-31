Highlights The Clippers may make another trade to improve their defense, despite already making a big trade earlier in the season.

P.J. Tucker and Bones Hyland are potential trade pieces for the Clippers, as they are reportedly unhappy with their roles.

Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith could be potential options for the Clippers, with O'Neale being a better shooter and defender.

The Los Angeles Clippers have already made their big splash this NBA season, but it came many months ago when they went all in on James Harden, who no longer wanted to be a part of the Philadelphia 76ers.

With over half the season already behind us, the Clippers have adjusted well to the new roster and starting lineup, but their defense is still not quite elite, which may prompt them to make another move, albeit on a smaller scale.

Of course, the Clippers sent away many rotation players in the aforementioned Harden trade, but still have a few pieces who would welcome a change of scenery. P.J. Tucker is reportedly unhappy with his current role in Los Angeles, while Bones Hyland has further slipped down the rotation totem pole, giving the Clippers some chips to work with to acquire another impact player.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Clippers are looking into trading both players and are evaluating the current market.

"After starting 8-10, the Clippers have gone 22-5 entering Wednesday’s road game against the Wizards. Amid the hot streak, the Clippers are gauging the trade market on Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker [...]"

Clippers should covet defense and shooting

Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith could be viable options

Neither Hyland nor Tucker are putting up exceptional numbers. The former is averaging 6.4 points on a paltry 37.1 percent shooting and, even worse, 32.2 percent from deep. Granted, he hasn't had many opportunities to improve, given he's only played in 18 games thus far and rarely exceeds 14 minutes of play. In those games, he puts up an average of 6.4 shots, so the opportunities aren't all there. Tucker, on the other hand, is better known as a defensive threat rather than an offensive one.

With both players eager for more action, they could try and turn to the Brooklyn Nets, who have reportedly been shopping Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale. While the price for the former may be too high, as the Nets could command one or multiple first-round picks, the latter may be the cheaper option. O'Neale is a stout defender who also happens to be in the final year of a relatively cheap contract.

Royce O'Neale – 2023-24 3PT Shooting Distribution Shot Area FGA FG % Left Corner 3 42 47.6 Right Corner 3 50 40.0 Above the Break 3 186 36.0

O'Neale's stats aren't quite better than Hyland's, but he's a better shooter and defender, something that could complement the Clippers' bench led by Russell Westbrook even better. The Clippers are shooting a league-best 39.2 percent from beyond the arc and O'Neale is a career 38.1 percent three-point shooter. His efficiency from long-range is a bit lower this year (36.2) but he could benefit from the Clippers' extraordinary spacing.

With one week left before the trade deadline passes, the Clippers could very well be a contender for a smaller but still meaningful player to add to their championship hopes.