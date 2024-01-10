Highlights The Lakers prefer to retain their current depth and focus on a defensive identity to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The team's lineup and rotations have been dysfunctional, causing an identity crisis and poor starts in games.

The Lakers are currently four games back of the sixth seed in the Western Conference and need to make major changes to compete for a championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a real predicament as they approach the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8. One of the most active teams in trade rumors this season, it now appears they might be content with riding it out with their current lineup for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, Los Angeles prefers to "retain their depth" and focus on a defensive-minded identity that complements LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“The Lakers don’t want to have to make a big move, they prefer to retain their depth and the one last first-rounder they’re allowed to trade...They believe in the formula they have, which is a cadre of long defenders supporting future Hall of Famers.”

In Year 21, the LeBron-James-led Lakers have a small window that is rapidly closing. It's a huge gamble for the franchise to stand by and prioritize the talent they currently have. At 18-19, another Play-In tournament berth in 2024 could be on the horizon. To avoid mediocrity for the rest of this year, the Lakers must consider major changes.

Dysfunctional lineup and rotations

The Lakers are 20th in net rating (-1.3)

A team featuring James and Anthony Davis should not suffer from an identity crisis like the Lakers do. Throughout the season, coach Darvin Ham struggled to construct a good enough lineup that complements his two stars.

D'Angelo Russell, who played very well to start the season, was recently demoted to the bench. Austin Reaves, who inked a four-year contract extension over the summer, was delegated to the second unit before him, but has fluctuated as a starter and reserve for the past few weeks.

Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish have both started a majority of games alongside James and Davis, but are often lost in the shuffle in a starting five that also features Jarred Vanderbilt.

Coach Ham's mindset was to establish a defensive-minded framework, but L.A. frequently gets off to poor starts due to a lack of optimal spacing and shot creation in that group. Rotations have been all over the place, turning a talented team into a collection of individuals with some uncertainty regarding shot attempts, minutes, and clutch play.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 Lineups Comparison Lineups Minutes Offensive rating Defensive rating James-Davis-Russell-Prince-Reddish 151 108.8 108.5 James-Davis-Russell-Prince-Reaves 129 110.7 110.0 James-Davis-Prince-Reddish-Reaves 76 111.9 122.5 James-Davis-Russell-Prince-Christie 72 117.5 104.4 Davis-Russell-Prince-Hachimura-Reddish 55 107.9 104.1

The closing lineup seems to vary by who has the "hot" hand that night. In a vacuum, Los Angeles has good players in the wrong spots.

The Lakers' depth is fools' gold: L.A. should look to clear roster spots and sacrifice to gain clarity at each spot. Versatility is important overall, but in this case, Los Angeles suffers from too many options, in a way.

For example, because LeBron's able to play point guard, Ham could bring Russell or Reaves off the bench in favor of a forward. It will end up hurting them in the long run though, because of the offensive limitations that lineup has.

In turn, the Lakers' defense suffered whenever Russell and Reaves had off nights. The priority must be placed on figuring out an identity as either an offensive, defensive, or balanced unit.

To clear up the room, L.A. needs to figure out its logjam at small forward and power forward first. Recently signed forwards Rui Hachimura and Vanderbilt could be used in a deal to attract an extra playmaker or shooter.

Lakers have been prominent in trade rumors

Linked to Dejounte Murray, Alex Caruso

While the Lakers' front office seem to be changing course on their deadline strategy, they have been prominently discussed as major players on the trade market. Reports have linked Los Angeles to a number of guards, including Dejounte Murray from the Hawks and Alex Caruso from the Bulls.

L.A. was also a proposed landing spot for disgruntled star Zach LaVine, who has been linked to a move out of Chicago for months. The Lakers have reportedly been reluctant to include Austin Reaves as part of a trade package to bring in another star.

Austin Reaves - Starter/Bench Splits Category Starter Bench Minutes 33.2 28.4 Points 14.8 15.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 Assists 4.8 5.3 Field goal % 44.9 50.0 3-point field goal % 27.6 37.8

General manager Rob Pelinka seems more inclined to move guard D'Angelo Russell, who is earning just under $18 million this season. Despite signing an extension in the offseason, Rui Hachimura has also been a trade piece that the Lakers have dangled as part of a package for a star contributor.

Western Conference competition

L.A. is four games back of the sixth seed

Though the Lakers made an incredible run after upgrading most of the roster at last year's deadline, they can't coast on past decisions, especially with the West as jam-packed as it is. Making another push to the Conference Finals will be harder in 2024. Advancing to the playoffs as a seventh or eighth seed is a tall order as well.

If the season ended today, the Play-In Tournament would feature the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and Lakers. If L.A. comes out unscathed, their prize is either a meeting with the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, or defending champion Denver Nuggets. As currently constructed, Los Angeles likely would not be favored to win in a series against any of them.

Western Conference - Play-In Picture Seed Team Record Win % 7th New Orleans Pelicans 22-15 .595 8th Phoenix Suns 19-18 .514 9th Houston Rockets 19-18 .514 10th Los Angeles Lakers 18-19 .486 11th Utah Jazz 18-20 .474 12th Golden State Warriors 17-19 .472

Unless the Lakers can settle on a lineup that is constant for the rest of the season, they will continue to be inconsistent. And in the West, a bad stretch or two can knock you down from a top-four spot to the lower half of the standings.

LeBron's immediate future up in the air

Can become an unrestricted free agent in 2024

The Lakers realize how short of a championship window they have with James in Year 21. But after tinkering with the roster even further this past offseason, it created a roster with talent that isn’t being utilized efficiently.

LeBron's primary focus is competing for a championship. If he feels the Lakers are no longer in a position to do so, he could terminate his contract early and be faced with two decisions: sign with another team or retire. Now, there is no indication LeBron will, or should, retire given how dominant he continues to be.

That said, the desire to reach the Finals, once again, as well as potentially playing with his son, USC guard Bronny James, who’s eligible for the NBA Draft could sway his decision-making. LeBron’s looming future should be “bulletin-board” material in Los Angeles. If he leaves, the franchise will need to scramble to recover.

Preemptively, they must do whatever it takes to add more firepower around both him and Anthony Davis in the meantime. Whether it's a splashy fix like Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine or a familiar face like LaVine's teammate, Alex Caruso, something needs to be in play by the Feb 8. deadline.