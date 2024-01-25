Highlights Grayson Allen's impressive performance has made the Phoenix Suns reconsider trading him, according to one NBA insider.

Allen is averaging career-high stats and is the league leader in three-point shooting percentage.

Allen's impact has been pronounced offensively, but there are areas where he helps defensively as well.

Due to injuries, an overlong acclimation period for their star trio, and the perils of an imbalanced roster, the Phoenix Suns' 2023-24 campaign has been a roller-coaster affair through the season's midpoint. After seven straight wins, however, the Kevin Durant-led club is finally moving closer to the upper crust of the Western Conference.

Through all the ups and the downs, there have been at least some constants for Frank Vogel's squad. And while he doesn't grab the headlines like Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal — at least not ones related to his effectiveness on the hardwood—veteran guard Grayson Allen has definitely been one of those rocks for Phoenix.

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, Allen's impact in Phoenix has been such that the team's decision-makers may be "no longer considering him for a trade" ahead of the NBA's February 8 deadline for deal-making. Wrote Fischer on Wednesday:

"Allen has played so well in Phoenix, as part of the three-team mega deal that landed Lillard in Milwaukee, the Suns are no longer considering him for a trade prior to next month’s deadline, according to league sources."

Allen has been a godsend for the scuffling Suns

Guard has taken off since arriving via the three-way deal sending Damian Lillard to Milwaukee

Fischer's latest report represents something of a sea change after the league insider reported just one week earlier that Suns president James Jones had "explored what the combination of Grayson Allen and Nassir Little could bring back." Regardless of how serious said inquiries may or may not have been, though, it stands to reason that the club would be hesitant to part with the Duke product.

In a word, Allen has been sensational.

Through his first 38 appearances in 2023-24, the 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.4 minutes per outing. He currently leads the Association in three-point shooting, having converted a whopping 49.1 percent of his three-point attempts as of games played through Jan. 23.

He's also the only player league-wide with 60 or more field goal attempts to be logging a 50-40-90 shooting line.

Allen's impact goes well beyond the basic counting stats for the Suns, though. The Suns have been 9.4 points per 100 possessions better offensively with Allen on the court compared to when he sits, a spread that's greater even than that of Durant (who has a swing of 8.5 points/100 possessions).

Allen's career stats vs. this season Three-point attempts per game Three-point percentage Points per game Defensive win shares Offensive win shares VORP 2018-23 4.8 39.5% 9.7 5.6 7.5 2.4 2023-24 5.7 49.3 13.7 1.1 2.5 1.0

Meanwhile, he's impacting a key area defensively as well; opponents' three-point percentages drop by more than two percentage points on average when he's the closest defender on long-range tries.

Given that he's on an expiring contract — and almost certainly due for a significant raise after earning $8.5 million this season — one could see the logic in exploring Allen's trade market. Keeping him long-term will be difficult. However, with the Suns in the midst of what could be a brief title window before Durant and Beal age out, hanging onto him may be the way to go for best results this season.