Highlights The Sacramento Kings are willing to trade Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and Davion Mitchell to add another star player to their roster.

Barnes' scoring output has decreased, but he remains a reliable shooter from beyond the arc.

The Kings could potentially make an offer for Pascal Siakam, but they would likely need to sweeten the deal to entice the Raptors.

The Sacramento Kings are serious about adding another star to their squad, and they're ready to pay a premium for it.

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, the Kings are making Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell available for trade.

"The Kings have been calling opposing front offices to gauge the value of packaging Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Sacramento has made third-year guard Davion Mitchell available for trade, and the Kings hold future picks beyond this year’s first rounder owed to Atlanta to help facilitate any deal before next month’s deadline."

Fischer also added that sharpshooting wing Keegan Murray is off limits, as the Kings would not consider including him in any trade package.

Kings prepared to sacrifice depth for bigger piece

Barnes, Huerter and Mitchell combined salaries: $37.6M

With the De'Aaron Fox-Domantas Sabonis-led core having seemingly reached its ceiling, the Kings are eager to retool the roster with the hopes of adding a third established star to the fold.

Barnes is no longer the steady two-way force he once was, averaging only 11.3 points in just over 30 minutes of action per game, his lowest scoring output since the 2014-15 season.

He is still a reliable shooter from beyond the arc, firing at a 39.9 percent clip this year, but the defensive impact simply isn't there anymore, as he owns a team-low 115.6 defensive rating among consistent rotation players for the Kings.

Harrison Barnes - Year-by-Year Scoring Comparison 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points per game 16.4 15.0 11.3 Field goal % 46.9 47.3 48.3 3-point field goal % 39.4 37.4 39.9

Huerter has seen both his scoring and his minutes take a significant hit, as his points per game have dropped to 9.9 from 15.2 just a season ago, while playing almost six fewer minutes per night, despite starting 29 out of the 32 games he's appeared in this season.

Sacramento head coach Mike Brown recently moved Huerter to the bench in favor of third-year guard Chris Duarte.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is in desperate need of a fresh start. After being selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 25-year-old has failed to carve out a role for himself with the Kings. The former Baylor standout is averaging career-lows in every single major statistical category, putting up 3.7 points in 13.2 minutes per contest.

A move out of SacTown would surely be welcomed by Mitchell, who could soon be on his way out of the NBA if he doesn't turn his career around.

Kings could be in on Siakam

Sacramento could offer intriguing package for Raptors' star

The Kings have long been linked to Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam, who is in the final year of a four-year, $137-million contract. With extension talks still uncertain between Siakam and Toronto, a number of teams around the NBA have reportedly expressed interest in the 29-year-old, including Sacramento.

"Toronto officials have suggested to inquiring front offices as many as 10 teams hold legitimate interest in Siakam, sources said. There’s a chance Sacramento makes the best real offer for Siakam in the end." – Jake Fischer

The Raptors would surely ask the Kings to sweeten the deal for Siakam, as the trio of Barnes, Huerter and Mitchell won't represent an attractive return package for the All-NBA-caliber player.

Siakam is averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three-point range in 34 games this season.