Highlights The Miami Heat are considering a move for guard Donovan Mitchell, who could provide the offensive firepower they need to improve their title hopes.

Mitchell's impressive play has kept the injury-riddled Cavaliers competitive, with a team-high scoring average of 27.9 points per game.

Mitchell's defensive skills, including his steals and deflections, make him an attractive target for the Heat, who prioritize defensive solidity.

The Miami Heat have long looked for a scoring guard who could complement Jimmy Butler in the backcourt, and they may finally have their man within their sights.

According to USA Today's Jeff Zigglitt, the Heat are strongly considering a move for Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar guard Donovan Mitchell ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

"The Heat have been looking for a combo guard and have long had their eyes on Mitchell."

As Zigglitt also points out, the Cavaliers acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in 2022 with the hopes that he would sign an extension, but the 27-year-old has not come to an agreement with the team on a contract that would keep him Cleveland long-term.

Mitchell has kept injury-riddled Cavs afloat

Team-high 27.9 points per game

After the Cavaliers lost both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for several weeks due to injury, it seemed like Cleveland's playoff chase now faced a significant hurdle. The Cavs own a 5-3 record since the pair went down, largely thanks to Mitchell's impressive play of late.

The former Louisville standout has averaged 29.8 points per game over his last eight contests, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Mitchell has also dished out 8.8 assists in that span, taking on the mantle of lead playmaker with Garland out with a broken jaw.

Donovan Mitchell - Advanced Statistics in Last 8 Games Offensive rating 124.2 Defensive rating 119.6 Net rating 4.5 True shooting % 59.3 Usage % 28.2

The Cavaliers currently occupy the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-15 record, three games ahead of the trailing Brooklyn Nets. Coming off a tight loss to the Raptors, Cleveland faces a relatively easy slate of games this week, as they'll see the lowly Wizards (twice) and struggling Spurs in the coming week.

Heat could use offensive firepower

113.0 points per game – 22nd in NBA

While the Heat are trudging along in the East, sitting in fourth place with a 19-14 record, their offense could certainly use a jolt if they want to be considered serious title contenders. Their 113.0 points per game ranks 22nd in the league, while their 115.2 offensive rating is only good enough for 16th in the NBA.

Miami Heat - 2023-24 Top Scorers (PPG) Tyler Herro 23.4 Bam Adebayo 22.0 Jimmy Butler 21.0 Duncan Robinson 14.6 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 13.7

Tyler Herro is having a career year after missing almost the entirety of Miami's run to the Finals last spring, while Bam Adebayo has emerged as one of the premier two-way players in the Association this season.

Butler is averaging his fewest points per game since the 2019-20 campaign, but few Heat followers are worried about the veteran wing's slow start, as he's known to elevate his play significantly in the playoffs.

Adding Mitchell to this squad would go a long way in balancing out Miami's scoring output, while not compromising the defensive solidiity that the Heat — and head coach Erik Spoelstra — pride themselves on.

Mitchell is second in the league in steals per game (1.9), is tied for fourth in deflections per game (3.3) and leads the league in loose balls recovered per game (1.3).

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a revelation for the Heat after being selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, averaging 15.4 points per game after being elevated into a starting role. However, Miami would likely have to give him up as the centerpiece of any deal they want to pull off for Mitchell.

Along with the Heat, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have also shown interest in acquiring Mitchell; an appealing prospect to the star guard, who has expressed interest in returning to his home state of New York on multiple occasions in the past.