Highlights Lakers value Austin Reaves and are only open to trading him if they can receive a star player in return.

Reaves has had a good season, but started off a bit sluggish and has gradually worked his way back into the starting lineup.

The Lakers' trade options are limited, with Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine being the only realistic potential targets, but there are uncertainties about whether they fit the team's short and long-term goals.

The Los Angeles Lakers are sure to be active before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are off-limits and D'Angelo Russell's recent, strong play could keep him on the team as well.

But who else does Los Angeles value? According to The Athletic's Jova Buha, Austin Reaves fits the bill: the team will only consider trading him if they will receive a star in return.

"They have no interest in trading Reaves. The exception would be in a deal for a clear-cut third All-Star, with a name like Lauri Markannen being the only player of that ilk potentially available on the trade market (and an unrealistic option for the Lakers, to be clear). They aren’t considering trading Reaves for Dejounte Murray, for example, and I think most would say Murray is better than Bogdanović."

Reaves's season has been good, but rocky

2023–24 stats: 14.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.2 APG

After a lengthy offseason featuring an impressive stint with Team USA in the FIBA World Championship last summer, Reaves appeared a bit labored to start the 2023-24 campaign. Prior to playing with Team USA, Reaves inked a four-year/$56 million extension to remain with the Lakers.

Following a breakout 2022-23 season (and postseason) with the purple and gold, he was rewarded with a contract that signifies his importance - the proverbial "third leg" of a Big 3 featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Austin Reaves Scoring Splits – 2023-24 PPG FG % 3PT % As Starter 14.4 46.8 30.5 As Reserve 15.4 50.0 37.8

Reaves is embracing his newfound responsibility this year – even when he wasn't performing well to begin the year, he took his demotion (to the bench) in stride and gradually worked his way back into the starting five. It's a safe bet to believe he'll stay there for the rest of the year as well, especially if LA retains him beyond the trade deadline. He works with either unit, but for Los Angeles to reach its maximum potential, this year (and beyond), Reaves must be a core starter.

As a playmaker and scorer, Reaves's numbers are on par with his 2022-23 season. Though Russell is currently outperforming him in the same backcourt, there's optimism the pair can mesh long enough for a deep playoff run.

Former all-stars Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine have both been rumored to LA

If the Lakers ultimately decide to trade Reaves, their options are pretty limited. Only a couple of players on the market classify as all-star caliber players: Atlanta Hawks' guard Dejounte Murray and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The Athletic's Jovan Buha mentioned Lauri Markkanen as well, but also cited how unrealistic it is.

Throughout the past couple of seasons, LA has been tied to both players, although the Hawks' asking price for Murray, who made the all-star team with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021, might be too high for them.

LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is having a down, injury-plagued 2023-24. With lessened responsibility next to LeBron and Davis, LaViine can hone in as a spot-up shooter and defender, similar to his role on Team USA's gold-medal-winning squad in 2021. He might not be as valuable as Murray down the line, but he can still make an impact.

Zach LaVine & Dejounte Murray – 2023–24 Stats Player PPG APG FG % Dejounte Murray 21.4 5.1 46.9 Zach LaVine 19.5 3.9 45.2

The biggest question for LA revolves around whether either Murray or LaVine make sense both in the short and long-term direction of the team. Both players will command hefty salaries moving forward.

In addition, the impending/uncertain status of LeBron James over the next year makes it tough to determine roster construction. Reaves has already proven himself capable of playing at a strong level with LeBron and Davis. But is his production enough to ignore a more established star player on the trading block?

If the Lakers believe Murray or LaVine can make a championship difference, expect both Atlanta and Chicago to show some interest in Reaves. Trading for an efficient, role-playing guard would be a linear move for either squad but also one that will keep both teams competitive.

The Lakers clearly value Reaves, though, so letting him go won't be easy. A solid asset on a pretty generous deal, the team might be better off cultivating his talent and chemistry among the rest of the lineup.

The uncertainty around Reaves and Russell makes LA the most intriguing team to monitor heading into the deadline. With the season not going as planned, one, or both, of them could be on the move. Reaves appears to have more fans in the organization, so trading him won't come without an expensive price tag.