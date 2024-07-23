Highlights It's the start of a new era for the Golden State Warriors as they bring in new role players to fill gaps left by Klay Thompson and Chris Paul.

The Warriors are targeting Lauri Markkanen for scoring around Curry, but could lose promising young talents like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the process.

Potential trade targets include Brandon Ingram, Dorian Finney-Smith and Lauri Markkanen in a bid to bolster the team for championship contention.

The Golden State Warriors were on the wrong side of one of the NBA offseason's most significant moves when Klay Thompson landed with the Dallas Mavericks .

It marked the end of an era for Golden State's big three and the Splash Brothers pairing with Stephen Curry , even if the move wasn't necessarily a surprise. The team also let veteran Chris Paul leave in free agency.

The Warriors brought in De'Anthony Melton , Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield to help replace some of what they lost.

Hield isn't Thompson, but he's a high-volume, high-percentage three-point shooter.

Anderson is a solid veteran playmaker and connector on offense. Last season, Melton averaged a career-high 11.1 points per game with the Philadelphia 76ers as a productive, if unspectacular, two-way guard.

To recap: Two future Hall-of-Famers are out, and three role players are in.

That won't be enough to move the needle for a franchise that expects to win championships, especially as Curry and Draymond Green 's careers wind down.

So, does Golden State have a major move in the works, or will it once again depend on young players to push the team into title contention?

Latest Warriors Offseason Rumors

Golden State needs more scoring around Curry, especially with Thompson gone. Its top target is rumored to be Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz .

The Warriors are far from the only team interested in Markkanen, but the 27-year-old will not come cheap.

The 7-footer averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds last season on 39.9 percent shooting from three, but Golden State would have to give up a massive haul to acquire him and then shell out a massive contract to keep him, as he's due for a new deal after this season.

At this point, the Warriors are offering a package centered around young wing Moses Moody . Their offer could increase to one centered around Jonathan Kuminga, but the Jazz appear to be holding out for guard Brandin Podziemski , who Golden State is unwilling to trade.

Jonathan Kuminga

As the No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga's development as a Warrior has taken both minor steps back and major strides forward throughout his short tenure.

In his debut season in 2021-22, the Warriors were desperately awaiting Thompson's return after his long absence from the court due to multiple injuries. The team was assuredly focused on winning its seventh NBA championship when it began the season with an 18-2 record through the first 20 games.

For this reason, Kuminga's time to shine was limited as a rookie.

Still, he managed to show significant flashes of athleticism and defensive potential.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward was just 19 years old when the team raised the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, a series in which Kuminga played a total of eight minutes.

In his third campaign in 2023-24, with Thompson's evident decline and the need for a new contributor, Kuminga stepped up.

From Jan. 12 to Feb. 14, Kuminga scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games and nine out of 10 games, including a 109-98 victory against the Brooklyn Nets when he scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

During this time, it was apparent that his skill level was expanding faster than expected, at least for that particular season.

Kuminga became the team's second scoring option for much of the season, not only in those eight contests.

This offseason, the team has used his rapid improvement as a potential trade chip for other franchises looking to start over with a promising young star.

Jonathan Kuminga Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 16.1 REB 4.8 TS% 59.8 PER 17.0

In recent weeks, Kuminga was, in fact, dangled in front of opposing general managers by Golden State GM Mike Dunleavy in trade talks.

The first star player that the Warriors were looking for in return, Paul George , was very close to joining the team through a massive sign-and-trade deal that presumably would have included Kuminga as the main trade chip.

George eventually left the Los Angeles Clippers for nothing as he walked to join the Philadelphia 76ers .

Though Kuminga dodged that deal, he's still been heavily involved in trade negotiations as the Warriors have been trying to come to terms on a trade that would send Markkanen to Golden State.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz have been interested in acquiring many of the Warriors' young pieces and draft assets, including Kuminga.

Brandin Podziemski

Podziemski accomplished something few other rookies have for Golden State under head coach Steve Kerr, and that was to win starting minutes early into his debut campaign.

Drafted with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara, Podziemski profiled as a player who would affect games through his grit and hustle abilities alone, but he showed a much more polished skill set in his first season as a Warrior, which has made him a prime trade target for a rebuilding franchise.

Podziemski was still one of the more gritty players in the league, skying for offensive rebounds despite his 6-foot-4 frame, diving on the floor for loose balls and drawing a league-leading 38 charges.

Podziemski's poise and professional play on the court made him a player who performed beyond his service time in the league, and he was one of the main guards that Kerr threw out in his late-game rotations during the season.

With Thompson's lackluster play, he was able to take the starting shooting guard spot through the trust he had gained from Kerr, who usually does not let rookies run the show halfway into their first season.

Podziemski's contagious effects on the court as one of the team's lead ball-handlers has led to the young point guard drawing interest from other teams.

Brandin Podziemski Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 9.2 AST 3.7 3PT% 38.5 MP 26.6

Podziemski has been named in the trade rumors surrounding George and Markkanen, but it's been suggested that both the Clippers and Jazz view Podziemski as the most valuable asset in the deal, not Kuminga.

If Podziemski is moved from the Warriors, the team would lose out on a player who could become the franchise's lead guard of the future.

Moses Moody

In every trade scenario the Warriors have encountered this offseason, Moody's name is mentioned more consistently than Kuminga's and Podziemski's.

Since his debut season in 2021-22, Moody's in-between role with the Warriors has left his actual value up to interpretation.

Moody was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he was paired with Kuminga as Golden State's two wings of the future.

Three years later, he has not consistently contributed to the team off the bench, though he's proven to be a 3-and-D option when given the opportunity.

In just 17.5 minutes per game, Moody showed that he could shoot the three-pointer consistently while his playing time shifted from game to game.

