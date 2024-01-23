Highlights The Lakers are actively pursuing a superstar guard like Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Cavaliers want to win now and would prioritize players who can make an instant impact over draft picks in a potential Mitchell trade.

The Hawks are more likely to prioritize picks over players in a potential Young trade to revamp their rebuild.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a precarious position. Sitting at 22-22 and the ninth seed in the NBA's Western Conference, the Lakers can't do the sensible thing and rebuild. They have superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, and as long as they are on the payroll, the Lakers will try to build a brand of success around them.

The Lakers, despite their best efforts, have been unable to build a reliable supporting cast around their duo. In previous seasons, they traded away or let walk Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma, and have been unable to replace them.

According to recent reports from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have been actively persuing a superstar guard to pair with James and Davis.

"The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks."

The Hawks and Cavaliers are in very different situations, so each team will be asking for different packages.

Cavaliers want to win

Adding draft picks is not a priority

Cleveland currently holds the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, so adding draft picks goes against their win-now mentality. With a core of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers are locks for the playoffs every year.

There has long been speculation that Mitchell wants to play in a big market, and Los Angeles fits the bill. If he hints that he is unhappy in Cleveland, the Cavaliers might try to capitalize and ship him off. If they do, they will want players who can make an instant impact, since their roster has shown that they can win without Mitchell.

Cleveland's record with and without Donovan Mitchell since 2022 Games Wins Losses Winning percentage With Mitchell 100 64 36 .640 Without Mitchell 23 13 10 .565

Mitchell is under contract through next season before his player option kicks in, so the Cavaliers could take their roster and run it back next season. The Lakers seem to want to part with picks instead of players, but Cleveland would demand high-end talent like Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, or Rui Hachimura, as well as picks.

Hawks entering rebuild

Adding picks over players makes more sense

If the Hawks are willing to trade Trae Young, it would only be to revamp their rebuild, which hasn't started yet. Currently, the Hawks are all-in on their core of Young and Dejounte Murray, although there are rumblings that the duo is facing demolition.

With three first-round picks and a swap owed to the San Antonio Spurs, the Hawks will be looking to ship Murray, Young, and whoever else out for the best price possible. Thanks to previous trades, the Lakers can only offer the Hawks three first-round picks, as well as some young talent.

Any other team that might want to add Young simply has to match or exceed the offer, which is rather low for the two-time All-Star.

Young is currently second in All-Star votes for the Eastern Conference backcourt, and his 26.9 points per game make him a near-lock for All-Star Weekend. If he is traded in the midst of an All-Star season, he will join some rare company.

Players traded in the middle of an All-Star season, 2005-present Players Age Draft picks traded for DeMarcus Cousins, 2016-17 26 2017 first-round pick, 2017 second-round pick Carmelo Anthony, 2010-11 26 2016 first-round pick Deron Williams, 2010-11 26 2011, 2013 first-round picks Chauncey Billups, 2008-09 32 None Allen Iverson, 2008-09 33 None Jason Kidd, 2007-08 34 2008, 2010 first-round picks Allen Iverson, 2006-07 31 Two 2007 first-round picks Vince Carter, 2004-05 28 2005, 2006 first-round picks

Young is only 25 years old and is on a team that values picks more than proven role-playing talent. In the modern NBA, teams tend to prefer to hold their own destiny, and picks are valued a lot more than salary fillers and players who might not be perfect fits. The Hawks can sit and wait to trade Young, who is under contract until 2026-27, to the highest bidder.

Lakers aren't superstar-focused

Jones, Sexton also on L.A.'s radar

During the 2021 offseason, the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, who immediately hit a wall in Staples Center and stopped producing at a high level. Adding a star like Young or Mitchell could result in a similar decline, as they are used to being "the guy" and would have to adjust to be the third option behind James and Davis.

According to McMenamin, the Lakers would be content to add a middle-of-the-road ball distributor to facilitate the offense.

"Two players who have been discussed internally to fit that spot are Collin Sexton of the Utah Jazz and Tyus Jones of the Wizards, sources told ESPN. The Toronto Raptors have two players on their roster the Lakers have interest in as well, sources said: Dennis Schröder and Bruce Brown."

Regardless of who the Lakers add, and it seems like they definitely will add someone, ball-handling and passing need to be a priority. James is still an elite scorer, and Davis is one of the best in the league, so adding someone who can help them get to their spots is an easy way to tack some wins on the board.

