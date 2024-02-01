Highlights The Lakers may target three players from the Brooklyn Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Royce O'Neale.

Adding Dinwiddie and O'Neale could improve the Lakers' bench depth, especially in terms of three-point shooting.

While it may be challenging to acquire Finney-Smith, the Lakers could potentially trade for Dinwiddie and O'Neale without giving up key players.

As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are actively seeking ways to bolster their point guard position. It seems like D'Angelo Russell might be the most likely to get dealt if they do indeed make a move, but the team could have its sights set on a few players on the East Coast.

Recent reports from NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium suggest that the Lakers, should they decide against pursuing Dejounte Murray, could change gears and turn to the Brooklyn Nets for a trio of players they've coveted.

"Dejounte Murray is going to continue to emerge as the top target for the Lakers, from what I'm told [...] Another scenario to keep an eye on, players that the Lakers do have interest in, I'm told, is three guys from the Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale."

The veteran guard, Russell, previously spent two seasons with the Nets, showcasing an impressive performance averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, earning an All-Star nod in 2019.

Dinwiddie and O'Neale could help Lakers with depth

Bench ranks 27th in 3PT% (33.5)

If the Lakers can somehow find a way to pry at least two of the three names Charania mentioned without having to sell off its high-impact players, then Los Angeles could inch closer to having a complete team ready for the playoffs. It might be an easier task than imagined, as reports previously claimed that the Nets could field calls for their rotation players.

With Gabe Vincent sidelined for the foreseeable future and the Lakers having an abundance of forwards who mostly do the same thing, the Lakers could opt to trade for some veteran players who can handle high-pressure situations. Their bench shoots 33.5 percent from deep, good for 27th in the league. Though neither Dinwiddie nor O'Neale are having particularly great seasons, a change of scenery with better spacing thanks to Russell and LeBron James' playmaking abilities could help them improve quickly.

Spencer Dinwiddie – 2023-24 Assist Tracking Passes to: Passes Per Game FGA FG% Mikal Bridges 11.6 4.8 41.0 Cameron Johnson 6.4 2.6 45.6 Nic Claxton 5.8 1.8 59.0 Dorian Finney-Smith 5.2 2.0 47.2 Cam Thomas 4.9 2.2 38.8 Royce O'Neale 4.4 1.2 40.7

Dinwiddie could immediately slot into a sixth-man role, where he could help set up plays for bench player. In 45 games this season, the 30-year-old point guard is averaging 13.0 points on 39.5 percent shooting and 32.7 percent from deep, tacking on 6.0 assists nightly. These numbers don't scream "game-changer," but in needing to take fewer shots per game, his efficiency could rise.

O'Neale, on the other hand, wouldn't have a massive impact on the team's offense, but his 36.1 three-point percentage should inspire some confidence as he could help with spacing, regardless of which unit he's playing with. He could slot in nicely next to Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt, two forwards who aren't particularly scary from long-range.

The third player in the rumor, Finney-Smith, could be harder to pry away, especially given reports that the Nets were seeking first-round picks for him. The easier play would be for Dinwiddie and O'Neale, whom the Lakers could try and acquire in exchange for Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and a pair of second-round picks.