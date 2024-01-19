Highlights Lakers have discussed a potential deal with the Hawks to acquire Murray, but talks have since stalled and may pick back up before the deadline.

Murray's addition would be an improvement for the Lakers, but he won't solve all their problems on his own.

The Lakers face competition from the Milwaukee Bucks, who are also interested in trading for Murray.

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers have been intrigued by the prospect of adding Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The rumor linking the Lakers and Murray first arose in late December, but talks seem to be progressing, and we could now have the clearest idea of what a potential deal between both teams would look like.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers have discussed a deal that would send a mix of players and draft capital to Atlanta for Murray.

"The Lakers and Hawks have discussed potential frameworks of a deal, including a version late last week that centered on [D'Angelo] Russell, [Jalen] Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick and additional draft compensation, according to multiple team and league sources. Talks have since stalled, but are expected to pick back up closer to the deadline."

Buha does mention that the talks aren't ongoing as of the time of writing, but as the deadline approaches, both teams could be interested in revisiting a potential offer.

Murray may not fix all the Lakers' problems

Three-point shooting will still be a sore spot

When comparing both Russell and Murray, it's clear the latter is an improvement over the Lakers' current starting point guard, but he won't solve all their problems on his own. Murray is a more consistent scorer, defender, and shooter, but he functions in a very similar style as Russell, limiting the long-term upside the 27-year-old will have in Los Angeles.

Even though the impact wouldn't necessarily be astronomical, the Lakers are in a rough spot and need some sort of refresh if they want to jump back into playoff contention.

They currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference with an even 21-21 record and have experienced an inconsistent offense, mainly due to their three-point shooting.

Los Angeles Lakers – 3PT Shooting Leaders Players 3PT FGA 3PT % D'Angelo Russell 5.6 40.1 LeBron James 5.4 39.1 Taurean Prince 5.5 38.5 Rui Hachimura 3.0 36.5 Austin Reaves 4.4 35.1

Their top performers from deep are doing decently, but the problem is there are too few players taking and making three-pointers nightly.

Lakers will have competition in trade talks

Milwaukee Bucks among teams interested in Murray

While the Lakers' top target does seem to be Murray at this stage, they aren't the only team with their eyes on the Hawks' star guard.

According to Chris Haynes, the Milwaukee Bucks are eyeing the 27-year-old.

"Milwaukee Bucks are among multiple teams who are registering interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, league sources tell NBA On TNT."

At this stage, it's unclear what Milwaukee is dangling to try and acquire Murray, but they do have a few pick swaps owed to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Jrue Holiday trade that they could package alongside a mix of players whose salaries match up with Murray's.

In theory, a package of Pat Connaughton, Cameron Payne, and Andre Jackson Jr. could make up the first offer, but it's unclear what the Hawks are after.