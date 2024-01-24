Highlights The Miami Heat may be looking to upgrade their wing position and could target players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale from the Brooklyn Nets.

Finney-Smith would be a better fit with the Heat, offering solid coverage on the wing along with strong three-point shooting capabilities.

Acquiring O'Neale would be a cheaper option for the Heat, both in terms of salary and the cost of acquiring him, but his offensive performance and defense are not as strong as Finney-Smith's.

After pulling off a big trade that landed them point guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets, the Miami Heat seem to be in a better position to contend for a title, but they may not be done making moves just yet.

William Guillory of The Athletic believes that the Heat may be on the lookout for some form of upgrade to their wing and could turn towards the Brooklyn Nets for some of their pieces.

"Along with everyone else in playoff contention, I’m sure they’ll be putting in phone calls to Brooklyn for guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale."

Neither Finney-Smith nor O'Neale will contribute significantly to the team's offense, but they'll help bolster a frontcourt spearheaded by Bam Adebayo. The two players may not be elite rim protectors like the Heat's star center, but either would offer solid coverage on the wing along with their strong three-point shooting capabilities.

Finney-Smith, who's in the second year of a four-year $55.6 million contract, is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, while O'Neale has been posting 7.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.0 assists nightly.

Finney-Smith would likely be a better fit with the Heat

Better defender and shooter than O'Neale

As it stands, trading for Finney-Smith is the better, but more expensive option. He's making $13.4 million this season and his salary will slightly increase over the next two seasons, compared to O'Neale, whose expiring contract sits at $9.5 million.

Acquiring O'Neale would be the cheaper option, both in terms of salary and the cost of acquiring him from the Nets. Given his expiring deal, the Heat likely won't have to give up that much to get something done. Making things even easier for the Heat is that O'Neale isn't having a great season offensively. His 7.1 points per game come off of a shooting percentage of 37.8 percent, while his three-point shooting is average, knocking down 35.6 percent of his attempts.

His defense has also not been as good as Finney-Smith's, but the Heat could simply chalk it up to the fact that the Nets aren't as good a team and that his usage on that end is misplaced.

Dorian Finney-Smith & Royce O'Neale – 2023–24 Defense Stats Dorian Finney-Smith Royce O'Neale Defense Category Defended FGA Defended FG % Defended FGA Defended FG % Overall 12.6 44.7 9.7 46.1 3 Pointers 4.2 33.1 3.8 37.7 2 Pointers 8.3 50.5 5.9 51.5 Less Than 6 Feet 4.8 58.2 3.5 61.4 Less Than 10 Feet 6.0 54.8 4.2 56.0 Greater Than 15 Feet 5.3 33.5 4.5 37.6

To get the Nets' attention for a potential deal on Finney-Smith, the Heat would have to dangle a combination of Caleb Martin for salary, one of the many trade exceptions they hold, young players, or draft picks. The Nets reportedly asked for two first-round picks, but the Heat could balk at such a price, especially when considering how they acquired Rozier for one protected first-rounder.

O'Neale certainly wouldn't command that, as R.J. Hampton, Josh Richardson, and one of their other end-of-the-bench players like Dru Smith or Orlando Robinson, could entice them. Of course, the trade exceptions would also be in play here.

The Heat don't have much leverage or desirable assets, especially for defensive-minded players like Finney-Smith and O'Neale, but either could give them a tried-and-true 3-and-D wing that could largely benefit them in the playoffs.