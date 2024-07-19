Highlights The Lakers' struggles in free agency could be resolved through trades for talented young players like Lauri Markkanen.

The team might need to part ways with underperforming assets like D'Angelo Russell to create a more balanced roster.

Acquiring defensive-minded players like Brook Lopez could significantly elevate the Lakers' performance on the court this upcoming season.

After failing to land one of the top names in free agency, the L.A. Lakers still have an opportunity to make a trade for an All-Star this offseason.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year and have had a somewhat quiet start to their summer. They did draft Dalton Knecht, who was expected to be a top-10 pick but instead fell to L.A. at 17, and Bronny James, but they were unable to sign any of the top free agents.

Short of a late summer trade, LA will once again put itself behind the eight ball in the standings as the team asks James and Davis yet again to carry a mediocre roster into play-in territory.

Despite their cap problems, the Lakers still have an opportunity to make a trade to bring in another star this summer. To do this, they would likely have to include both Russell and Rui Hachimura in trade talks to help match salaries.

Latest Lakers Offseason Rumors

The Lakers front office seems intent on addressing the need for a defensive-minded center, and could zero-in on Utah Jazz pivot Walker Kessler . The Jazz are reportedly looking for a first-round pick in return for the 22-year-old.

After striking out in free agency, The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported early in July that the Lakers have been active on the trade market, looking to move rotation players for proven difference makers.

D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has earned the dreaded title of perennial trade asset (not totally through his fault), and this year is no different.

For the last half-decade, the Brooklyn Nets , Golden State Warriors , Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers have put him in trade speculation to upgrade their rosters, and the first three franchises have executed that wish.

Unfortunately for Russell, each deal his team made boosted them into the next level of contention.

Despite Russell having arguably the best year of his career in 2023-24, he is once again the subject of intense trade rumors after he opted into his player option for $18.7 million for 2024-25.

Because he will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, his deal is very desirable for franchises looking to get money off the books by trading contracts back to the Lakers.

LA would improve its roster by acquiring quality players, and any team getting Russell will clear almost $19 million next summer.

Furthermore, although Russell is an excellent regular-season scorer and playmaker, which does have value, he has proven time and again in his career that he isn't built for playoff basketball.

His lack of size and toughness makes him a defensive target, which the Denver Nuggets exposed in back-to-back series dominations in 2023 and 2024. This weakness is exacerbated by his tendency to be a streaky shooter, which results in stretches of near-complete worthlessness on the floor in playoff games.

D'Angelo Russell Stats Since 2019 Season PPG APG 3P% TS% Regular Season (5 seasons) 19.4 6.3 37.8 56.2 Playoffs (32 GP) 14.2 4.8 32.7 48.4

All of these factors make Russell the perfect contract to send out for a starting-level wing, which the Lakers desperately need to upgrade next to Austin Reaves.

Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura is a perfect example of a player who is only featured in trade rumors because he is more valuable as an asset to move and improve a roster than he is to his current team.

It has little to do with his excellent performance as a Laker and more to do with how attractive he is as a trade piece.

Although Hachimura's performance is welcome for the Lakers, he is too similar a player to James to get the maximum value out of his game. He and James are big, strong forwards who play better out of the post and struggle to stay in front of ballhandlers in isolation and screening actions.

If LA wants to maximize its starting lineup, the team may have to deal Hachimura for a longer, more athletic wing who can take on more of the perimeter defensive assignments and allow James to thrive in the paint as a post defender and rim protector.

With Hachimura's excellent play since being traded to a functional Lakers team at the 2023 deadline, he is an extremely attractive asset both for contenders and rebuilding teams.

Rui Hachimura Stats Comparison Season PPG RPG 3P% TS% 2022-23 11.2 4.5 31.9 55.6 2023-24 13.6 4.3 42.2 62.8 2023 Playoffs 12.2 3.6 48.7 66.8 2024 Playoffs 7.8 3.8 35.7 47.0

Through no fault of his own, the former Washington Wizards forward may be on the move once again.

Jarred Vanderbilt

Jarred Vanderbilt 's presence on this list is due to one simple factor: His poor jump shooting destroys LA's spacing on the floor, especially with Davis being a rare distance shooter.

Unfortunately, Vanderbilt has no place in the Lakers' starting lineup or closing five. It is too challenging to ask James and Reaves to run a successful offense with the defense placing two help defenders firmly in the paint.

Jarred Vanderbilt Struggles From 3PT Player 2022-2023 3P% 2023-24 3P% 2023 Playoff 3P% Vanderbilt 32.2 29.6 24.1 Davis 25.7 27.1 0.0

Davis is on the floor for obvious reasons. He is arguably the best defensive player in the league and offers many offensive attributes.

While Vanderbilt has proven to be an effective screener and cutter, having him on the floor just makes it too easy for opponents to shut down LA's offense.

It is a shame that the Lakers may have to part ways with the Kentucky product because he is by far their best and most versatile defender outside of Davis. He is an excellent asset for defending quick guards, scoring wings and bigger, stronger forwards, an archetype LA could desperately use in the next few seasons.

It is feasible that Vanderbilt could remain a member of the Lakers and play a reduced role, but just like Hachimura, he is far more valuable as a trade asset as LA looks to maximize its current window.

