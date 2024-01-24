Highlights Hawks are looking to trade Dejounte Murray in order to acquire draft capital for the future. They gave up a lot for him and it hasn't worked out as planned.

All season long, the Atlanta Hawks have been shopping guard Dejounte Murray on the trade market. The Hawks went all-in on a backcourt duo of Murray and Trae Young in the summer of 2022, and it hasn't gone as planned. In a season and a half of having Murray on the payroll, the Hawks are 59-66 and got bounced in the first round of last year's playoff by the Boston Celtics.

If the Hawks do trade Murray, it would be largely in order to get draft capital back. The Hawks sent a package centered around three first-round picks and a pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs for Murray, mortgaging their entire future for a shot at success with Young and Murray.

With no draft assets to build with, the Hawks have little option but to tear it all down and start fresh, trading Murray for future-driven pieces. The Hawks are asking for two first-round picks and a quality player, per Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer.

"The Hawks, at present, are searching for a pair of first-round picks plus a starting-level player for their All-Star combo guard, league sources told Yahoo Sports."

Murray is a fringe All-Star. His reputation for solid defense combined with 21.4 points on 39 percent shooting from deep makes him an attractive second piece for a middling team like Atlanta, or an elite third option for the league's title favorites.

Atlanta has suitors for Murray

Heat, Lakers, Bucks, Nets, among others, interested

Only two seasons removed from his first All-Star appearance, any team in the league would be better off with Murray on the roster. However, the asking price of two first-round picks has turned teams off of trading for him. The Brooklyn Nets were linked to Murray, but trade talks stalled when the Nets were unwilling to part with multiple picks.

The Miami Heat was also a team named that was interested in Murray in an attempt to boost their backcourt. After trading for Terry Rozier, Miami seems like a much less likely landing spot, despite their initial interest.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks seem to be the most likely candidates. Both teams have the draft capital to swing a deal, and each team has solid role-players who could keep Atlanta afloat after a trade is made.

Pat Connaughton and Cameron Payne could be shipped from Milwaukee, while Los Angeles boasts Jalen Hood-Schifinto, who would fit with Atlanta's rebuilding timeline. Both the Bucks and Lakers could use solid shooting, defense, and ball handling in the backcourt, and Murray would be an instant upgrade over the current starters.

Murray vs. the players he would replace in the starting lineup (2023-24) Points per game Three-point percentage Assists Defensive win shares VORP Dejounte Murray 21.4 39% 5.0 0.8 1.1 Malik Beasley (Bucks) 11.7 46.9% 1.4 0.7 0.4 D'Angelo Russell (Lakers) 16.6 41.2% 6.2 1.0 1.0

Other suitors are rebuilding teams. The Detroit Pistons and Spurs were also named. Neither team is looking to win, but Murray is under contract through the 2026-27 season, so both San Antonio and Detroit could build around him.

The Spurs boast Victor Wembanyama, who would fit with Murray well in the pick-and-roll, whereas Detroit could boast a starting backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Murray, with Jaden Ivey coming off the bench for extreme court vision, athleticism, and solid defense.

The Spurs would be able to ship back the picks they originally got from Atlanta, and Detroit has six picks between now and 2030, as well as plenty of young talent. Murray would immediately take the role as one of the best players on a bad team, but both Detroit and San Antonio have a young core in place.