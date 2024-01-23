Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have improved this season compared to the previous year, thanks to the addition of rookie center Dereck Lively II.

Despite Lively's potential, the Mavericks are exploring trades for experienced centers to bolster their chances in the playoffs.

Potential trade targets include Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards and Isaiah Stewart from the Detroit Pistons, both of whom would bring valuable skills and improvements to the Mavericks' roster.

Despite last season's disappointing finish, the Dallas Mavericks started this year on a much better note. By this time last year, the Mavericks had a record of 25-23, so by that standard, things are headed in a nicer direction when compared to their current 24 wins in five fewer games.

It's important to point out a couple of things when comparing the team's performance one year apart, as they still hadn't made the blockbuster move to acquire eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. That trade sent out one of the team's most important defensive assets, Dorian Finney-Smith, hindering the remainder of their season useless on the defensive end. While they took their time adjusting to their heavily talented backcourt, one position was then neglected for the rest of the year, as a clear lack of depth at the center spot clearly made them lose more games than expected.

This year, however, after seemingly nailing it on draft night, by bringing in Dereck Lively II with their 12th overall pick (after a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 10th selection and Davis Bertans). Lively, a one-and-done center from the prestigious Duke University, had an impressive NCAA season, being named to both ACC All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams. The rookie was a clear improvement on their inside position, though not polished, Lively offers a fair chance at getting a near double-double with points and rebounds while being able to guard the other team's bigs at a somewhat consistent rate.

Dereck Lively II - Dallas Mavericks 2023/24 Statistics Points Per Game 8.8 Rebounds Per Game 7.8 Effective Field Goal % 74.0 Net Rating +4.8

While Lively's potential is immense, and growing at a steady rate, a rookie center isn't likely to be relied upon come playoff time. Therefore, the Mavericks have been inquiring about certain, more experienced, centers on the trade market.

Conversations with the Capital

Mock Trade: Dallas sends Richaun Holmes and a 2026 1st Round Pick for Washington's Daniel Gafford

This could easily be a move that's adjacent to a much bigger move, if they try to acquire Kyle Kuzma for the price of two first-round picks like the Washington Wizards are asking for, or they could just do a straight swap to improve only at their position-in-need.

"The Mavs are also said to have interest in Daniel Gafford, as they would like one more available big." --Matt Moore, Action Network.

Holmes, who was dealt in a move that sent Olivier-Maxence Prosper to the Mavericks from the Sacramento Kings, is under a two-year $12 million contract, with a player option at the end of this year, so he could be seen as an expiring contract. This would be a very beneficial move for the Mavericks, as Holmes only plays an average of 10.1 minutes per bout, with Jason Kidd prioritizing Dwight Powell for the backup center minutes.

Trading for Gafford, the Mavericks would get a relatively versatile center, which is exactly what they need. He is very efficient and consistent. He's currently averaging career-highs in multiple categories, such as points, rebounds, and blocks, revealing his productivity on both ends of the floor.

Daniel Gafford - Washington Wizards 2023/24 Statistics Points Per Game 10.5 Rebounds Per Game 7.6 Blocks Per Game 2.1 Effective Field Goal % 68.5

Through his 37 games with the Wizards this season, Gafford has notably been one of the best weapons on the pick-and-roll with Tyus Jones, being fifth in the entire NBA when it comes to scoring frequency (77%), and first among players playing over 25 minutes per game. Alongside Luka Dončić and Irving, Gafford will have the opportunity to shine playing in the pick-and-roll.

If the trade package is accepted, this deal looks like a no-brainer for the Mavericks, as they will be trading away a third-string center and a late first-round pick for a starter-caliber player who fits in the offensive system like a glove, while also being an improvement on the defensive end, as Gafford is a good drop coverage defender.

Reinforcements from Detroit

Mock Trade: Dallas sends Richaun Holmes and a 2026 1st Round Pick in exchange for Detroit's Isaiah Stewart

According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, the Mavericks are among several teams in the NBA that have shown "great trade interest" in acquiring Isaiah Stewart from the Detroit Pistons. Like is the case with the deal with the Wizards, the Mavericks could try to include a bigger deal surrounding Stewart, possibly for Bojan Bogdanović, as an improvement at the forward positions, by adding in great outside scoring to the team that ranks 15th in the entire league in three-point efficiency.

"Contending teams like Boston, Oklahoma City, and Dallas have shown great interest in Isaiah Stewart, league sources tell The Athletic." --James Edwards III

Stewart, who's been starting alongside fellow center, Jalen Duren, has been making a positive impact, playing significant minutes as a power forward. Standing at just six-foot-eight, Stewart is a dominant force through his physicality, but unfortunately, is a less-able rim protector. Offensively, he's also quite limited with his interior finishing touch, while still taking his time developing his outside scoring.

Isaiah Stewart - Detroit Pistons 2023/24 Statistics Points Per Game 11.0 Rebounds Per Game 6.9 Effective Field Goal % 55.4 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.2

Salary wise, the Mavericks would have to do some gymnastics in order to fit Stewart long-term, as the young center recently signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension starting next season, meaning he'll be receiving $15 million annually with a team option on the last year. All things considered, it would be a great option for the Mavericks, as they'd thrive with an imposing presence on the interior, even if Stewart isn't the greatest shot blocker, his sheer physicality alone would be a much-needed improvement on their interior defense.

Regardless of who Dallas trades for, they are at the center of the NBA trade market this season as they try to capitalize on their duo of Doncic and Irving.