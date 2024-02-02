Highlights The Grizzlies have rejected offers for Marcus Smart from teams including the Lakers and Bucks, showing a lack of interest.

Smart has been a target for teams in need of defensive help, but his playing time has been limited due to injuries this season.

The Grizzlies are sticking to their plan of building around Smart and Ja Morant, despite the setbacks of this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies likely won't be selling off more players.

Several different teams have inquired about trading for Marcus Smart, but the Grizzlies have declined any offers for the 29-year-old, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. These teams include the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. However, despite currently sporting a losing record of 18-30, the Grizzlies do not appear to be interested.

'While several clubs — including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — have phoned Memphis about obtaining defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies have shut down any overtures for the veteran guard, sources said."

The six-foot-three veteran guard has appeared in only 20 games this season due to a foot sprain and right finger injury. During that span, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds. However, while he has never averaged outrageous offensive numbers, his defense is where he shines.

The known teams that have inquired about him, the Lakers and Bucks, glaringly need help in the defense department and Smart could fill that role. However, he has not played since Jan. 9 due to the aforementioned injury and will only be re-evaluated in six weeks.

"[My finger] just felt funny and looked funny. So I'm just like, let's get this checked out. Better safe than sorry. Nothing's broken, but we'll see what they say." - Marcus Smart after his finger injury

Grizzlies are planning for the future

Acquired Smart in 2023 as part of a three-team trade

Smart was drafted by the Boston Celtics sixth overall in 2014, and played there for nine years, before being traded to Memphis this past offseason. With the Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, it essentially negated the need for Smart, and the Grizzlies traded for him in a three-team trade.

The idea was to pair him with Ja Morant to create a force to be reckoned with, but those plans did not see through this season. Morant only played nine games this season after returning from his suspension on Dec. 19. In January, he dislocated his right shoulder and underwent season-ending surgery.

The Grizzlies were hoping for Smart to become an instant backcourt stopper to complement Morant, but with such a small sample size for the season, it seems like the Grizzlies are willing to try it again next season. As well, Memphis cleared approximately $12 million in cap space when they shipped Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo's expiring contract and three second-round picks.

Marcus Smart - 2023 Playoffs Defense Matchup DFGA DFG% Trae Young 26 38.5 Tyrese Maxey 23 26.1 James Harden 22 50.0 Caleb Martin 16 62.5 Jimmy Butler 14 57.1

The Grizzlies most likely are standing pat on their game plan, despite it not working out this year. If Smart and Morant make full recoveries in time for next season, they could easily be perennial playoff contenders at that point. It appears teams seeking out Smart will have to look elsewhere for now.