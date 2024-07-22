Highlights Knicks offseason improvements: Anunoby, Bridges, and Brunson beef up the roster for a potential contender in 2024-25.

Isaiah Hartenstein's departure creates a void in the center, Knicks keep tabs on Sengun and Duren for potential additions.

Julius Randle's playing style may not mesh with the new-look Knicks, leading to trade rumors for a better fit or role players.

The New York Knicks have had an excellent offseason so far. They managed to re-sign defensive stalwart OG Anunoby , added former All-Defensive wing (and member of the Villanova crew) Mikal Bridges , and Jalen Brunson is now the most popular man in New York after taking a pay cut to allow for roster flexibility as the Knicks look to build a contender.

However, their offseason wasn't quite perfect. Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency to join the Oklahoma City Thunder , a title contender in their own right, leaving a 7-1 hole in the Big Apple.

New York also solidified their guard depth behind Brunson, drafting Tyler Kolek out of Marquette with the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and signing veteran point guard Cameron Payne to a cheap one-year deal.

This roster now looks deeper and more complete than any Knicks group in over two decades, and it appears that Madison Square Garden will finally house a true contender in 2024-25.

Knicks Offseason Rumors

According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, the Utah Jazz rejected an offer from the Knicks which included two first round picks in exchange for Walker Kessler. The soon-to-be 23-year-old struggled in his sophomore season, after finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022-23.

New York has extended its interest to a pair of promising young centers. The Knicks are reportedly keeping tabs on Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun and Detroit Pistons pivot Jalen Duren. Sengun made a significant leap in his development last season, posting career-highs in a number of categories, while Duren continued his upward trajectory as one of the NBA's most athletic centers.

Julius Randle

Julius Randle has long been an underrated player for the Knicks despite his continuous improvement and huge role in the turnaround of what was the league's worst organization in 2019.

In five years with the team, the Kentucky product has been a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection and is the second-biggest reason for the Knicks' resurgence.

Randle is a clunky fit with a new roster that includes Bridges because he has the tendency to be a black hole once he touches the ball.

That will clash with the Knicks' likely new offensive system based on ball and player movement.

New York now has five players who are comfortable with the ball in their hands: Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. That list doesn't include solid offensive guys like Miles McBride and Josh Hart.

New York needs guys who will make quick decisions off the catch and keep the ball rotating smoothly to create advantages for their teammates. They will always have several players on the floor who can capitalize.

Randle is a bully-ball isolation scorer, and he is extremely effective at it; but most of the one-on-one possessions that are left over should go solely to Brunson, leaving Randle a bit out of his element.

Randle's playoff struggles may be a bit overstated, as he's had two chances on the biggest stage: one in which his second-best scorer was Derrick Rose or Alec Burks on a defensive-minded squad and one in which he played through a brutal ankle sprain that required immediate surgery after the season.

Julius Randle's Playoff Struggles Season PPG RPG APG TS% 2020-21 18.0 11.6 4.0 42.5 2022-23 16.6 8.3 3.6 48.5

New York may be better off flipping Randle for a star that fits better with the lineup or a couple of connective role players to tie everything together.

If he doesn't adjust to their new playing style and prioritize playmaking, rebounding, cutting and team basketball over isolation scoring, Randle's time in the Big Apple may come to an end.

Miles McBride

Miles "Deuce" McBride had a remarkable career transformation in 2023-24, going from a bench warmer to occasional playing time to being a role player to a crucial starter on a good playoff team.

His role increase was partly necessary due to a pileup of injuries, but McBride was a completely different player last year.

Drafted to be a point-of-attack defensive demon out of "Press Virginia" (West Virginia), McBride was utilized sparingly to pressure the ball and get defensive stops throughout his first two seasons.

His poor jump shot and lack of on-ball creativity kept him glued to head coach Tom Thibodeau's bench, but in 2023-24, he became a dead-eye shooter from deep and flashed some ball-handling upside.

