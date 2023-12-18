Highlights Zach LaVine's trade rumors have been consistent since joining the Bulls, and this year they seem more substantial.

Ever since joining the Chicago Bulls via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, Zach LaVine has been a mainstay in NBA trade buzz.

From then on, LaVine's value skyrocketed, as he quickly emerged as one of the most entertaining scorers in the league. Through his natural athleticism and progressively better three-point shooting, LaVine became one of the most coveted assets in the Association.

Though he signed a contract extension in 2022, LaVine hasn't been shying away from trade rumors for the past few seasons, getting mentioned every year to reinforce some contending team's offense, namely the Los Angeles Lakers, as the UCLA alum is represented by Rich Paul's Klutch Sports with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Zach LaVine - 2023-24 Season Statistics Points Per Game 21.0 Rebounds Per Game 4.9 Assists Per Game 3.4 Field Goal % 44.3 Three-Point Field Goal % 33.6

This year, however, the rumors are looking more substantiated than ever, as the Bulls haven't been looking very good this season so far and seem to be considering blowing up their aging roster.

And after months of speculation regarding LaVine's relationship with the front office and the head coach, Billy Donovan, it seems like it's only a matter of time until LaVine finds himself in a different situation.

LaVine open to joining Kings

"Very amenable to a Sacramento move"

With both the Lakers and the 76ers classed as possible but unrealistic landing spots for LaVine, one team truly remains in the race: the Sacramento Kings. The same team that almost landed the athletic guard in 2018, with no promise he would become this complete offensive weapon, could now add to their playoff-caliber roster a former All-Star and Dunk Contest winner.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported on Monday that LaVine would welcome a move to Sacramento if he were to be traded, as he would be joining fellow Klutch Sports client De'Aaron Fox in the Kings' backcourt.

“For all the public focus on the prospect of James and Davis teaming up with LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that Kings star De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for Klutch Sports these days as well. Per league sources, LaVine would be very amenable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate.”

LaVine still has three years remaining on his current contract, with a $48.9 million Player Option in 2026-27. The Kings would have to pay a total of $178 million in order to keep LaVine for all three years, including the previously mentioned clause.

Zach LaVine - Current Contract 2023-24 $40,064,220 2024-25 $43,031,940 2025-26 $45,999,660 2026-27 (Player Option) $48,967,380

Another point in favor of this move is the clear improvement in defense from last season, with the Kings going from 23rd overall to the 14th-best defensive unit through 24 games, meaning they would feel comfortable adding another offensive weapon to boost their disappointing Net Rating, which ranks 17th in the league.

The link between fellow Klutch Sports athlete De'Aaron Fox is definitely an exciting prospect to consider, as it would have to come at the cost of trading away one of the franchise's brightest spots, sophomore forward Keegan Murray.

Alongside Murray, an array of draft picks would likely suffice to please the Chicago Bulls' front office, even if it now seems unlikely due to the sophomore's recent impressive efforts on the court and LaVine's lack of consistency and health this season.

Lakers, Sixers also eyeing LaVine

Championship contenders looking to add more offense

As mentioned, the Lakers have been linked to the LaVine for months, as LeBron and Co. look to round out what could be a championship contender.

However, Amick reports that a trade between Chicago and Los Angeles could be difficult, as the Bulls would surely seek guard Auston Reaves in a return package. The Lakers are unlikely to surrender Reaves in any trade scenario after signing him to a four-year, $56 million deal last offseason.

Austin Reaves - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 14.8 Rebounds 4.8 Assists 4.9 Field goal % 47.2 3-point field goal % 35.8

The Sixers, meanwhile, are unlikely to give up a significant trade package for LaVine, considering he does not represent the type of player Philly would look for to solidify their squad. Amick reported that Philadelphia is in the market for a two-way player, capable of making a difference on both ends of the floor.

While LaVine's scoring prowess is well-documented, he leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive end, hurting his appeal to the 76ers should they seriously consider bringing in the 28-year-old.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.