Highlights Head coach Darvin Ham's job is safe despite the Lakers' struggles.

The Lakers' defense has been abysmal since the In-Season Tournament.

The Lakers are interested in potentially trading for Dejounte Murray to improve their backcourt speed and quickness.

The Los Angeles Lakers once again fell below .500 following a 127-109 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and company are now 5-11 since winning the Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship. They still sit in 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 19-20 record on the season.

It's still unknown just what Los Angeles is going to do with just under a month remaining before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. But changes certainly need to be made to launch the Lakers back into legitimate title contention.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on Friday what the Lakers plan to do ahead of the trade deadline. And much to the chagrin of Lakers fans advocating for a coaching change, that does not involve dismissing bench boss Darvin Ham.

"The Los Angeles Lakers remain committed to head coach Darvin Ham, league sources tell Bleacher Report. Owner Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have informed the second-year head coach that his job is not in jeopardy, sources say."

Darvin Ham's job not in jeopardy

Ham's record as Lakers coach: 61-58

It seems like every Lakers loss should put a dent in Ham's job security. The Athletic reported a week back that there is a "deepening disconnect" between the coach and his players, which further amplified the rumblings that Ham could get the gate soon.

However, Ham is apparently not going anywhere. According to Haynes, team owner Jeanie Buss and president Rob Pelinka have assured the second-year head coach that he will remain on the Lakers sidelines.

"I speak to Rob every day, and we're always discussing ways to improve our team and what we can do better as a coaching staff. It's an open dialogue that I embrace and that is helpful. We're all trying to get this right, and we will." – Darvin Ham

The Lakers have been a mess on both ends of the floor since the In-Season Tournament. They're in the bottom-10 in both offensive rating and defensive rating in that span, and they're also 20th in opponents points per game.

Los Angeles' has been especially poor at defending the three-pointer. Since their historic win in Vegas, they have given up the most three-pointers per game and allow the third-highest three-point percentage to their opponents.

Los Angeles Lakers - Defensive Statistics Before/After In-Season Tournament Final Category Before After Defensive rating 110.3 118.5 Points per game allowed 112.0 120.3 Opponents' field goal % 45.3 49.2 Opponents' 3-point field goal % 36.0 41.6

Anthony Davis acknowledged their lackadaisical defense after Bradley Beal lit them up for a season-high 37 points on Thursday. Beal had previously failed to eclipse 20 points in 2023-24 prior to Thursday's game.

"We're allowing everybody, no matter what their numbers are, shoot well against us," Davis said. "If a guy is shooting 10 percent, he's going to shoot 40 [percent] on us. … We got to play everybody like they're Steph when they play us. Everybody has shot the ball well against us."

Nonetheless, Ham remains optimistic that they can still turn their season around with James and Davis both playing at a high level. However, the Lakers still feel like they will need to make upgrades in the backcourt. According to Haynes' report, Los Angeles is reportedly looking to add "speed and quickness" on the perimeter.

Lakers interest in Dejounte Murray is serious

Lakers have touched base with Hawks about Murray

Dejounte Murray has been mentioned as a potential target for Los Angeles for some time now. Given the archetype that the Lakers are reportedly targeting, the Atlanta Hawks guard fits the bill quite well. At 6-foot-4, with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Murray has the athleticism, speed, and quickness that can add a different dynamic to the Lakers' backcourt.

The Lakers' current cast of guards doesn't quite bring that to the table. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves aren't quite the speedsters and both of them tend to play a slower-paced brand of basketball.

In the latest development, the Hawks have reportedly touched base with the Lakers on a potential Murray trade, as Adrian Wojnarowksi mentioned on ESPN's NBA Today on Friday.

"They have talked to the Lakers. They've exchanged ideas on a potential trade."

Murray certainly brings another dynamic for the Lakers on both ends of the floor. He is a reliable two-way guard who can both create his own shot and create looks for his teammates as well.

Dejounte Murray - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 117.8 116.1 Defensive rating 119.9 117.7 Net rating -2.0 -1.6 Field goal % 46.7 47.5 3-point field goal % 36.0 37.6

Apart from his athleticism and ability to get to the basket, Murray has also improved as a three-point shooter this season. He is knocking down a career-best 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He also has a solid in-between game that makes him a scoring threat virtually all over the floor.

In addition to what he brings on the court, Murray also has the connection of being a client of the super agency Klutch Client, which also represents James and Davis.

This situation will definitely be worth monitoring for the Lakers as they continue to navigate through what has been a disappointing season so far.