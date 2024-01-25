Highlights The Pistons have a solid core of young players, including Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham, and are trying to compete.

Killian Hayes has not lived up to expectations and the Pistons are better off with Jaden Ivey getting more minutes.

The Pistons have had discussions with the Hawks and Bulls about adding players like Zach LaVine or Dejounte Murray to their backcourt without giving up their young talent.

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the league, sitting in the basement of the NBA with a 5-39 record. Unlike their fellow cellar-dweller teams like the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, and Washington Wizards, the Pistons are not trying to tank. They have their core of Jalen Duren, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and rookie Ausar Thompson, and they are trying to compete in their games.

Recent reports from The Athletic's James Edwards III suggest that the Pistons have had discussions with the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls to improve their backcourt by adding either Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine, who would join Cunningham in the starting five.

Killian Hayes and Ivey would be relegated to the bench. The Pistons have "have had conversations involving Zach LaVine" and Murray, but both the Hawks and Bulls want either Ivey or Thompson, whom Detroit has labeled untouchable.

"Similarly, the Chicago Bulls and Pistons have had conversations involving Zach LaVine, league sources say. Chicago appears to be locked in on a package involving Bojan Bogdanović and one of Detroit’s blue-chippers for LaVine and his hefty contract. Once again, the Pistons have shown no interest in parting with any of Cunningham, Ivey, Duren or Thompson. It is possible Detroit considers adding LaVine when/if the Bulls’ asking price goes down."

Duren is a walking double-double, and at only 20 years old is already a starting-caliber center. Ivey has seen limited minutes this season, but an All-Rookie campaign last year hints that he will be quite good. Thompson is very much in the developmental stage of his career, but Cunningham has emerged as a fringe All-Star and is a vital piece for Detroit moving forward.

Unfortunately for Detroit, Cunningham shares the backcourt with Killian Hayes. The seventh-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft never panned out, and his lack of spacing and shooting is only countered by his defense, which has regressed this year.

Cunningham, Ivey, and Hayes - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Stats Offensive rating Opponents' offensive rating Cunningham on-court 110.8 121.1 Cunningham off-court 113.4 122.0 Hayes on-court 109.3 119.7 Hayes off-court 114.0 123.1 Ivey on-court 113.2 122.0 Ivey off-court 110.5 121.1

Clearly, the Pistons are better off when Ivey receives more minutes than Hayes, which has not been the case this season. Hayes has started five more games than Ivey, and each plays roughly 25 minutes per game.

With Detroit interested in adding to the backcourt but not willing to sacrifice their current young talent, the options on the table remain limited.

The asking price for LaVine remains high

Picks, established players, young talent, and salary filler

The Hawks made an offer for Murray in exchange for a package centered around Ivey or Thompson, but "Detroit had no interest." That leaves LaVine on the table for the Pistons, who could part ways with talented young center Isaiah Stewart, who is being shopped around, or Bogdanović, who would upgrade Chicago's three-point shooting. As always, the Bulls would want a package of picks as well.

According to NBC's KC Johnson, Chicago started the offseason looking for a solid player and multiple picks for LaVine, but the asking price could decrease as the season goes on.

"One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing."

If that remains the case, the Pistons could put together two packages to meet Chicago's demands.

Possible trade scenarios Chicago receives (greater option) Joe Harris, James Wiseman, Stewart, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 first-round pick Chicago receives (lesser option) Harris, Bogdanovic, 2028 first-round pick Detroit receives Zach LaVine

The vast difference in the two trades could be what holds a deal up. Obviously, Chicago will want the best package possible for the former All-Star, and Detroit will want a bargain. Somewhere in the middle ground is much more reasonable for both sides, as LaVine's impressive 20.5 points per game career average is heavily inflated by poor shot selection and inefficient offense.

Despite the concerns surrounding LaVine's ability to play on a developing team, there is no doubt that he would immediately upgrade Detroit's defense, and with a player option in 2026, he would be in Detroit for the remainder of the slow rebuild.