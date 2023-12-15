Highlights Pascal Siakam's contract expiring at the end of the season makes him a potential trade candidate for the Raptors, with the Sacramento Kings showing interest.

The Raptors are interested in acquiring Keegan Murray from the Kings in a trade, but the Kings' high praise of Murray could complicate the negotiations.

Siakam has shown improvement in recent weeks and could provide the Kings with scoring and defensive abilities if he is traded to Sacramento.

Amid the Toronto Raptors' inconsistent start to the 2023-24 NBA season, there's a high level of uncertainty revolving around the futures of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby on the team.

Earlier this week, Siakam was rumored to be the first Raptor that could get traded, given his contract expires at the end of the season. Among the teams interested in the 29-year-old are the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, and the Sacramento Kings, the latter of which has a player the Raptors have had their eyes on.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors are interested in acquiring Keegan Murray, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, in a trade for either Siakam or Anunoby. He adds that the Kings' high praise of Murray could put a wedge between the trade talks, but that Davion Mitchell could also be another trade candidate, given his waning minutes in Sacramento.

Murray Still A Work-in-Progress

He's averaging 13.8 points on 41.6 percent shooting this season

Although it would be unfair to call Murray's second season a sophomore slump, he hasn't shown that much improvement over his rookie year.

He's averaging more points per game this season (13.8) than last year (12.2), but his efficiency has taken a dip, particularly from long range. Of course, progression isn't always linear, but with the Kings holding title aspirations, they'll need more from their wing if they want to compete at a high level.

Keegan Murray Year-to-year statistics 2022-23 2023-24 Points 12.2 13.8 Rebounds 4.6 5.6 Steals 1.2 1.7 Field goal % 45.3 41.6 Three-point field goal % 41.1 30.4

Siakam hasn't been better from deep, but his stark improvement over the last few weeks has shown he's still more than capable of producing at an All-Star level. Moreover, a move to Toronto would allow him to pair up with Scottie Barnes, the new cornerstone of the franchise, on the wing and shift the Raptors to a more substantial youth movement.

Murray's cheap contract will also give them more flexibility for years to come, as opposed to the team's cap-strapped nature with Siakam and Anunoby likely to command a lot.

Siakam Finding His Form Again

He's averaging 25.8 points in Raptors' last five games

Siakam, who's in the final year of a four-year $136.9 million contract, has rebounded from a rather poor start to the season.

His best game of the season came in the Raptors' Dec. 13 game against the aforementioned Hawks, putting up 33 points on 63.2 percent shooting, seven rebounds, and seven assists. He also had his best three-point performance of the season, sinking five of his six attempts from deep.

Should Siakam get moved to Sacramento, he'd immediately become the team's second-best scorer behind Fox. As well, his defensive tenacity would be a welcome addition for the Kings, whose defensive rating of 114.9 ranks 19th in the league.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Month-to-month statistics October November December Points 16.0 21.0 25.8 Rebounds 7.0 7.1 5.6 Assists 3.8 5.4 4.8 Field goal % 39.3 50.0 60.3 Three-point field goal % 28.6 17.9 50.0

There likely won't be any trades between now and the start of the new calendar year, but if Siakam continues his hot streak, he could be of excellent use to the Kings, who would benefit immensely from his versatile scoring and defensive capabilities, both in the paint and on the perimeter.