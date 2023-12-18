Highlights Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is uncertain as he has a player option for 2025-26 and has balked at signing an early extension.

Mitchell's focus is on the current season and helping the team win amid injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Mitchell's ability to compete for a title will impact his decision to stay with the Cavaliers or move on to a team with championship aspirations.

Much has been said and written about Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that's probably not going to change any time soon. While the four-time All-Star is technically signed through the 2025-26 season, he can opt out of the final year of his deal and test the waters of free agency.

Given the Cavaliers' inability to keep pace with the elite teams in the Eastern Conference, not to mention the fact that he has already put the kibosh on a contract extension happening this season, Mitchell has given folks along the southern shore of Lake Erie reason to believe that he could take off after next season.

In any case, Mitchell would prefer not to discuss any of this while the season is still happening. When asked recently by The Athletic's Joe Vardon to address his future with the Cavs, he downplayed any trade rumors.

“My job is to focus on [the current season] ... We have two guys that are out, so I’m not answering anything. And no disrespect. I appreciate that you have to ask the question, but I’m not going there with any of those questions. My focus is on these guys being out, us trying to find a way to get wins.”

His desire not to speak out on his future notwithstanding, one can't help but wonder where Mitchell's head is at, particularly in the wake of some ill-timed injuries in the Cavs' starting five.

Cavaliers toughing out Garland & Mobley injuries

Both players are expected to miss multiple weeks

For all the strides Cleveland made last season after adding Mitchell to its mix, the team's five-game, first-round throttling at the hands of the New York Knicks left a sour taste to end an otherwise strong season. Making things worse, some of the bad vibes have continued into the current campaign.

As of this writing, the Cavs are just two games above the .500 mark at 14-12 on the year; a record that has them slotted in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference — just 0.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

Things could get a lot worse, too, over the next month or so, with both Darius Garland (broken jaw) and Evan Mobley (loose body in left knee) being forced to go under the knife. That's a combined 36.7 points per game that Mitchell and, to a lesser degree, his teammates have to account for.

While injuries are, at least in part, freak occurrences that can't be predicted, the fact remains that Mitchell's ability to compete for a title will be a major determining factor in whether he ends up sticking it out with the Cavs or not.

Garland and Mobley missing extended time — even at this relatively early juncture — hurts Cleveland's ability to even get back to the level they were at in 2022-23, which was already a tier or two below the teams legitimately fighting for a championship.

That's not where Mitchell wants to be. He didn't let the Utah Jazz off the hook when an injury to Mike Conley helped end their playoff run in 2020-21; that team only dealt him to Cleveland because it was convinced he already had one foot out the door. Don't expect him to do so with the Cavs, either. Especially when Garland has had these issues before.

In the same article from Vardon, Mitchell spoke out about his connection with Garland and said, "The only way we make this push is if we’re together on the floor. It doesn’t happen if it’s just one of us.”

Mitchell isn't waving the white flag

2023-24 statistics: 27.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG

Regardless of what his mindset is or was before the Cavaliers' current injury crisis, Mitchell hasn't let his performance on the court be negatively impacted. During Cleveland's 127-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, the 27-year-old dished out a career-high 13 assists while working to bring just a little bit more out of his cohorts.

Donovan Mitchell's Last 3 Games Points Rebounds Assists Steals +/- 12/12 @ BOS 29 6 3 1 +6 12/14 @ BOS 31 8 6 1 -11 12/16 vs ATL 22 5 13 2 +7

In the five games that the Cavs have played since Mobley went out (Garland's injury didn't occur until December 14), Mitchell has averaged 26.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.