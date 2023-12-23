Highlights The New York Knicks could use another All-Star-level talent to boost its chances of making it out of a difficult Eastern Conference.

The Hawks' struggles may open the door for a potential trade involving guard Dejounte Murray.

There are questions about Murray's fit alongside Trae Young, which could lead the Hawks to explore moving him.

Having won three of their last four games — all of which were on the road and against teams with .500 records or better — the New York Knicks are currently tied with the upstart Orlando Magic for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

However, after tying the Philadelphia 76ers for the league's third-best offensive rating last season, Tom Thibodeau's club is barely cracking the top 10 at No. 9 overall in 2023-24 (at 117.4).

And even with the recent successes, one would be hard-pressed to label the Knicks as serious challengers to the conference's elite, i.e. the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philly. There's an obvious gap in top-line talent between those teams and the ones grouped in the middle of the playoff bracket.

With the trade deadline just about six weeks away, though, Knicks president Leon Rose may be looking to bridge that gap by bringing in another big-time scorer who plays a level of team defense Thibodeau is comfortable with.

"The Knicks are among several teams who’ve expressed exploratory trade interest in Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, league sources told HoopsHype."

Source: Michael Scotto, HoopsHype

Hawks' struggles may open the door to Murray trade

Atlanta has a 12-16 record through the first third of the campaign

After moving from the San Antonio Spurs to the Hawks via trade during the 2022 offseason, Murray — who had just become a first-time All-Star — played a key role in helping his new club secure a third-straight playoff berth in 2022-23.

And this year, he continues to perform at a high level, averaging 20.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. He's also sinking his 6.0 nightly three-point attempts at a 37.4-percent clip, and his 3.3 deflections per game are tied for the fourth-most league-wide.

However, the Hawks have scuffled to a sub-.500 record to this point in the season, and there are serious questions to be asked about Murray's fit next to franchise cornerstone Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks - 2023-24 Team Statistics Rank Points per game 122.8 3rd Opponent points per game 122.9 28th Offensive rating 119.5 4th Defensive rating 119.7 27th Net rating -0.3 20th

In the duo's 595 shared minutes, Atlanta has been outscored by 2.4 points per 100 possessions; that's the third-worst number on the team among two-man combinations logging 300 or more minutes in 2023-24.

So, Hawks decision-maker Landry Fields has reason to at least explore moving the 27-year-old for the right price.

Could Quickley be dealt by the Knicks

Quickley and New York are 'far apart' in extension talks

Just eight months ago, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley finished second in the voting for the NBA's 2023 Sixth Man of the Year award.

And while he continues to be one of the best reserve players in the Association this season, he has experienced a noticeable reduction in minutes (from 28.9 a year ago to 24.0 this season) and touches (52.0 to 42.1) per game.

He and the Knicks have failed to reach common ground in extension talks as well. As such, one can envision a scenario in which he's packaged with matching salaries in a deal bringing Murray over to the Hawks. This is what Scotto had to say about Rose and Co. potentially moving Quickley:

"Quickley was offered around $18 million per year and was looking for closer to $25 million annually, league sources said. Given the wide gap in extension talks, along with the belief Quickley would eventually like to start, the Knicks would consider moving last year’s Sixth Man of the Year finalist in the right trade."

Those contract demands notwithstanding, Quickley would almost certainly come cheaper than Murray for Atlanta, as the latter's four-year, $114 million extension kicks in next season. At just 24 years old, the Knicks guard could still have a higher gear to hit, too.

Dejounte Murray Contract Breakdown 2024-25 $25.5M 2025-26 $27.5M 2026-27 $29.5M 2027-28 $31.5M

New York could package Quickley with Evan Fournier's expiring contract and perhaps a pick to complete a deal with the Hawks (who would still be under the luxury tax threshold despite taking back more salary).

Alternatively, Fournier's 2023-24 salary of $18.9 million slots fairly well against Murray's ($17.7 million) on its own; Atlanta could go down that road instead and seek more draft capital to complete the return package.

But with Young signed through 2026-27 on a deal that's borderline untradeable, it may behoove the Hawks to bring back someone who can contribute in a significant way right now and potentially reignite the postseason pursuit.