His ability to stay ready for the moment prepared him well for his nine games as a starter in 2023-24, as he averaged 12.6 points on 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.9 percent true shooting.

Kerr has seldom given Moody this opportunity, though, and other franchises may think they could be the ones to free Moody to become a great contributor.

Moses Moody Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 8.1 REB 3.0 3PT% 36.0 TS% 57.8

While both the Clippers and Jazz have mentioned Kuminga and Podziemski as their main targets, Moody has always been mentioned as a player who would assuredly find himself joining one of the two franchises.

While the Warriors have offered Kuminga, it would likely be their last resort to include a player with as much upside. Golden State would also be hesitant to deal Podziemski, as his value would be hard to let go of.

In most situations, Moody is the starting point of these conversations, as he is the young player the Warriors would be most ready to let go of.

As trade negotiations continue between Utah and Golden State, all roads seem to lead to Moody's inevitable departure in any possible deal.

Warriors Top 3 Trade Targets

Brandon Ingram – New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram 's status on the trade market has fluctuated since the beginning of the offseason, as it was initially questioned whether the New Orleans Pelicans would explore a deal to get off of the 26-year-old.

The 2019-20 All-Star and Most Improved Player has quietly been one of the more consistent scoring threats at the small forward position in the NBA over the last half-decade, averaging 23.1 points on 57.7 percent true shooting through his five-year tenure with the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 20.8 EFG% 53.4 WS 5.1 PER 18.2

Heading into the 2024-25 season and the last year of his contract before entering unrestricted free agency, it was assumed that New Orleans would explore its options about trading Ingram to get value for him before he'd possibly decide to leave for nothing.

The Warriors looked to be a prime candidate to enlist his services during the 2023-24 season.

Since Andrew Wiggins was struggling as the team's main option at the small forward spot, Ingram became increasingly attractive by the day as a potential replacement. However, it would presumably come at a significant cost.

A sufficient offer from Golden State for Ingram would likely have to include some promising young talent and draft capital, as Kuminga and Podziemski would look to be the main trade chips in a deal to send Ingram to the Warriors.

While the Pelicans would want to acquire as many promising young athletes for the future as possible, the Warriors would likely begin discussions by mentioning Moody and picks to complete the deal, trying to save both Kuminga and Podziemski until they are forced to bring them into the discussion.

New Orleans could take the risk of keeping Ingram this season in the aftermath of the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the team from the Atlanta Hawks .

Based on their success this season, they could look into the possibility of Ingram wanting to re-sign on a long-term deal, though it would be a challenge for the team to find the money to pay him with the thought of having to pay players like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III shortly.

Dorian Finney-Smith – Brooklyn Nets

Dorian Finney-Smith 's fame grew after several successful playoff runs with the Mavericks from 2020-2022, as he showed the world that he was the NBA's next great 3-and-D wing.

Though he wasn't an especially good three-point shooter at the beginning of his career, his defensive potential was evident from the outset.

His 6-foot-7 frame, paired with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, gave him all the necessary physical attributes to be a great team defender, and his on-ball perimeter defense only improved as he grew more accustomed to the league.

After spending the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets , Finney-Smith may be tired of the team's losing ways, and his next home could be on a team trying to make a deep playoff run in 2024-25.

As a result of this, and the Nets' apparent desire to gut the team of any valuable veteran players to gain as many draft assets as possible, Finney-Smith could very possibly be on his way out.

As a potential suitor, the Warriors surely would have a hard time not preparing some offer for the talented two-way forward with lights-out three-point shooting ability when it comes time for the postseason.

Dorian Finney-Smith 3PT% in Last Four Playoff Series Playoff Series 3PT% 2022 WC1 vs. UTA 39.5 2022 WCS vs. PHO 45.0 2022 WCF vs. GSW 44.0 2023 EC1 vs. PHI 41.2

A package for Finney-Smith may be straightforward to agree on for Brooklyn and Golden State, provided that the Warriors are happy with possibly giving up an extra first-round draft pick.

Since Brooklyn is keen on planning for the future, the franchise will look to follow up their trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for five first-round picks and Bojan Bogdanovic with a trade that would net a few more for a player of less value.

Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz

In a potential move that seems long overdue, the Warriors and Jazz have stayed in constant contact about a potential trade that would send some of the Warriors' best and most promising young talent to Utah in exchange for the 2023 All-Star Markkanen.

Markkanen's incredibly efficient play over the past two seasons for the Jazz has opened up a lot of buzz around the association about him potentially joining a contender, and the Warriors were the first team on the list of potential suitors for the 7-footer from Finland.

After a season averaging 23.2 points on a remarkable 63.1 percent true shooting, it became clear that Markkanen is meant for a role on a competitive team, and at only 27 years old, he could also be a bridge to the next generation of any team he's a part of.

Lauri Markkanen Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 23.2 TS% 63.1 3PT% 39.9 PER 21.5

In exchange for Markkanen, it's been reported that the Warriors have included Kuminga, Podziemski, Moody and draft capital in the deal but that the team has been leaning towards keeping Podziemski above all else.

Thus, a package centered around Kuminga, Moody and picks may be the common ground that both teams can find, but giving up Kuminga isn't something the team would enjoy, either.

Kuminga's breakout season in 2023-24 was summed up by his incredible run of eight games in a row from Jan. 12 to Feb. 2, during which he averaged 25.6 points on a mind-blowing 63.3 percent shooting from the floor and 56.5 percent shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kuminga's rise gave him a place in the starting unit more often than not, but the thought of swapping him for an established All-Star would surely be enticing for Golden State.

If Markkanen is thrown into the fold for the Warriors, their new three-headed monster of Curry, Green and Markkanen would cause some Western Conference teams to circle their trips to the Chase Center on their calendars.