Miles McBride Career Transformation Season PPG APG 3P% TS% 2021-22 2.2 1.0 25.0 39.3 2022-23 3.5 1.1 29.9 47.5 2023-24 8.3 1.7 41.0 59.0 2024 Playoffs 11.0 1.9 36.8 55.3

Because of how well he fits their culture, New York desperately wants to hold onto their homegrown talent, but simple roster realities could force him out.

The Knicks have incredible guard depth with Brunson, DiVincenzo, Kolek and Payne, meaning McBride could be forced back into his former role as a 10-minute-per-game player utilized primarily for defense.

Although he would excel in that role, McBride is capable of so much more in his career, and it would do a disservice to him to keep him in the shadows after what he showed last year.

Furthermore, New York badly needs a backup center behind the injury-prone Mitchell Robinson, and McBride could be the most movable asset because of his position and his valuable contract.

Jericho Sims

Keeping consistent with the theme of the Knicks' summer, Jericho Sims could be moved in pursuit of a backup center.

Sims is currently New York's best option to fill in behind Robinson, but Knicks' president Leon Rose and the front office will surely try their best to upgrade.

Drafted with the 58th pick in 2021 because of his tremendous athletic tools, Sims hasn't panned out quite the way New York hoped over his first three seasons.

He has been an excellent defensive player and can switch onto guards on the perimeter, but he has also been pushed around by the biggest guys in the league—not a trait that Thibodeau is looking for in his culture of toughness.

His lack of offensive growth has been even more damaging, as Sims has remained a lob threat who cannot do much else.

He has shown no abilities as a roller, struggles to finish around the rim and isn't comfortable with the ball in his hands as a playmaker. Especially with those areas also being weaknesses for Robinson, New York needs to improve its backup option if it truly wants to contend.

New York Knicks – Utah Jazz Trade Team Player Salary New York Knicks Jericho Sims $2.1M Miles McBride $4.7M 2025 First-Round Pick Utah Jazz Walker Kessler $3.0M Isaiah Collier $2.5M

Sims' short playoff minutes have not been productive, and New York doesn't have time to waste. A possible trade could be a swap of McBride, Sims and a draft pick for a good backup center like Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz.

Knicks Trade Targets

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler has long been rumored to be available, and the Knicks have been linked to him all offseason. The fit in New York is clear. Kessler is an elite shot blocker and solid rebounder, but he is not a mobile defender. With Anunoby and Bridges prowling on the perimeter, Kessler could stay by the rim and be the last line of defense.

Unfortunately for New York, the Jazz have reportedly turned down a trade package that included two first-round picks. Kessler is currently playing in the Summer League, which has drawn criticism regarding his NBA ability. He is a proven NBA player, what is he doing in the Vegas league?

Regardless of his abilities, the Knicks' first trade package was shot down, which means they need to add capital to any deal if they want to add frontcourt depth.

Knicks & Jazz Revised Mock Trade Jazz Receive Knicks Receive Tyler Kolek Walker Kessler 2025 FRP (via MIL, protected 1-4) 2026 FRP

In the deal above, the Jazz get a talented rookie in Tyler Kolek who proved himself as a floor general in his time with Marquette. They also get two picks, one of which falls in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft.

While the Knicks are desperate to add some depth behind Robinson, this deal might be a little steep for their blood. Kessler would play significant minutes in New York, but he would be the clear backup behind Robinson. Despite injury concerns, Robinson is simply the more experienced player, and offers slightly more versatility.

Robinson & Kessler Comparison - Career Category Robinson Kessler GP 320 138 MPG 24.5 23.2 PTS per 36 11.7 13.5 REB per 36 11.7 12.4 BLK% 7.1% 8.9% FG% 70.1% 69.0% VORP 8.1 3.2

Neither Robinson or Kessler are elite players by any means, but with floor-spacers like Bridges, Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart surrounding Brunson, they can play a traditional role down low. However, for such a high asking price, the Knicks might be able to find more talent for the same price.

Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks , as always, are in a weird position. Trae Young is flying under the radar as one of the best scorers of the 2020s, they landed first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, who is showing flashes in Summer League, and Jalen Johnson broke out as a viable starter on a winning team.

However, the Hawks simply don't feel like a contender, and are expected to miss the playoffs entirely in 2024-25. Usually, that won't be a concern, as the 2025 Draft Class is expected to be one of the best ever, with talent found up and down the first round. However, the Hawks sent their 2025 pick to the San Antonio Spurs , and will be sitting out on a historic draft night.

With win-now players to be found all over the upcoming draft class, the Hawks don't even need a top pick to find success. With Young under team control until 2025-26, with a player option after that, the Hawks can take their time in building a winner.

Trading veteran center Clint Capela , who is on the last year of his contract, just makes sense.

Knicks & Jazz Mock Trade Knicks Receive Hawks Receive Clint Capela Mitchell Robinson Kobe Bufkin Donte DiVincenzo 2025 FRP (via MIL, protected 1-4)

That might seem like an unfair haul for a 30-year old center, especially when DiVencenzo is one of the Villanova boys and is friends with Brunson, Hart, and Bridges. Unfortunately for fans of team chemistry, the Knicks are chasing a championship, and The Roomates Show is less important than hanging a banner in the Garden.

The Knicks were reportedly interested in Capela, according to Knicks' insider Ian Begley.

"Clint Capela, Atlanta, was one big that the Knicks checked in on. I don’t know how far talks went. I don’t know if they’re active at this very moment, but they did check in on Capela, and you can infer that Mitchell Robinson would probably have been in that trade because Capela is a starting center."

Capela, despite being four years older than Robinson, posted more points, rebounds, assists, and blocks last year. He is also a much, much better free-throw shooter. There is no doubt that Capela would be an upgrade, but does it justify moving a first round pick and DiVencenzo?

Add in the fact that the Knicks would still only have one center, and this doesn't look like a depth move.

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen is always one of the most underrated players in the NBA, and is easily a top-ten center. In his seven NBA seasons, he has been an All-Star and has received DPOTY votes three times. He is an excellent rim protector who can defend outside the paint, and is an excellent scorer close to the basket.

Luckily for the Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to want to go all-in on Evan Mobley .

Allen has been linked to several teams in trade rumors, the Knicks can provide Cleveland with exactly what they need. While Donovan Mitchell might want to keep Allen in town, Cleveland shot below-average from distance last season and could use some floor spacers to compliment Mitchell, Mobley, and Darius Garland .

The Knicks have no shortage of talent on the perimeter, and a deal could be made.

Knicks & Cavaliers Mock Trade Knicks Receive Cavaliers Receive Jarrett Allen Mitchell Robinson Miles McBride Tyler Kolek 2025 FRP 2025 FRP (via MIL, protected 1-4) 2029 FRP

Allen is an All-Star talent, so the Knicks would have to break the bank for him. Robinson would be gone, giving the Cavaliers the depth in the frontcourt the Knicks want, but New York receives a clear upgrade at the center spot. Miles McBride shot 41 percent from deep last season, but is buried on the depth chart behind Cameron Payne, so the Knicks can let him walk.

Kolek shot 39.3 percent from deep in his final two college seasons, but both he and the draft picks could be flipped later in the season if Cleveland smells a championship looming. The two picks in the 2025 Draft will be valuable assets, and the 2029 pick just sweetens the pot.

If New York trots out a starting lineup with Allen down low, they will be true contenders in the East and could give the Boston Celtics a serious run for their money.

Best Lineups in Eastern Conference Position New York Boston PG Brunson Holiday SG Bridges White SF Anunoby Brown PF Randle Tatum C Allen Porzingis Sixth Man DiVincenzo Horford

Despite the Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks all playing for keeps in the East, a trade for Allen would propel the Knicks into immediate title conversations heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.