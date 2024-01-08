Highlights The Indiana Pacers could trade Buddy Hield after the two sides couldn't agree on the figures for a potential contract extension last fall.

Hield continues to be one of the better marksmen in the game and was among the league leaders from three-point range last season.

The Pacers look determined to keep backup guard T.J. McConnell, despite a number of trade inquiries.

After taking some steps forward last season behind All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers find themselves firmly in the playoff mix as the 2023-24 campaign's midpoint approaches.

With the team currently positioned in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-15 mark, though, a well-calculated trade could mean the difference between getting into the heart of the playoff bracket or having to duke it out in the Play-In tournament.

To that end, the team may be dangling one of the best pure shooters in the Association after failing to secure a long-term commitment from him during the offseason. Via league insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

"I do know that Buddy Hield is on the block after he turned down extension numbers from Indiana in the fall."

Depending on what the Pacers' ultimate goal for the season is, finding an acceptable return for the 31-year-old — who currently ranks 11th among active players in career three-point field goals with 1,804 — could be something of a challenge.

Are the Pacers ready to go all-in?

Indiana is still a tier below the East's elite

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard has made it clear that he and his brain trust aren't looking to skip steps as the club moves further away from the NBA's proverbial cellar and closer to a place where it competes on an annual basis.

With that in mind, it's not difficult to envision some contending team or other being willing to part with an asset to bring Hield on for a title push.

At the same time, however, the Pacers may have reached a point where they value players who can help them win right now over middling future draft picks that won't actually help them on the court for years (if ever).

So, there could be a slight disconnect between the teams that stand to benefit the most from adding Hield and the kind of compensation they'd be willing to offer.

Buddy Hield - 2023-24 Three-Point Shot Distribution Area Field goal % Left Corner 48.1 Right Corner 37.5 Above the Break 36.5

This much is certain — even in a down year, Hield is a top-notch floor-spacer. On left-corner threes, the veteran is connecting at a 48.1 percent clip in 2023-24 (albeit in a relatively meager sample size). He's approaching 37 percent on attempts coming from above the break.

Last season, he was above 40 percent from both corners, as well as above the break. And his overall conversion rate of 42.5 percent was a top-10 mark league-wide.

Where the Pacers are concerned, Fischer reports that the team is "curious about pretty much every starting power forward possible." He added that Indiana was very interested in acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors before he was sent to New York.

Pacers need to make decision on McConnell

Teams have reportedly turned away when inquiring about backup guard

Another Pacers player who could be of interest to, well, just about any squad looking to win now or in the future, is backup guard T.J. McConnell. According to Fischer, though, Indy is well aware of the value that the 31-year-old provides and is dead-set on keeping that in-house:

"I do know so far Indiana has pretty much rebuffed any teams' interest in TJ McConnell. [...] A lot of teams would love to get TJ McConnell."

In terms of raw counting stats, McConnell's numbers don't exactly jump off the page.

However, he makes the most of his 15.4 minutes nightly, particularly on the defensive side of the court. The point guard ranks in the top 10 in deflections per 36 minutes (4.1), loose balls recovered per 36 min. (1.5) and charges drawn per 36 min. (0.52).

T.J. McConnell - 2023-24 Per 36 Statistics Points 17.8 Assists 11.6 Rebounds 6.2 Steals 2.3

McConnell's deal is also team-friendly; he'll pull in $8.7 million in 2023-24 and his $9.3 million payout for next season is only partially guaranteed. In other words, it's no surprise that the Pacers aren't out shopping him.