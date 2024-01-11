Highlights The Golden State Warriors are ready to make significant changes to their roster after a lopsided loss.

Everyone on the team, except Stephen Curry, is potentially available for a trade.

The team's struggles this season and lack of identity and firepower make trades necessary for a turnaround.

Fresh off a 36-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the most lopsided home defeat during Steve Kerr's tenure, the Golden State Warriors appear ready to make wholesale changes to the roster.

According to the Athletic's Shams Charania, everyone not named Stephen Curry is 'on the table' for a potential trade. Though Charania also noted Golden State has preferred to keep familiar, core pieces like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as emerging threats Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis around, expect deals to occur.

"The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table. Realistically there's an asterisk. Klay Thompson, would they want to keep him long term and keep him in Golden State? That's been their hope [...] Wiggins and everyone else on that roster except [Curry] has to be in play for this team."

A proud franchise with four NBA titles since 2015, Golden State's core could look very different in the next couple of weeks. An overhaul is overdue: after not picking a direction and failing to blend its young talent with established stars this year, the Warriors have floundered to 12th place in the Western Conference and lack both an identity and the firepower to turn things around without any changes. At this point, it's not a matter of if the Dubs will deal anyone away, it's when.

Golden State's struggles this season have been well-documented

4-6 over their last 10 games

Simply put, the 2023-24 campaign has been a disaster for the Warriors. There have been injuries, player misconduct, and inconsistent performances that plagued them from the jump. It began this past offseason when the team traded Sixth Man Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. While Paul's been a bright spot for Golden State, his presence indirectly forced Steve Kerr to make difficult choices in the rotation, something that has held the team back from reaching its true potential.

Golden State Warriors – Year-to-Year Team Rankings 2022-23 2023-24 Categories Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Defensive Rating 113.4 14th 116.9 23rd Offensive Rating 115.1 10th 116.0 14th Effective Field Goal Percentage 57.1 3rd 54.4 18th Turnover Percentage 15.8 29th 14.8 24th

The Warriors frequently deploy different lineups, either in an attempt to get someone else going or match up with whomever they are facing that night. After a rough start to the season, former all-star Andrew Wiggins was demoted to a bench role; his benching coincided with Draymond Green's suspension due to multiple in-game infractions against Minnesota's Rudy Gobert and Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic, respectively. And in the wake of Chris Paul's hand fracture that will keep him sidelined until late January or February, something desperately needs to change.

Golden State is 4-6 over their last ten games, prompting head coach Steve Kerr to state the team "has lost its spirit, confidence and belief," according to Warriors reporter Jason Dumas. After their blowout loss to the Pelicans on national television, Curry paraphrased the definition of insanity in response to a reporter asking about the upcoming trade deadline. Overall, the product's been too sloppy and inconsistent for them to stand pat: the writing is on the wall.

"We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same, that’s the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing, expecting a different result [...]"

Realistic trade targets for Golden State

Adding Pascal Siakam is a risky proposition but could pay off

If the Warriors truly make everyone besides Curry available for trade, something can get done. It's unlikely Thompson or Green will be traded though, at least this season. Thompson's value is low because he's struggled mightily and is facing unrestricted free agency in 2024.

Green's value is higher, but he just inked a thee-year $100 million extension with the Warriors last summer — any interested team must take his current level of production, contract, and recent, on-court antics into consideration before initiating a move.

Golden State Warriors – Core Contracts Players Years Remaining Salary Owed Stephen Curry 3 $166 million Draymond Green 3 $100 million Andrew Wiggins 3 $85 million Klay Thompson 1 $43 million

Despite his injury, Paul's $30 million contract could be used as filler for a larger deal. But given his age (38) and desire to compete for a championship, the prospect of making a mutually beneficial deal is slim.

After a couple of seasons "playing both sides," it's time for Golden State to make hard decisions about the immediate outlook of the franchise. As tough as it may be to deal Kuminga and Moses Moody, those two will likely generate the most interest from teams. Around the NBA, Kuminga is highly regarded by some.

Searching for the right deal will be tricky, however. According to Charania, the Warriors don't want to take back any long-term salaries (especially expensive ones), which seemingly limits options to expiring or mid-level contracts. The only star player who fits the criteria is Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, who is likely to be dealt over the next few weeks. It would take at least Kuminga, Wiggins, and a couple of other players to make it happen, but adding Siakam could have a positive impact.

Pascal Siakam – 2023-24 Month-to-Month Progression Months Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % October 16.0 7.0 3.8 39.3 28.6 November 21.0 7.1 5.4 50.0 17.9 December 24.8 5.8 5.2 56.1 36.8 January 23.8 5.2 4.0 61.6 61.1

From there, though, Golden State can't rest on its laurels - eventually, one of Green or Thompson must be traded, whether by the deadline or this offseason. The Warriors won't be able to afford their core members plus new contracts for Siakam who's an unrestricted free agent in July, and Coach Kerr, who's also set for an extension.

Soon, the makeup of Golden State's team will look different. As incredible of a run Curry, Green, Thompson, and Kerr have had, the focus must shift to the future. Enough time has passed to realize there's a cap on this current rendition of the team. Curry's still a superstar and can impact winning at the highest level.

Building the rest of the squad with a better supporting cast could accelerate their situation. Moving forward, though, Golden State must be more intentional and realistic about its ceiling. Otherwise, they will be back in the same, unfavorable situation soon.