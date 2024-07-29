Highlights Despite forming a big three with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns have not seen success and are stuck with a top-heavy roster.

The team lacks flexibility for trades due to CBA rules, making improvement challenging.

The Suns should consider trading Jusuf Nurkić and Nassir Little to revamp the roster for future success.

The Phoenix Suns have had a nightmarish past two seasons coming off of an NBA Finals appearance in 2020-21 and a 64-win campaign the next season that ended in one of the most embarrassing Game 7 defeats in NBA history at the hands of Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks .

In 2022-23, Matt Ishbia purchased the franchise from Robert Sarver and immediately made two impulsive splash moves that have worked out poorly so far: trading for Kevin Durant at the 2023 deadline and acquiring Bradley Beal last summer.

On paper, these moves built an unstoppable big three with Devin Booker that should have Phoenix at the top of the league. However, the reality has been very different under the harsh new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The actual results of these trades on the floor so far have been the Minnesota Timberwolves ' dominant first-round sweep of Phoenix last season and a six-game second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23.

The Suns are left with a top-heavy roster that doesn't fit well together and has little flexibility because the team is over the second apron. They did, however, land perhaps the steal of free agency so far by signing veteran Tyus Jones to address a significant need at point guard.

Still, Jones doesn't fix all the issues the Suns face.

Phoenix is still far from contention, and the team has limited room to improve. However, here are some trade targets and candidates it could consider.

Latest Phoenix Suns Offseason Rumors

The offseason rumor mill has been very quiet surrounding the Suns, mainly because they seem pretty locked into the current core of players due to the restrictions of being a second-apron team.

Making deals concerning their superstars or role guys will be more complicated than usual because they cannot aggregate salaries to match returning players' contracts. Likewise, they cannot take in more money in a trade than they send out.

Furthermore, general manager James Jones stated on The Burns & Gambo Show that the big three "aren't going anywhere" this summer, dispelling rumors of a blockbuster trade anytime soon.

However, there has been some speculation about moving guys like Jusuf Nurkic , Grayson Allen and Nassir Little for replacements who fit better with the current group.

But Phoenix is far from competing in the Western Conference, so a move to get off one of its three stars' contracts and recoup future value should never be off the table.

Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkić has been a solid NBA center for nearly a decade, and he isn't even 30. So, why would Phoenix want to trade him?

Well, he is the team's fourth most expensive player and is just too exploitable in certain areas of the game to warrant that large of a contract on a championship-caliber team.

Nurkić is an extremely slow-footed big, a death sentence for any group in today's NBA. Opponents can simply drag him up into a pick-and-roll, get a switch with their best ball handler and get a relatively free entry into the paint.

Phoenix can double every screen, but then the defense is forced to play three-on-four on the backside with fairly weak defensive personnel.

We saw Anthony Edwards and Minnesota abuse this action on their way to an embarrassing sweep of the Suns last year, and Nurkić was also dominated down low by Rudy Gobert .

Jusuf Nurkić 2023-24 Stats Season PPG RPG NRTG MPG Regular Season 10.9 11.0 +9.2 27.3 Playoffs 7.8 8.3 -14.9 26.0

Nurkić is a good offensive center who can finish around the rim and make plays out of the pick-and-roll as a passer, but Phoenix doesn't need more offense around its fearsome quartet of Booker, Allen, Durant and Beal.

The Suns need a big man who does the dirty work and can help the team defensively rather than be its biggest liability.

Nassir Little

Nassir Little has been the epitome of unrealized potential in the NBA through his five years in the league.

As a 6-foot-5, hyper-athletic wing who showcased some offensive skills in college, he seemed destined to be an elite role player on a winning team, but he has still yet to break through.

However, he's just 24 years old and showed some flashes of his immense talent as a member of the Suns in 2023-24, scoring in double figures four times in a five-game span when he got real minutes. He proved he was an excellent defender, making him a reliable jump shot away from solidifying a rotation spot on a contender.

If Little can figure out the offensive side of the ball, he is a perfect player for Phoenix to have around its big three because of his athleticism and physicality, which the Suns lack. He fits well into lineups next to Booker, Beal and Durant, and could even play the four in a small-ball lineup with Durant at center.

However, if he doesn't improve offensively, he cannot get minutes on a team trying to win a championship.

Phoenix could hang onto him and give him a shot at proving himself off the bench to start the season, but if Little doesn't show any strides, the front office may have to use his $6.75 million salary to bring in a competent two-way player to help its stars.

Nassir Little's Offensive Struggles Year PPG 3P% TS% DFG% 2023-24 3.4 30.0 57.2 46.8 Career 5.5 33.0 56.1 46.1

Unfortunately, because the Suns cannot aggregate salaries under the new CBA, they'll have to find one or two cheap players who can come in return for less than Little's $6.75 million number.

Kevin Durant

While Ishbia and the Suns front office might not want to admit it, they have little chance of winning the West, much less a title, with this current group. The big three are extremely redundant; they don't have a strong supporting cast and have no flexibility to make moves to improve their roster anytime soon.

