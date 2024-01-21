Highlights The Sacramento Kings have a surplus of draft picks and are looking to make a trade to improve their defense.

Jerami Grant, Herb Jones, and Bojan Bogdanovic are potential targets for the Kings.

Jones may be the most attractive option for the Kings due to his age and defensive skills.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to continue to improve after winning 48 games and finishing second in the Western Conference during the 2022-23 season.

According to Matt More of Action Network, the Kings are expected to be active in the trade market as they search for a forward to help push them further into title contention.

"After missing out on OG Anunoby and then Pascal Siakam, the Kings will continue to look for a forward upgrade. Jerami Grant, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Herb Jones are among the names they're expected to explore options for. If the Sixers decide to get spicy and need a third team to move Tobias Harris to, the Kings could have interest."

The Kings have regressed since last season, falling to seventh in the West this year, but have the assets to make a splash before the trade deadline. The only first-round draft pick they don't own is in the upcoming 2024 Draft. Other than that, the Kings have six first-round picks and seven second-round picks between now and 2030.

Kings should target capable defenders

Ranked 21st in league with 118.0 points allowed per game

The Kings have one of the best offenses in the league, thanks to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but their defense is sorely lacking. As with every team in the modern NBA, the Kings could always use more shooting, but defense is their priority.

Sacramento Kings Team Stats 2023-24 Result NBA Ranking Points per game 118.2 8th Points allowed per game 118.0 21st Three-point attempts per game 40.6 3rd 3PT % 37.2% 13th Pace 99.8 11th Offensive Rating 116.9 14th Defensive Rating 116.7 17th

The Kings currently have a wing rotation featuring Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, and Sasha Vezenkov. They are serviceable, to be sure, but their defense is not elite.

Each member of the trio is shooting above 35 percent from three, but the Kings could use their draft capital to trade for an established 3-and-D wing from a rebuilding team. As Moore mentioned in his report, Grant, Jones, Bogdanovic, and Harris are all on their radar to some degree.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons are clearly in rebuild mode, with young talent like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe on the former, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren helming the latter. Both are currently bottom-feeders in their conference and would be more than willing to part with veteran talent in exchange for future picks.

The Pelicans are a different story. CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram are in the middle of their peaks, and Zion Williamson's health has prevented New Orleans from going all-in on him. The Pelicans, if Jones is available, have high confidence in Trey Murphy III, who is the better scorer and shooter. The Pelicans would want a cheap player who fits better with their current rotation. Sacramento could offer Davion Mitchell, or draft picks that New Orleans could flip before the deadline.