Highlights Buddy Hield's three-point shooting has dipped this season, but his ability to space the floor still makes him a valuable trade target for teams looking to add shooting.

Jordan Clarkson's scoring prowess off the bench makes him an attractive trade chip for teams in need of scoring depth.

Malcolm Brogdon's long-distance shooting, pace of play, and experience make him an ideal fit for a contender looking to bolster its lineup.

With less than a month to go before the 2024 NBA trade deadline, discussions are quickly heating up. It's the time of year for playoff hopefuls to jockey for position, contenders to add that "missing piece" to the lineup, and lottery teams to sell high on their best players for future draft compensation. Around the league, rumors have circled a lot of impact performers, from Buddy Hield to Pascal Siakam.

Only a few games separate the fourth and eighth seeds in the Eastern Conference. Out West, teams are looking to add depth and firepower to compete with the Denver Nuggets, the reigning champions. Ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 10 best trade targets teams should have on their radars.

10 Buddy Hield

Potential destinations: Raptors, Lakers, Magic

According to Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer, Indiana Pacers sharpshooter is on the trade market. Hield's always a name to monitor because of the importance his skill set has around the league. While he's a key component of the top offense in the league, he's the type of threat who could be placed into an intriguing deal to attract a star talent to pair with Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana is much improved this season and has a chance to solidify itself as a top-six team in the East.

Buddy Hield – Year-to-Year Shooting Stats Seasons Three-Point Field Goal % Catch and Shoot Field Goal % Pull Up Field Goal % 2021-22 .362 39.1 34.6 2022-23 .425 41.8 43.1 2023-24 .379 39.5 31.6

Hield's three-point shooting has taken a bit of a dip this season, but the stats aren't particularly concerning, especially if he lands on a team that could put his ability to space the floor to good use. In any case, a player shooting 37.9 percent from deep and 39.5 percent on catch-and-shoot attempts could be immensely valuable.

Trading for a star could come at the expense of a role player like Hield, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The emergence of wing players Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin could soften the blow if a trade does occur. Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is someone they covet: to make it happen, Hield would likely be included.

9 Jordan Clarkson

Potential destinations: Lakers, Warriors

2021 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson remains one of the league's most productive reserves. In 2023-24, he's averaging 17.1 points and a career-best 5.2 assists, alternating as a starter and reserve for Coach Will Hardy. However, the Utah Jazz have a surplus of guards on the roster and could use Clarkson as a trade chip to stockpile more assets around all-star Lauri Markkanen. Clarkson will command attention on the open market, especially from teams looking to add some scoring pop off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson – 2023-24 Scoring Splits Seasons As Starter As Reserve In Wins In Losses 2021-22 22.0 PPG 15.9 PPG 16.9 PPG 14.7 PPG 2022-23 20.8 PPG N/A 21.4 PPG 20.3 PPG 2023-24 16.6 PPG 19.9 PPG 22.1 PPG 13.9 PPG

One of the few hiccups is Utah's recent play: the Jazz is firmly around Play-In territory and might decide to hold on to their vets for the rest of this season. Though Markkanen's name has been mentioned, it looks like Utah would rather retain him as their No. 1 player. If they decide to make a move, a package involving Clarkson and John Collins could produce a nice return.

8 Malcolm Brogdon

Potential landing spots: Lakers, Timberwolves, Heat

On the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, there isn't much of a need for Malcolm Brogdon on the roster. He's an excellent, veteran presence in the locker room and plays well when he's on the floor, but the drafting of rookie Scoot Henderson and the emergence of both Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe makes him a primary trade chip. Portland would love to add another young player to its core, whether in the draft or through trade.

Malcolm Brogdon – Year-to-Year Output Seasons Points Per Game True Shooting % Minutes Per Game 2021-22 19.1 55.7 33.5 2022-23 14.9 61.5 26.0 2023-24 14.9 55.2 26.8

The 2023 Sixth Man of the Year (with the Boston Celtics), Brogdon can instantly come in and impact his new team, whether as a starter or reserve. His long-distance shooting, pace of play, and experience are an ideal fit for a contender looking to bolster its lineup. SNY's Ian Begley noted the New York Knicks are looking to add more to their backcourt after recently dealing away Immanuel Quickley. Brogdon could slot in perfectly off the bench.

