Highlights Jerami Grant is a valuable player for the Portland Trail Blazers and they have no intention of trading him.

Grant is a versatile player who excels as a scorer and defender and can play multiple positions.

Despite interest from other teams, the Blazers are reluctant to part with Grant due to his value on the team.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 15-33, comfortably in the 14th spot of the NBA Western Conference, just ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. With young pieces like Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Kris Murray, and Shaedon Sharpe all under 25 years old, it would seem like Portland would be eager to trade away what remaining veteran talent they have for more young players or draft capital.

While the Trail Blazers have been rumored to be open to trading Malcolm Brogdon all season, they are standing pat with veteran forward Jerami Grant, who they have "no intention" of trading, per YahooSport's report by Jake Fischer.

"Portland has been consistent that it has no intention of moving Jerami Grant, sources said, while rival personnel have also been expressing an increasing skepticism that the Blazers will part with veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon."

Grant is under contract through the 2027-28 season when he can activate a player option. He is receiving a salary of $27.5 million this season, which increases every year. By the time he hits unrestricted free agency, he will be 33 years old.

Grant has had a changing role in his time in the NBA. In three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, his development was stunted as a part of "The Process." After that, he became an underrated defender off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, before being shipped to the Detroit Pistons, where he flourished into a solid scorer.

Now, in Portland, he has been doing a little bit of everything, making him a solid veteran leader in a young locker room.

Grant would be valuable for a contender

Good scorer, excellent defender, can play as a wing or small-ball center

Grant is a very underrated NBA player who has a similar style to Tobias Harris and Rudy Gay. If Portland was interested in trading him, they could receive a package of draft capital and a young player from a contender for Grant, but there are two hang-ups.

First of all, Portland doesn't want to trade him. Second, if a team did offer a competitive package for Grant, his inflated contract would make it hard for most teams to manage his salary, anyway.

This presents a rather difficult conundrum. Grant is the type of player who seamlessly fits into any lineup, but the value he brought to Detroit as the number-one option in 2021 made it so that he got paid as a number-one option, which, on a good team, he wouldn't be.

Jerami Grant's Stats, 2023-24 Stat Grant Rank on Trail Blazers PPG 21.3 2nd 3PT% 40.3% 3rd REB 3.7 9th AST 2.6 6th STL 0.9 5th

Portland is a bad team, but Grant is easily one of the best players on the roster. On a solid team, he would be the third or fourth option and thrive with less attention from defenses, but Portland remains firm that they will not trade him.

Per Fischer, the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are interested in Grant, but with Portland reluctant to let him go, building offers for Kyle Kuzma before the trade deadline makes more sense for both franchises.