That said, the Suns must consider making the painful move of splitting up their superstar trio sooner rather than later. Durant and Beal are getting older and less valuable with every passing year, and Phoenix is stuck behind at least four squads in its own conference.

Because of Beal's massive contract, no-trade clause and decline in performance since his days with the Washington Wizards , he is basically untradeable, which seals the verdict on that move as one of the worst in league history.

Phoenix shouldn't move on from Booker, who is just 27 years old and is continuing to ascend firmly into the top 10 players in the league.

That leaves Durant, who is an NBA legend and still at the top of his game but can no longer carry a franchise to the promised land without adequate help.

He has been shockingly irrelevant on the playoff stage for five years, and this Phoenix team isn't the group that can get him over the top.

The Phoenix Suns Are Trapped Player 2024-25 Contract Cap % PPG TS% Devin Booker $49.2M 35.0 27.1 61.1 Bradley Beal $50.2M 35.7 18.2 60.7 Kevin Durant $51.2M 36.4 27.1 62.6 Total $150.6M 107.1 72.4 61.4

The Suns need to capitalize on his still-high trade value and send him elsewhere to recoup some of the damage done by their trades of the past two seasons. It is the only way to escape the purgatory of mediocrity they've put themselves in.

Trading him won't improve their title chances in 2024-25, but those are already nearly nonexistent, with or without Durant.

Phoenix Suns Top 3 Trade Targets

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have a problem that every franchise would like to have: They have too many good players to fit in one rotation.

One of their positional dilemmas is that they have too many big men to give minutes to, with Myles Turner , Pascal Siakam , Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson all worthy of legitimate playing time.

With Walker's incredible potential at just 20 years old, Jackson should be the odd man out despite an excellent playoff performance for Indiana's Conference Finals run.

He brings intensity at both ends of the floor, dominates the glass, is a versatile defender and will do all the dirty work for a roster in Phoenix that lacks anyone to fill that role.

He is the perfect small-ball and bench big for the Suns at an affordable price of $4.44 million.

Jackson also has room to improve, as he is just 22 and has never been given more than 16.5 minutes per game in his three seasons in the league.

The Suns would do well to take a flyer on him as a backup center at worst and a key piece for the future at best. He would be a perfect addition to their team.

Not Enough Big Man Minutes (2023-24 Pacers) Player MPG PPG RPG Myles Turner 27.0 17.1 6.9 Pascal Siakam 31.7 21.3 7.8 Isaiah Jackson 13.1 6.5 4.0 Jarace Walker 10.3 3.6 1.9

Phoenix will find it difficult to acquire him because of its restrictions, but it could use Little's contract and a draft pick or two to do so. The Suns' lack of flexibility makes any move a long shot, but this would be a huge move if they could pull it off.

Davion Mitchell, Toronto Raptors

Davion Mitchell is the exact type of player that the Suns desperately need on a roster full of offensive-minded, weak defenders. He is one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the entire league, and Phoenix doesn't have a single guy who can reliably stay in front of the ball outside of Josh Okogie , who comes with extreme offensive limitations.

Davion Mitchell versus Josh Okogie Player PPG 3P% DFG% Contract Okogie 4.6 30.9 47.3 $8.25M Mitchell 5.3 36.1 48.5 $6.45M

Mitchell has shown flashes of being a solid offensive player and shot 36.1 percent from three on 2.2 attempts per game in just 15.3 minutes a night in 2023-24.

If he could repeat that performance in Phoenix next to his on-ball clamps, it would make the Suns' stars' jobs much easier and would start to form a more winning formula.

No team can win a championship solely on the strength of its offensive talent, especially not when it has three players who rely heavily on mid-range jumpers for its buckets.

Phoenix has to find a way, with its limited options, to create a functional defense that can guard great offenses in the postseason. Bringing in a lockdown guard defender who can limit guys like Jamal Murray , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry would go a long way.

Mitchell did a solid job guarding Curry in their 2022-23 first-round series.

Nick Richards

With Phoenix not having many options to upgrade its rotation, Nick Richards could be a very useful center at a low cost for whom they could swap Little's contract.

It would probably take an additional draft pick, but if Phoenix is serious about winning now, he would improve the team's physical profile and be a perfect backup big to Nurkić.

Richards provides energy and size, can finish around the rim and is a somewhat versatile defender. Any player who fits those criteria is welcome on a Suns squad that is one of the softest in the league and would make them more intimidating in a playoff series.

After playing between 18 and 26 minutes a night for the past two seasons, Richards has proven he can handle a heavy workload in the NBA.

Nick Richards 2023-24 Stats PPG RPG FG% MPG Contract 9.7 8.0 69.1 26.3 $5.0M

Acquiring Richards isn't moving the needle meaningfully enough to get them over the top, which speaks to their predicament, but it is one move that can bring the Suns closer to contention.