7 Kyle Kuzma

Potential destinations: Pacers, Kings, Mavericks

The Washington Wizards are expected to make Kyle Kuzma, who's unquestionably been their best player, available for a deal. Since arriving from Los Angeles a few seasons ago, Kuzma has made the most of his opportunity as a lead guy and unlocked more aspects of his game; he's raised his scoring each year and is currently among team leaders in points, rebounds, and assists. So why would the Wizards consider a deal?

Kyle Kuzma – Career in Washington Seasons Points Per Game Usage Rate Player Impact Estimate 2021-22 17.1 24.2 11.8 2022-23 21.2 27.9 10.9 2023-24 22.6 31.4 11.3

Kuzma is in the first year of a four-year, $90 million contract he signed back in July. That said, the five-win Wizards would not mind dealing the near-all-star if an offer comes around that features multiple first-round picks. That might seem steep initially, but there are a lot of squads on the verge of competing that need an extra boost to do so. And on Washington's side, it's time for them to consider the long-term future of the team after such disappointing play in 2023-24.

6 Alex Caruso

Potential destinations: Lakers, Pacers, Timberwolves

Alex Caruso would rank higher on this list if the Chicago Bulls were actively shopping him for a trade. Reportedly, unless Chicago is blown away by an offer, they prefer keeping Caruso, a member of last year's All-Defensive First Team. His importance to Chicago's lineup is known by teams around the league.

If an offer does come along, though, it would likely feature multiple draft picks and another player in return. Chicago has been reluctant to entertain deals since they have chosen to compete for Play-In Tournament and Playoff spots rather than opt for a rebuilding situation. As long as they stay semi-competitive (currently 9th in the East), Chicago prefers to keep Caruso as a part of their culture.

Alex Caruso – Advanced Stats Seasons Effective Field Goal % Defensive Rating (In Wins) Usage Percentage 2021-22 48.0 98.2 13.0 2022-23 55.1 96.2 10.9 2023-24 61.1 102.4 15.4

Because of Caruso's worth, though, expect Chicago to at least field calls from playoff contenders regarding his services. His former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, has often been linked to both Caruso and his teammate, Zach LaVine for a trade this year. The Lakers don't have a ton of future draft capital to offer but could be a frontrunner if another team is included. Until Caruso is explicitly labeled as "off-limits" by the Bulls, Chicago's top defender will generate a ton of interest up until Feb. 8.

5 Jonathan Kuminga

Potential destinations: Raptors, Bulls, Hawks

Rising Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is a hot commodity in NBA circles.

In his third season, Kuminga is averaging career-highs in most categories. In the absence of Draymond Green for a chunk of the season, he's claimed a starting role under Coach Steve Kerr and produced accordingly. However, it's not all coming up roses for either Kuminga or the Warriors. Though Kuminga started games, Kerr usually prefers to play more tenured veterans, instead of him, during crunch time, something about which he's expressed disappointment and frustration.

Jonathan Kuminga – Year-to-Year Averages Seasons Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Field Goal Attempts 2021-22 9.3 3.3 6.6 2022-23 9.9 3.4 7.4 2023-24 12.8 4.1 9.4

After a recent loss to the Denver Nuggets, Kerr's decision to finish the game with Andrew Wiggins prompted Kuminga to question his role with the team. Golden State had a miserable start to 2023-24 and is actively seeking an upgrade. Any significant splash will likely come at the cost of Kuminga, who could use a change of scenery. According to the Action Network's Matt Moore, the Toronto Raptors would welcome Kuminga as a centerpiece in a deal involving Siakam.

4 DeMar DeRozan

Potential destinations: Heat, Lakers, Kings

Chicago Bulls all-star DeMar DeRozan is up for a contract extension at the end of this season. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Chicago and DeRozan are "far apart" on a deal. Chicago's "wait-and-see" approach has given them cautious optimism on whether to pursue deals for him — DeRozan would garner interest if they actively shop him but the Bulls' brass wants to remain competitive in the playoff race in the meantime.

