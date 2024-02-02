Highlights The New York Knicks have been winning games at a high rate since acquiring OG Anunoby.

The team may explore trades to bolster their roster for a title push, including targeting Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk from the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks could be ideal trade partners for the Jazz, who are looking to boost their prospects with draft picks and young players.

The New York Knicks have risen to new heights following the trade bringing two-way standout OG Anunoby to the Big Apple, via the Toronto Raptors. With Tuesday's win over the Utah Jazz, Tom Thibodeau's team has won eight straight games and 14 of their last 16.

Given their sudden proximity to the Eastern Conference's upper crust, in addition to questions surrounding Julius Randle's health, there's a chance that Knicks president Leon Rose could test the trade waters in an attempt to bolster the team's roster for a legitimate title push.

To that end, one league insider is reporting that New York explored trade possibilities involving a pair of veterans from the Utah Jazz. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto indicated that the Knicks had shown a level of interest in popular trade target Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk of the Jazz. The league insider wrote the following in a round-up of trade deadline rumors published Wednesday:

"The Knicks also registered trade interest in Utah’s Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk earlier in January, league sources told HoopsHype. "'Whatever team can get Clarkson will be a game changer,' an NBA scout told HoopsHype. 'I think he’s the best of the volume scorers available on the trade market.'"

The 31-year-old Clarkson has seen his efficiency wane this season after having previously performed at a career-high level for the Jazz. Through games played on Jan. 31, Clarkson is posting an effective field goal percentage of just 47.6, which is on pace to be the lowest of his career.

However, the Association's Sixth Man of the Year for 2021 has continued to put points on the board at a high rate. After 39 appearances in 2023-24, he's averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds nightly.

Olynyk, meanwhile, is the kind of floor-spacing, playmaking big man that just about any contending team would like to have on its bench.

The 32-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in just 20.5 minutes per game this season. And he's burning the nets at a 56.0-percent clip overall and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

He and Clarkson have logged a combined 91 playoff appearances.

Knicks could pieces that interest the Jazz

Danny Ainge has done well to restock the team's draft coffers

Sitting at 24-25 on the campaign, the Jazz have exceeded some of the expectations placed upon them by pundits entering the campaign. However, the team clearly has work to do in its attempt to reestablish a title-contending foundation.

To that end, team CEO Danny Ainge acquired a veritable bonanza of draft picks and talented, young-ish players, and there's little reason to think he wouldn't capitalize on further opportunities to boost Utah's future prospects.

In this way, the Knicks could make for ideal trade partners.

Rose has been Ainge-esque in his acquisition of future first-round picks since taking the reins in NYC; it's not difficult to envision him parting with one or more of them if it turns the tide in a championship pursuit. And even after dealing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks roster has players who could make sense for the Jazz.

Chief among them is Quentin Grimes who, according to SNY's Ian Begley, is firmly on Utah's radar. Moving the third-year pro seems more likely now, too, given his reduced role in Thibodeau's offense.

Quentin Grimes' Drop-Off Category 2022-23 2023-24 MPG 29.9 20.2 FGA/G. 8.5 6.4 PPG 11.3 7.3

Evan Fournier's expiring interest could also be of interest to the Jazz, especially if it comes packaged with some other asset.