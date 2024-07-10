Highlights The Utah Jazz rejected a New York Knicks trade offer for Walker Kessler that included two first-round picks, hinting at an increased price for the rim protector.

Kessler would fill a shot-blocking and rebounding big man void in New York after the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Phoenix Suns are also interested in Kessler, but the price may be too high.

The Utah Jazz rejected a deal from the New York Knicks for Walker Kessler that included two first-round picks, according to Ian Begley of SNY. The price for the young rim protector continues to rise.

It was rumored earlier in the week that it would cost at least one first-round pick to acquire Kessler, according to Begley.

Kessler is currently with Utah’s Summer League team for the Salt Lake City edition of the NBA’s summer fixtures. He played 32 minutes in an overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies , finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and a monstrous five blocks.

The 7-footer decided to participate after an “overall downturn” in his sophomore season, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.

After finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting for the 2022-23 season, Kessler played in 64 games during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 68.0 from the field, all down from his debut season.

The third-year player has hinted that he needed to exert, if not change, his mentality, according to Larsen.

“I’m going into it with the mentality of, ‘I’m gonna be dominant.’ I’m gonna show what I’ve been working on, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Knicks Continue to Explore Options

New York has an immediate need for rim protection

The Knicks are currently searching for a center to replace the services of Isaiah Hartenstein , who signed a 3-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 75 games with the Knicks, filling in for Mitchell Robinson and stuffing the stat sheet with 2.5 assists and at least one block and one steal per contest.

His contributions helped New York fight through injuries to make it to the second round of the postseason.

Kessler certainly would make a difference for New York. But could the Knicks acquire him? As it stands, possibly.

Knicks Draft Pick Warchest First Round Picks 2025 DAL First-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected)

2025 DET First-Round Pick (Top-13 protected)

2025 WAS First-Round Pick (Top-10 protected)

2026 NYK First-Round Swap

2030 NYK First-Round Swap Second Round Picks 2025 BKN Second-Round Pick

2026 BKN Second-Round Pick

2027 WAS Second-Round Pick (if 2025 does not convey by 2027)

2027 DET Second-Round Pick (if DET does not convey first to OKC)

2028 PHX Second-Round Pick (less favorable of IND and PHX)

2029 IND Second-Round Pick (less favorable of IND and WAS)

2030 NYK Second-Round Pick Exceptions Taxpayer Mid-Level ($5.2 million)

Traded Player (RJ Barrett) ($5.2 million, expires 12/30/24)

Traded Player (Malachi Flynn) ($3.8 million, expires 2/10/25)

New York has been one of the most active teams on the market this offseason. Despite trading Bogdan Bogdanovic , Mamadi Diakite , Shake Milton , four unprotected first-round picks, a pick swap and Milwaukee’s top-4 protected 2025 first-round pick for Mikal Bridges , the Knicks still have plenty of assets in the war chest.

The steep investment from general manager Leon Rose means the Knicks are already committed to making a challenge for the title. With more assets still available, the Knicks may not be finished making moves in their quest for their first Larry O’Brien trophy.

New York won its last championship in the 1973-74 season, hoisting the Walter A. Brown trophy behind the efforts of Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Earl Monroe and Willis Reed.

Phoenix Also Interested in Kessler?

Arizona Sports radio host responded to Twitter inquiries

John Gambadoro, a long-time afternoon host of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, answered inquiries on X (formerly Twitter) that the Phoenix Suns might be another potential team for Kessler.

Gambadoro cited the two-pick price as too costly for Phoenix. The Suns’ only have their 2031 first-round pick available for trade and are highly invested in keeping it. Phoenix signed free agent Mason Plumlee to a one-year, $3.3 million deal to back up starting center Jusuf Nurkic .

The relative lack of moves stands in stark contrast to continued speculation that the Suns might deal Kevin Durant . Owner Mat Ishbia and general manager James Jones have repeatedly shot down rumors that any such move is happening.

Utah Continues to Shop Its Stars

Multiple teams are still interested in Lauri Markkanen

Grumblings about Kessler accompany earlier reports from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, who reported on July 2 that the Jazz will not consider dealing Lauri Markkanen unless the return is similar in value to Brooklyn’s haul for trading Bridges to the crosstown rival Knicks.

Scotto confirmed Yahoo!Sports' Jake Fischer's reporting that the Warriors, Kings, Spurs and Timberwolves remain interested in the Finnish forward and added the New Orleans Pelicans to the mix.

Markannen with the Jazz Season 2022-23 2023-24 Points 25.6 23.2 FG% 49.9 48.0 3P% 39.1 39.9 Rebounds 8.6 8.2

Markkanen played in only 55 games for the Jazz last season. A year removed from an All-Star appearance and winning the Most Improved Player award, Markannen saw his efficiency and scoring dip as the Jazz slipped to 31-51 and 12th in the West.

Whether Markannen plays in Utah or elsewhere next season, he is due for a huge contract after his current four-year, $67.5 million deal expires.

At $18 million for 2024-25, he represents massive value for any contender questing for another piece to the championship puzzle.

Jazz were interested in Toronto’s Quickley

The Jazz were also reported to have had “real” interest in Immanuel Quickley , per Josh Lewenberg of TSN. However, the free-agent guard returned to the Toronto Raptors on a five-year, $175 million contract.

Utah’s current guard rotation features combo guards Collin Sexton and 2023 first-round pick Keyonte George .

Sexton and George both put in solid work for the Jazz over the 2023-24 season. Sexton bounced back to average 18.7 points and 4.9 assists on 48.7 percent shooting from the field over 78 games.

George, meanwhile, struggled with turnovers and efficiency but still made the All-Rookie team after a 75-game campaign, notching 13 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Altogether, the offseason continues to look like it will be full of speculation for Utah as general manager Danny Ainge tinkers with the free agency market and sets his price for players on the roster.