DeRozan's numbers are down in 2023-24, though that's more of a product of the team's poor start to the season, as well as the vast improvement starting point guard Coby White has made across the board.

DeMar DeRozan – Year-to-Year Advanced Stats Seasons Win Shares Usage Percentage Player Impact Estimate 2021-22 8.8 30.8 14.8 2022-23 8.5 27.2 13.8 2023-24 4.2 24.4 12.3

The Athletic's Jovan Buha mentioned DeRozan as a possible target for the Lakers. They could use an injection of scoring, leadership, playmaking, and clutch play, all of which the Los Angeles native provides.

3 Dejounte Murray

Potential destinations: Lakers, Knicks, 76ers

Dejounte Murray's name has been swirling in rumors since the beginning of 2023-24. Murray, who's averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds for the struggling Atlanta Hawks, recently signed an extension that doesn't kick in until the 2024-25 season. Despite his contract, Atlanta is ready to make significant changes to their roster and Murray is at the forefront — many teams covet his scoring, playmaking, and defensive ability out of the backcourt.

Dejounte Murray – 2023-24 Month-to-Month Stats Seasons Points Rebounds Assists Defensive Rating Assist Percentage October 21.3 4.3 5.5 109.3 22.7 November 19.4 4.2 5.1 119.7 21.6 December 21.4 5.1 5.1 120.8 21.8 January 23.8 4.5 3.7 127.1 16.9

Doubts surrounding the long-term fit of Trae Young and Murray could convince Atlanta to initiate a deal before Feb. 8. The Hawks are currently outside the Play-In picture and are looking for an injection of new energy around Young. Though Murray isn't necessarily the problem in Atlanta, his value makes him a commodity at the deadline. According to Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer, interested teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons.

2 Zach LaVine

Potential destinations: Pistons, Lakers, Heat

Two-time all-star Zach LaVine perpetually finds himself available for trade. It's unclear at the moment whether Chicago will pull the trigger this season, but they are always fielding calls about the high-scoring shooting guard. LaVine who recently returned from a calf injury that held him out for over a month, hasn't fully been handed the keys as Chicago's top player. The Bulls continue to prioritize internal growth and continuity, as evident with the improvement of starting point guard Coby White this year.

Zach LaVine – Advanced Stats Seasons Offensive Rating True Shooting % Effective Field Goal % Player Efficiency Rating 2021-22 112.5 60.5 39.1 20.0 2022-23 112.0 60.7 41.8 19.0 2023-24 110.6 57.8 52.8 15.8

But LaVine appears to be lost in the shuffle: Chicago went 10-7 during the time he was out and the Big 3 of LaVine, DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic don't appear to stay together for much longer. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls are preparing for the possibility of retaining LaVine. That is unless a huge or last-minute offer comes through. It might come down to the wire whether he's eventually traded by Feb. 8 — it depends on where interested teams like the Lakers and Sixers stand at the time.

1 Pascal Siakam

Potential destinations: Pacers, Warriors, Mavericks

Pascal Siakam comes in at No. 1 despite the risk required to add him to your team. An unrestricted free agent in 2024, Siakam seems determined to test the free agent market no matter who he ends up with. It's an uncertain proposition for his suitors, but it might also indirectly lower the cost of getting Siakam in any potential deal. Toronto would be wise to trade Siakam before he's able to bolt in free agency, leaving them without anything to show for it.

Pascal Siakam – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Restricted Area 199 72.9 In the Paint (Non-RA) 197 50.3 Mid-Range 73 41.1 Corner 3s 37 51.3 Above the Break 3 102 26.5

A deal could be imminent, especially after the remaining parts of their championship-winning core were dismantled: Fred VanVleet signed with Houston, coach Nick Nurse went to Philadelphia, and OG Anunoby was recently dealt to the Knicks. Siakam's been linked to Atlanta, Detroit, Indiana, Sacramento, and Dallas in trade discussions. Sacramento and Dallas have already ended talks because the asking price was too high to consider. Expect teams to revisit closer to the deadline since, as aforementioned, Toronto is wise to move him prior to free agency.

Any team that considers Siakam must have a winning infrastructure and/or stable situation in place. His level of talent currently outweighs the risk, but his long-term home might take some convincing.