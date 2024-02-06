Highlights D'Angelo Russell is unfazed by trade rumors and doesn't care about being traded. He just focuses on playing basketball.

Russell waived his no-trade clause because he believes in the Lakers' future success and knows he can't control the trade decisions.

Russell has been playing exceptionally well this season, averaging 22.2 points per game and showing improvement each month.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot.

They're currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record that shows they can win but are still inconsistent. The NBA Trade Deadline is just two days away and everyone in LA is panicking about the direction the team will take once Feb. 8 comes and goes.

Everyone except for D'Angelo Russell, that is.

After putting up 28 points on 47.6 percent shooting, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out six assists, and getting a steal, the 27-year-old guard was asked about his name swirling around in trade rumors, and he seemed to be unfazed, per ESPN.

"I don't care. At all. Show up to work. That's it [...] I mean I can't control that my contract makes sense to be traded, either. So, I mean, I just play. You can't control that. Once again, I don't care. At all."

Russell's contract includes a no-trade clause, something he waived.

"I just thought it made sense. Obviously, I've been here before. I played for the Lakers before, so I know what the requirements are to be successful here are. So, if you're part of the future here you'll be successful. If you're not, you'll get traded. And I've been traded before here. So, my approach is just a little different. I really just genuinely, humbly don't care because I know I can't control it, one. And, two, I just won't allow my mind to go there. I like to focus on this and you guys see how I've been focusing on basketball and not comments and what's trending on social."

Russell is in the middle of a fiery 2024

2024 stats: 22.2 PPG, 6.4 APG, 46.3 FG%, 44.9 3PT%

While Russell has always been a great scorer, he's often been inconsistent, particularly during the playoffs. He may not be paying attention to the rumors out there, but he's been playing like he doesn't want to get dealt.

That's been made clear in 2024, posting 22.2 points per game, in comparison to his season average of 17.3. There was even a six-game stretch from Jan. 19 to 29 where he played even better, averaging 26.8 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting and an absurd conversion rate of 49.2 percent from deep.

D'Angelo Russell – Month-to-Month Progression November December January PPG 17.6 10.2 22.7 APG 6.4 5.4 6.0 FG% 50.0 41.0 48.8 3PT% 44.8 32.7 45.9

Sure, the Lakers have been eyeing Dejounte Murray, who's a better defender, but is he really that much of an upgrade over Russell? And is he worth the first-round picks that the Atlanta Hawks so desperately want for him?

A short answer may be no, but that's really heavily dependent on whether Russell can continue to perform at such a high level. He's signed through the remainder of the season and has an $18.7 million player option for the next season that he could opt into if he values winning and maximizing the ever-closing window that comes with playing with an aging LeBron James.

Regardless of how Russell feels, the decision ultimately lands on General Manager Rob Pelinka. With options waning and with the Lakers apprehensive about adding another big salary, Russell's dismissive attitude toward being traded might be warranted.

Still, the Lakers have options for trades that extend beyond Russell, but it's hard to envision how exactly the Lakers would pull them off and if the return brings them any closer to their championship aspirations.