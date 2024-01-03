Highlights The Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who performed well in their first game with the Raptors.

The team is now focused on clarifying Pascal Siakam's future, but it is not certain if he will be traded before the deadline.

The Raptors are building around Scottie Barnes and Siakam's age, impending free agency, and lack of traction on extension talks make him a clear trade candidate.

Whether it's a teardown, a retooling, or simply the next logical in the franchise's evolution, the Toronto Raptors have shown the hoops world that maintaining the status quo is not the modus operandi.

As announced by the team on Dec. 30, the Raptors jump-started deal-making season in the NBA by agreeing to trade two-way star OG Anunoby and more to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The ex-Knicks acquitted themselves well in their first taste of action with Toronto, too, helping the club to a 124-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to ring in the new year. Along the way, the two combined for 33 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Setting the promising start to the new partnership aside, the Raptors and chief decision-maker Masai Ujiri still have work to do before the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline hits. Specifically, they need to find some clarity concerning two-time All-NBA pick Pascal Siakam's future in the Great White North.

To that end, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the team is exploring its options. However, it's not a foregone conclusion that Siakam will get shipped out before the deadline.

Siakam has some power in the situation

Could also remain with the Raptors, even as they build around Scottie Barnes

While breaking down the latest with the Raptors and Siakam on NBA Today, Wojnarowski reiterated that the franchise was casting its lot with Barnes. And, as Siakam is at a vastly different stage of his career than the former No. 4 overall pick, he's a clear trade candidate:

"I think, initially, what you're seeing the Raptors try to do is put a team around Scottie Barnes, at 22 years old, that fits him age-wise. Siakam is going to be 30 before the end of this season."

Barrett and Quickley may not come cheaper than Siakam over the long term, but at 23 and 24, respectively, they make more sense as pieces to complement Barnes from a timeline standpoint. However, age isn't the only thing conspiring to end the Cameroonian forward's run in Toronto; his upcoming free agency and the lack of traction on extension talks are factors there as well.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley – First Game Stats Category Barrett Quickley Points 19 14 3PM 1 2 Rebounds 9 6 Assists 1 3

At the same time, the fact that his current deal is nearing its end gives Siakam some power in determining where he potentially lands. It could also impact the kinds of packages teams are willing to offer for him.

"I think for Siakam, there's some leverage in that if a team's going to trade for him, they want to know that they can re-sign him, that he'll want to be there, and that's going to dictate how much they might offer Toronto in a deal."

There's also the chance that the Raptors could become enamored with their new mix post-Anunoby trade and work to keep Siakam in the fold, according to Wojnarowski.

As the league insider sees it, the one thing Toronto cannot afford to do is let the veteran leave in free agency without any kind of compensation, as it was when Fred VanVleet signed with the Houston Rockets over the summer.

Siakam performing at a high level

Averaging 30.0 PPG over last 4 games

Although he's not a floor-spacer, Siakam has been the Raptors' top point-producer for several years running. That has continued to be the case this season, too, even as Barnes has elevated his own scoring to career-high levels and Dennis Schröder has stepped in for VanVleet.

He has been particularly effective in recent contests, though.

Pascal Siakam – Last Four Games Games Points Field Goal % 12/27 @ WAS 22 60.0 12/29 @BOS 27 55.6 12/30 @ DET 35 58.3 1/1 vs CLE 36 65.0

Over his last four games, Siakam is averaging 30.0 points per game on a blistering 59.7 percent shooting from the floor and 52.9 percent from three-point range. For the year, he's averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest.

Multiple teams drawing interest

Potential trade destinations: Pacers, Kings, Hawks

Although nothing is close to materializing at the time of writing, several teams have already been linked to the Raptors power forward, particularly the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers, who are both on the hunt for a two-way wing.

The Pistons are going through a historically terrible season and are looking for ways to improve immediately to salvage a season where they set the record for most consecutive losses in a single season.

Indiana, on the other hand, was reported to be in on both Siakam and Anunoby and with the latter gone, they may set their sights on the former ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

A darkhorse team also in need of a forward is the Sacramento Kings, but given that forward Keegan Murray would be the prized possession in any trade, it's hard to envision the Kings would want to part ways with the former fourth-overall pick.