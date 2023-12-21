Highlights The Lakers would potentially be willing to give up a combination of salary filler, a young prospect, and a protected pick for Zach LaVine.

D'Angelo Russell's performance as the Lakers' floor general has raised questions about his role.

The Lakers may prefer to trade for DeMar DeRozan and/or Alex Caruso due to financial considerations and fit on the court.

Their In-Season Tournament championship notwithstanding, the Los Angeles Lakers are well behind schedule where making another NBA Finals push is concerned. With their 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, LeBron James and his crew have dropped four of their last five contests, a stretch that has dropped them to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference.

With that being the case, it should come as no surprise that the team's VP of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, looks to be trolling the trade market for roster improvements. Not only that — a new report from The Athletic's Jovan Buha seems to indicate a willingness to take on one of the Association's most cumbersome contracts in order to get something done.

Specifically, the remaining four years and $181 million owed to Zach LaVine, the Bulls' current (former?) cornerstone:

"I think the Lakers would consider a D’Angelo Russell-centric deal, but I don’t think they’d throw in much more than a combination of salary filler (Rui Hachimura and/or Gabe Vincent), a young prospect (Max Christie or Jalen Hood-Schifino) and a protected pick (2029 or 2030 first rounder)."

Russell has failed to cement himself as Lakers' floor general

Rumblings of Vincent replacing him as starter

Given his performance through the first quarter-plus of the 2023-24 campaign, Russell may not stand out as the most obvious trade candidate for the Lakers. As of this writing, the former No. 2 overall pick and 2019 All-Star is averaging a respectable 15.3 points, 6.2 assists and 3.1 assists per game while sinking 38.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

More importantly, the team has been 6.3 points per 100 possessions better with Russell on the court compared to when he sits.

D'Angelo Russell - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Offensive rating 116.6 Defensive rating 102.7 Usage 22.7 Player impact estimate 15.1

At the same time, though, there were questions about whether he ought to be playing such a prominent role in the team's attack as its second-half resurgence morphed into a full-on title push last season. Those questions continued into the current campaign when the Lakers went out and snagged Vincent from the Heat in free agency.

Thanks to a left knee contusion, Vincent has been limited to just five games played so far for Los Angeles (and he struggled offensively during those appearances, too). But he's also coming off a deep playoff run that saw him average nearly 13 points and four assists per game while shooting 37.8 percent from deep and playing a brand of defense that we have yet to see from Russell.

Vincent's cap number also comes in significantly lower than Russell's at $10.5 million this season (compared to Russell's $17.3 million).

There's also probably a greater elasticity there where being willing to back up LaVine or play alongside him is concerned.

Lakers may still prefer DeRozan or Caruso

The Bulls' other stars may be better fits on the court, as well as financially

As a two-time All-Star and one of the Association's elite bucket-getters, there's a lot to like about the prospect of seeing LaVine come home to La La Land, where he previously starred at UCLA. However, in the same report for The Athletic, Buha indicated that Pelinka and Co. would probably prefer to trade for DeRozan and/or Caruso.

It's not hard to see why, either.

Chicago Bulls - 2023-24 player statistics Players Points Rebounds Assists Field goal % Three-point field goal % Alex Caruso 9.6 3.4 2.3 54.9 46.8 DeMar DeRozan 22.4 3.7 5.4 45.1 35.7 Zach LaVine 21.0 4.9 3.4 44.3 33.6

While LaVine's deal is lengthy and arduous, DeRozan's will come off the books at the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, Caruso is pulling down a measly $9.5 million this season, and his $9.9 million number for next season is only partially guaranteed.

The fit on the court could be better, too. As a 34-year-old who has yet to compete for a title and is closer to the end of his career than his prime years, DeRozan might be more willing than someone of LaVine's ilk to give up touches to LeBron and Anthony Davis. And his ability to cook in the mid-range could return in full form with those two commanding the brunt of the defensive attention.

As for Caruso, the former Laker has evolved into one of the game's ultimate defensive stoppers. Over his first 23 appearances for Chicago this season, Caruso has held opponents to 3.7 percent below their shooting norms, and his 4.5 deflections per 36 minutes are tied for the fourth most in the league.