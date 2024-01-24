Highlights The Jazz's success has made it unlikely they will trade players like Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton due to high asking prices.

Markkanen's strong performance in Utah has elevated his trade value, making him too valuable to be traded.

The Jazz could focus on building a winning team around Markkanen instead of trading him away if they are serious about a playoff push.

For the past two seasons, the Utah Jazz was supposed to be sellers by the NBA Trade Deadline. Ever since Danny Ainge took over and cleaned house by parting ways with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz was clear about their intention to tank and rebuild through the draft.

Last year, Utah's 37-45 record wasn't great, but it kept them out of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. This season, Utah is playing even better, sitting at 22-23 and the tenth seed due to the success of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson.

The Jazz could flip all of those players for future assets, but the asking price is only growing as Utah exceeds expectations. In December, it was speculated by ESPN's Tim McMahon that the Jazz would flip Sexton for future assets.

"Guard Collin Sexton, who is among the Jazz players who could generate significant interest leading up to the February trade deadline, has scored at least 20 points in five straight games."

John Collins was supposed to be a similar story, but his lack of production for Utah has tanked his trade value, and now it seems likely that the power forward will finish his contract in Salt Lake City.

Markkanen has become too good to trade

His play has pushed him out of trade consideration

Since being packaged to Utah in the trade that sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markannen has quietly been one of the league's best players. He is easily Utah's best trade chip, but the asking price for him is simply too high.

Due to his recent success in Utah, the Jazz have placed an asking price identical to the package the got for Gobert, which was centered on four future first-round picks and a swap. While that might seem like a ludicrous offer, Markkanen's production in Utah indicates that he might be worth it.

Markkanen's production before and after joining the Jazz Points per game Rebounds per game Three-point percentage VORP All-Star appearances Before (2017-22, CHI, CLE) 15.4 6.8 36.4% 4.0 0 After (2022-24, UTA) 24.9 8.7 39.1% 5.3 1

However, most contenders who would be interested in Markkanen simply do not have the draft capital to add him. While the Jazz is fielding calls on his availability, the asking price is so high that he is basically off the market.

"The price tag on Markkanen is so high that it effectively takes him off the market, especially with how well the Utah Jazz have played recently." – The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

It's true. Despite Utah's losing record, the Jazz is 15-7 over the last 22 games, and with easy matchups coming up against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets, the Jazz could break the current three-game losing streak and rise up in the standings.

With Utah's talented and deep roster, the only thing keeping them out of the playoffs is a star to put next to Markkanen. If Utah is serious about a playoff push, then the draft assets they added from the Mitchell and Gobert trades could be turned into supporting pieces, and Utah could build a winning team around Markkanen instead of trading him away.

As the market dries up, that could be exactly what Ainge wants to do, holding onto some picks in case the effort falls flat.