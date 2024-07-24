Highlights The Brooklyn Nets have shifted from a playoff contender to a tanking franchise after this summer's Mikal Bridges trade.

Cam Johnson is a desired role player and shooter who should interest multiple teams across the NBA.

It makes sense for the Nets to trade Johnson to one of these three reportedly interested parties.

After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a package that included four unprotected first-round picks, a lightly-protected first via the Milwaukee Bucks , a first-round pick swap and a second-round pick, it became abundantly clear the Brooklyn Nets were hitting the reset button.

A franchise that was once a championship favorite with the big three of Kevin Durant , James Harden and Kyrie Irving was blown up after one playoff series victory and has now become a tanking franchise trying to Capture the Flagg.

The Nets still have valuable pieces to trade, namely 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney-Smith and sharpshooting wing Cam Johnson. Johnson's name is beginning to spin faster in the rumor mill, according to Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

Cam Johnson wanted by Lakers, Kings, Magic

The Nets' high-level role player is in demand

Photo by Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson was a surprise lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but the 6-foot-8 North Carolina product has proven to be one of the league's top role players.

He's averaged double digits in scoring each of the past three seasons between the Nets and Phoenix Suns and is a 39.2 percent career marksman from deep. He would bring valuable length and shooting to a contender, two of the most valuable skills in the NBA , especially during the postseason.

He's drawing heavy interest from the L.A. Lakers , Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic of late, according to Lewis.

The Lakers have been in on multiple free agents this offseason but haven't been able to land any. Johnson would be a perfect fit as a floor-spacer and wing defender next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis .

The Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls , but the 34-year-old's mid-range game isn't a snug fit between De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis . Adding Johnson to spread the defense and let Fox and DeRozan go to work makes sense.

Despite making the playoffs as a five seed and dragging the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games, Orlando was 29th in the league in three-point attempts last season and 24th in three-point percentage.

The Magic added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , but another three-point threat would further enhance the offense around rising star Paolo Banchero .

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks is well aware of his team's situation after dealing away Harden, Irving, Durant and Bridges in the span of two seasons, per Lewis.

“It’s the reality of pro sports, so I think you have to be upfront and honest with it. And I think everybody — not only on this team but, I would say, around the league — really realizes: Look, it’s pro sports. I’ve been in that locker room. I understand what it looks like and what it seems like and you do have to move on."

These three teams are logical landing spots for Johnson, whom the Nets should look to trade before the season starts.