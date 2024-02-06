Highlights The Charlotte Hornets are open to trading players like Gordon Hayward and Kyle Lowry to contending teams.

Miles Bridges is the Hornets' biggest trade asset, and the team is seeking a young player with high potential and draft compensation in return.

The Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Bridges, who has a cheap contract that expires at the end of the season, making him an attractive trade target.

Simply put, the Charlotte Hornets are not a great team. While they have a plethora of young talent worth building around, they also have veterans that could be of interest to contending teams, especially as the NBA Trade Deadline inches closer.

They've made players like Gordon Hayward and the recently acquired Kyle Lowry available, but their biggest trade chip could lie in Miles Bridges, and their asking price could reflect that.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports!'s The Good Word podcast, the Hornets are seeking a return consisting of a team's young player with the highest ceiling, as well as draft compensation.

"Rich Paul, who is his agent, is going to control the process. Charlotte, from what I've heard, has asked some teams, 'We want your best player young player and a first-round pick.'"

Bridges, who recently returned after being suspended as a result of his domestic violence incident, has averaged 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 38 contests this season. Teams like the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in the forward.

Bridges' contract could make it easier to trade him

$7.9 million deal expires at the end of the season

Unlike many other 20-points-per-game scorers, Bridges has a fairly cheap contract, one that's also expiring at season's end. The 25-year-old is making $7.9 million, making it easy for the Hornets to ship him off without needing to take back bad contracts in return.

The aforementioned Suns, who are lacking in the depth department, could swing a deal for Bridges without limiting themselves from a salary standpoint. The problem with that, however, is the Suns have very few assets to deal with. Until 2029, they only have second-round picks that they fully control, but also have pick swaps they can use if they really feel like Bridges can solve their problems.

To a degree, he can. Scoring beyond the Suns' core three of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant has been minimal and acquiring someone like Bridges would round out their starting five and could make it easy to spread out their best scorers in four quarters without letting their opponents take advantage of their weak bench.

Other teams may have an easier time prying Bridges away from Charlotte, too. The Dallas Mavericks, who could be interested in another similar playing forward, the Sacramento Kings, and a dark horse team like the Cleveland Cavaliers could try to find a way to trade for the offensive-minded forward.

There are only two days left before the trade deadline and anything can happen, but the Hornets are betting big on the return they can get for Bridges.