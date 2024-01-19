Highlights Kyle Kuzma has drawn trade interest from several teams due to his offensive talent and team-friendly contract.

Potential landing spots for Kuzma include the Spurs, Grizzlies, and Warriors, each with different goals at hand.

With Kuzma under team control for four more seasons, the Wizards can wait to sell high and gather future draft assets in return.

After the blockbuster trades for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam got the NBA trade season kicked off, the Washington Wizards could be looking to get into the fray by making Kyle Kuzma available for trade.

The seventh-year forward has 'drawn exploratory trade interest from several teams around the league,' according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He is under contract through the 2026-27 NBA season, when he will be 31 years old.

Washington has multiple suitors for Kuzma

Spurs, Grizzlies, Warriors all interested

For different reasons, three teams are named as potential landing spots for Kuzma. The San Antonio Spurs are looking to rebuild around Victor Wembanyama, and could use floor-spacing offensive weapons to tap into Wembanyama's potential.

Currently, Jeremy Sochan is starting alongside Wembanyama in the froncourt. Sochan is an elite defender, but only posts 11.2 points per game. Kuzma would be a defensive downgrade, but his offensive production would more than make up for the lack of defense.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the midst of a lost season thanks to injuries to Ja Morant and Steven Adams, and will be looking to keep their 2024 Draft pick, which will almost certainly be a lottery pick. A starting lineup next season of Morant, Desmond Bane, Kuzma, Jaren Jackson Jr., and a soon-to-be-drafted rookie (or Adams) would immediately restore Memphis as one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

Memphis is in a similar situation to San Antonio with regard to how Kuzma would fit. Jackson Jr. is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, so his defense is unquestionably excellent. Unlike Sochan, Jackson Jr. is a solid offensive player, averaging 17.1 points in his career. The fit in Memphis would be awkward, with Kuzma, Jackson Jr., and Adams all competing for minutes in the playoffs.

Advanced Statistics Comparison (Career) Player Points per game Defensive win shares Value over replacement player Kyle Kuzma (2017-2024) 17.0 13.2 2.9 Jeremy Sochan (2022-24) 11.0 1.4 -1.3 Jaren Jackson Jr. (2018-24) 17.1 13.7 5.8

Finally, the Golden State Warriors are trying to cling to relevance and championship aspirations. It's clear that Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are no longer the players they once were, so adding talent around Stephen Curry is a top priority. As Curry battles Father Time, giving him teammates in their prime would be optimal to keep their championship window cracked for as long as possible.

Kuzma brings instant offensive talent

21.6 points per game over the last two seasons

Kuzma is not an elite first option, but he is on a team-friendly contract and seems to know his role. A champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Kuzma solidified himself as an elite third option or solid second option, provided that the right cast of players surrounds him.

He has shown improvement almost every year, and is only 28 years old, meaning he is just entering his prime.

Kyle Kuzma's statistical improvement, year by year Season Points per game Usage percentage True shooting percentage 2017-18 (Lakers) 16.1 22.5% 54.9% 2018-19 (Lakers) 18.7 23.8% 54.6% 2019-20 (Lakers, Anthony Davis joins team) 12.8 22.9% 53.1% 2020-21 (Lakers) 12.9 20.3% 54.6% 2021-22 (Wizards) 17.1 24.2% 54.7% 2022-23 (Wizards) 21.2 27.9% 54.4% 2023-24 (Wizards) 22.2 31.1% 54.5%

Regardless of the role he is asked to take if traded, there is evidence that he will thrive no matter the situation. With the Lakers, he was an excellent third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In Washington, he has blossomed as the go-to option on a bad team.

Washington is very much tanking, and the asking price of two first-round picks is steep. The Spurs and Grizzlies are unlikely to part with their 2024 draft pick, but could be tempted to give up future draft assets. The Spurs own three picks from the Atlanta Hawks in coming years, and Memphis owns all of their upcoming picks.

The Warriors don't have the extensive draft capital but do have young talent in Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski.

With Kuzma under team control for the next four seasons, the Wizards can sit back, let him inflate his value, and sell high. If Kuzma isn't traded this season, expect him to be in a different uniform come 2025.