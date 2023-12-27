Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of another backcourt player due to a depth shortage caused by Gabe Vincent's injury.

Dejounte Murray is a potential target for the Lakers and could provide the two-way impact they need.

Acquiring Murray or any star-level player would likely require the Lakers to part with significant players/assets, including Austin Reaves.

Dating back to mid-November's reports that the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine were open to parting ways, the Los Angeles Lakers have consistently been mentioned as a potential suitor for the two-time NBA All-Star.

However, the former UCLA standout is lugging around some baggage making a move back to L.A. difficult to swing (or stomach) for the storied franchise.

His current foot injury, past knee issues and bad analytics rate heavily here, but his contract — one of the most bloated in the Association — may be the No.1 thing that prevents Lakers boss Rob Pelinka from pulling the trigger on the move.

Clearly, though, the Lakers aren't hung up on LaVine. According to league insider Shams Charania, the club looks to be exploring its options with another top backcourt player.

"I'm told a potential target for the Lakers is Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. LaVine is in the second year of a $215-million deal. Dejounte Murray still has four years, $120 million of an extension that kicks in next season. So, that's a little bit better when you think about a reasonable salary to be bringing in."

Source: Run It Back, FanDuelTV

Murray is averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per outing through his first 30 games this season. His 3.5 deflections per game currently rank as the third-most league-wide.

Lakers are suddenly in need of another backcourt piece

Key offseason acquisition out for significant amount of time

Before the current campaign tipped off, there was a thought that incoming free agent Gabe Vincent could usurp D'Angelo Russell as the Lakers' starting point guard. However, a left knee injury has limited him to just five appearances with his new team so far.

Moreover, Russell has continued to perform well in his role, logging a 15-6-3 line, posting an effective field goal percentage of 54.9 and owning the team's No. 3 plus/minus score (1.3, a mark that trails only those of LeBron James and Anthony Davis).

Gabe Vincent - 2023-24 Statistics (5 games) Points 5.4 Rebounds 1.0 Assists 3.0 Field goal % 37.5 3-point field goal % 11.8

Nevertheless, the way that Vincent's injury situation has developed — he's reportedly set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery with a six to eight-week recovery period — has left a depth shortage in the backcourt.

So, whether it's a star-level acquisition like Murray or just another steady hand to keep the train on the tracks, it would behoove L.A. to add another body there.

Murray can provide two-way impact Lakers need

3.5 deflections per game (3rd in NBA)

Murray is sure to be one of the most coveted assets at the trade deadline. He's averaging 20.2 points per game on efficient shooting, going 45.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

He is also one of the peskiest perimeter defenders in the NBA, currently sitting third in the league in deflections per game (3.5) and total deflections (104), while also ranking eighth in the Association in steals per game (1.6).

Dejounte Murray - 2023-24 Hustle Statistics Deflections 3.5 Loose balls recovered 0.7 Contested shots 4.3

Despite the Hawks currently on a three-game losing skid, Murray has been one of the lone standouts, scoring 22.2 points per game, shooting 52.2 percent on his field goal attempts and leading the team in Player Impact Estimate (15.2) over that span.

Lakers may have to part with Reaves in Murray deal

Third-year forward has rediscovered his game after move to bench

From a sheer salary-matching perspective, the Lakers would have a difficult time cobbling something together for LaVine. Murray's money is significantly less onerous, but acquiring him — or any star-level player (LaVine included), really — comes with the pain of having to part with significant players/assets.

To that end, Reaves' name has come up frequently in the rumor mill, and Charania's best intel is that the 25-year-old almost certainly wouldn't remain in place after such a blockbuster deal.

"Any deal that the Lakers want to pursue for a star player is going to, most likely, have to include the names of guys like Austin Reaves, Max Christie — that's who teams will want."

After a breakout campaign in 2022-23, Reaves returned to the Lakers over the summer on a four-year, $53.8 million deal.

And while he struggled to shoot and score with the efficiency that had become his standard earlier this season — which ultimately resulted in a move to the Lakers' second unit — he has since found his stride in a sixth-man role.

Through 31 appearances in 2023-24, Reaves is averaging a career-high 15.1 and 5.0 assists points per game while connecting on 48 percent of his shot attempts overall and 37 percent of his tries from three-point range.

Austin Reaves - Year-Over-Year Comparison 2022-23 2023-24 Points 13.0 15.1 Assists 3.4 5.0 Rebounds 3.0 4.7 Effective FG% 61.6 55.4

Christie, meanwhile, hasn't had the same kind of success that his slightly older teammate has, averaging just 13.9 minutes per game over his first season and a third. However, he's a fluid athlete with a nice frame for an NBA shooting guard at 6-foot-6, with a 6-foot-9 wingspan.

For their part, the Hawks would almost certainly require a significant return in order to part with Murray, who cost Atlanta three future first-round picks and a pick swap to acquire in June 2022.

Charania noted that the Lakers have one first-round pick that they can trade now thanks to the Stepien Rule and a previous trade (Anthony Davis) with the New Orleans Pelicans involving a conditional first-rounder. Once that deal is settled, Los Angeles will have as many as three movable picks on draft night.