Lakers Top 3 Trade Targets

Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

With the Utah Jazz looking to rebuild this summer, multiple rumors have circulated about them trading away both Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler .

If the Jazz do look to trade both, the Lakers could fix their problems by making a deal for both while also clearing up cap space with their cheaper contracts.

Markkanen averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 55 games last season. The All-Star forward shot the ball well at 48.0 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three.

He is entering the last year of his contract but will only make $18 million next season, a cheap salary for one of the better young forwards in the NBA at only 27 years old.

Lauri Markkanen Stats 2023-24 G 55 PPG 23.2 RPG 8.2 SPG 0.9 FG% 48.0 3PT% 39.9

Kessler, on the other hand, took a step back in his second NBA season.

He started just 22 games after starting 40 in his rookie campaign and posted career lows in points and rebounds per game. He is still only 22 years old, though, and has become one of the league's best young shot blockers, averaging 2.4 blocks per game last season.

He is still on his rookie contract, set to make just $2.9 million next season with a team option for $4.8 million the following season.

For the Lakers to make a move for both players, they would have to include Hachimura and Russell in a trade package centered around picks. Danny Ainge will expect his Utah franchise to receive a lot in return for two young players who still have a ton of potential.

Lakers - Jazz Mock Trade Lakers Receive: Jazz Receive: Lauri Markkanen D'Angelo Russell Rui Hachimura Jalen Hood-Schifino 2026 1st Walker Kessler 2028 1st 2029 1st 2031 1st

In this trade, the Lakers would send Russell, Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino and four first-round picks to the Jazz in exchange for Markkanen and Kessler.

L.A. would be giving up a ton of future draft capital, but the franchise is more worried about winning now. LeBron is entering the final years of his NBA career, and there is nothing more that both he and the Lakers want more than to win a championship.

Despite giving up the four first-rounders, the Lakers would set themselves up nicely for the future by adding two young players. They can continue to use both of them next to Davis after LeBron retires, keeping L.A. in contention to win championships.

They would also free up more than $18 million in cap space, allowing them to make more moves either this offseason or at next season's trade deadline to help raise banner No. 18 next season.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in retooling their roster this offseason.

They want to keep their core players of Giannis Antetokounmpo , Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton but make some other moves to build a better team around them. One player that has been rumored to be on his way out of Milwaukee is Brook Lopez .

Brook Lopez Stats 2023-24 G 79 PPG 12.5 RPG 5.3 BPG 2.4 FG% 48.5 3PT% 36.6

Lopez will enter next season at 36 years old. Despite his age, he is still a reliable scorer and defender.

In 79 games last season, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. He also shot the ball well, at 48.5 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three.

With the Bucks valuing Bobby Portis more due to his younger age, Lopez is likely to be on the move this offseason, and the Lakers have shown interest in the 7-footer.

Lakers - Bucks Mock Trade Lakers Receive: Bucks Receive: Brook Lopez D'Angelo Russell Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp Rui Hachimura AJ Green 2027 2nd

With both teams struggling with the salary cap, they would each have to almost exactly match salaries to make a trade.

In this trade, the Lakers would receive Lopez, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green from the Bucks in exchange for Russell, Hachimura and a 2027 second-round pick.

Adding Lopez to pair inside next to Davis for the Lakers would create one of the best frontcourts in the NBA, especially defensively.

Both players have made the All-Defensive First Team during their careers, and pairing them together would help the Lakers' defensive struggles from last season. It would also allow Davis to return to his normal power-forward role as they insert Lopez as their starting center.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

With the New Orleans Pelicans retooling their roster this offseason, there have been multiple rumors surrounding their interest in trading away Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans are looking to bounce back next season after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

They have already made a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to bring in Dejounte Murray as their starting point guard for next season. However, after Valanciunas left in free agency, they still need a new starting center, and they could use Ingram in a trade to get one.

Brandon Ingram Stats 2023-24 G 64 PPG 20.8 RPG 5.1 APG 5.7 SPG 0.8 FG% 49.2 3PT% 35.5

Ingram is coming off a solid season, averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 64 games. He also shot 49.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

With the Pelicans looking to build around Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum , Ingram will likely be the odd man out and shipped to a new team this offseason, which could lead to a reunion in L.A.

Lakers - Pelicans Mock Trade Lakers Receive: Pelicans Receive: Brandon Ingram D'Angelo Russell Rui Hachimura Christian Wood 2029 1st

In this trade, the Lakers would send Russell, Hachimura, Christian Wood and a 2029 first-round pick to the Pelicans for Ingram.

This would be Ingram's second stint in L.A. after playing the first three seasons of his career with the Lakers after being selected second overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was dealt to New Orleans in the 2019 offseason in a package that landed Davis in L.A.

The Lakers lacked a true scorer outside of LeBron and Davis last season, so adding one in Ingram would help them offensively. Ingram is also a solid defender, which is exactly what the Lakers need to compete in the loaded Western Conference.

The Lakers struck out in free agency, unable to land another star to pair with LeBron and Davis. They still have multiple options to make a trade for another All-Star this offseason, which they need to do to keep pace in the West.