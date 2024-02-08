Highlights Miles Bridges is committed to staying with the Charlotte Hornets and has no intention of waiving his no-trade clause.

Despite the Hornets' current record, Bridges believes that with a healthy team, they would be in a playoff position.

The Hornets need to improve their defense and may look to trade veterans for draft picks to focus on developing young talent.

It's NBA Trade Deadline day and while many players are rumored to be on the block, others are firmly distancing themselves from the rumors.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is signed through the remainder of the 2023-24 season, but his contract includes a no-trade clause, meaning he'd have to approve any deal he'd be involved in. After the Hornets' loss to the Toronto Raptors, Bridges revealed he had no intention on waiving the clause in order to remain in Charlotte.

"Yeah, my answer doesn't change. I'd love to be here. I got drafted here and they stuck with me through my lowest time, so I for sure want to be here. We haven't played with our full healthy team the whole year. I feel like if we had our full team, it's no way we wouldn't be in the playoffs. Not even the Play-In, I feel like we'd be in the playoffs. We've got a great future ahead of us if we can just stay healthy." - Miles Bridges

In 39 games, Bridges is averaging 21.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and is fresh off a 45-point performance against the aforementioned Raptors. The Hornets may be sitting in 12th place with a 10-40 record, but Bridges still believes he has more to contribute to the young team.

Bridges going all in with Hornets

He will command a hefty price in the offseason

The Hornets are by no means a good team. They have many bright stars, like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, but injuries have kept them apart for the majority of the season. Ball missed time earlier in the season, Williams has only appeared in 19 games, and Bridges himself only joined the season a little late following his suspension related to domestic violence.

They'll likely get another high pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, something they can use to fill in some of the gaps they have as a team. They can score, evidenced by Ball's 23.9 points per game and Bridges' back-to-back 40-point performances, but they still need to defend.

Miles Bridges – Last 5 Games Categories Stats PPG 28.8 RPG 6.8 APG 4.6 FG% 49.1 3PT% 45.2

Even head coach Steve Clifford noticed how bad their defense can be.

"I mean let's be honest, it's why I was brought here and to this point, I have failed pretty miserably is we don't care enough about defense all the time. We're better than we were in some ways but we're a sometimes team. Sometimes we run back, sometimes we don't. Sometimes we care about guarding the ball, sometimes we don't. When the ball starts going in the basket, a lot of times we don't care about defense anymore. You'll never win."

With Terry Rozier being the only trade the Hornets have made thus far, they may still try to package off other veterans and pile up draft picks while shifting their focus to developing the youth. If Bridges does indeed stay with the Hornets long-term then the real test would be next season, when everyone is healthy and they have more young talent to help out.