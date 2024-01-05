Highlights The Toronto Raptors are expected to trade Pascal Siakam before the February deadline, signaling the end of an era.

Pascal Siakam's days as a member of the Toronto Raptors appear to be numbered.

According to ESPN writer Tim Bontemps, Toronto is widely expected to trade Siakam before the deadline in February.

“League sources expect Toronto to move on from two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam before the trade deadline.”

Siakam is in the last year of a four-year, $137-million contract, and reports suggest that the Raptors have made little progress towards extending their star forward.

Toronto entering a new era

Siakam would be the last domino to fall from 2019 squad

Trading away Siakam would be the end of an era for Toronto. After former head coach Nick Nurse was fired and Fred VanVleet signed with the Houston Rockets this past offseason, the writing has been on the wall for the final, key members of Toronto's 2019 championship team.

Anunoby, who missed all of the 2019 playoffs due to injury, remained a vital part of the lineup for the past few seasons before his trade to New York. Siakam, on the other hand, went from a seldom-used role player to a go-to, two-way threat during Toronto's run to the top.

Since then, he's added "All-Star, "All-Star starter," and "All-NBA" to his impressive resume. His ascension into stardom has helped fuel Toronto over the last five years.

Pascal Siakam - Year-by-Year Progression Points per Game 2018-19 16.9 2019-20 22.9 2020-21 21.4 2021-22 22.8 2022-23 24.2 2023-24 22.4

Trading him signals a shift into a new direction, which seems like the right decision for Raptors president Masai Ujiri and the front office. The 2021 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has taken a step forward in 2023-24 and looks ready to assume a role as the team's first option, similar to Siakam back in 2020.

Acquiring dynamic point guard Immanuel Quickley and still-promising Canadian wing RJ Barrett has already given Barnes more support and balance. Whatever trade package Siakam fetches for Toronto would surely go a long way in building out the rest of the Raptors' revamped squad.

Potential landing spots

Indiana, Sacramento & Detroit are teams to watch in Siakam sweepstakes

Many teams will line up for the services provided by two-time All-Star. The eighth-year forward is averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 2023-24. As Yahoo! Sport's Jake Fischer noted on Friday, at least 10 teams hold real interest in him, including Indiana, Sacramento, and Detroit.

The right situation is imperative, however, because Siakam's an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and prefers to test free agency, as mentioned by league insider Marc Stein.

Sacramento is an intriguing landing spot — the Kings could use another versatile scorer next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Same with Indiana, as Siakam fits on the wing alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

According to Fischer, both teams are determining whether the requisite parts are in place to make a deal. After striking out on Anunoby, Indiana is looking to add someone like Siakam who could significantly contribute to a playoff run.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Advanced Numbers True Shooting Percentage 59.4% Usage Rate 26.3% Assist Percentage 18.8%

Fischer also said the Raptors are expected to "retool" around Barnes, rather than push for a reset and prioritize draft capital. That means any team that enters the Siakam sweepstakes must be willing to trade either an up-and-coming talent or a similarly seasoned player who would help them stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Overall, Siakam would be an excellent addition to any team looking for an extra push this year. The most underrated aspect of acquiring Siakam is the fact he has tremendous experience of performing various roles throughout his NBA career.

For instance, if a team with multiple stars acquires him, he could easily revert to a role as a second, or third, scoring threat, like when he shared the spotlight with Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Fred VanVleet in 2019.

Whichever situation he goes in, he's able to adapt accordingly. If his new team needs him to maintain star responsibilities, he is capable. If he's asked to sacrifice some of his game, he will also find a way to be effective. His familiarity as both a featured player and role player makes him a candidate for most teams around the league.

The aforementioned Anunoby trade resulted in draft capital and two talented young threats (Quickley & Barrett). Any return for Siakam would undoubtedly command something similar.

Though it may be a difficult pill for Raptors fans to swallow initially, trading Siakam is the correct move for the immediate, and long-term, future of the franchise. If his time in Toronto soon comes to an end, Siakam will go down as one of the most accomplished players to ever don a Raptors jersey.