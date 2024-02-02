Highlights Jalen Green's inconsistency as a player has given the Houston Rockets doubts about his long-term potential.

The Houston Rockets were supposed to build around Jalen Green, insulating him with young talent to get the most of the second-overall pick in 2021. Instead, Alperen Şengün has emerged as the best player in Houston, and role-players Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and rookies Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore are making the case to be centerpieces moving forward.

Green could be the odd man out and might be calling a different franchise home ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. A volume scorer with a lot of upside--should he develop properly--Green would be an attractive trade asset for teams looking to rebuild around younger players. Houston seems to be trying to make a playoff push this season and will be knocking on the door of the West when Şengün, already a near All-Star, hits his peak.

Green has "generated some buzz" ahead of the deadline, as teams around the NBA are calling about his availability. Teams building around frontcourt players like the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, or Washington Wizards might have some interest.

The good and bad of Green

In three seasons, Green has been wildly inconsistent

Green was drafted by the Rockets from the G-League Ignite team with the hopes that he could take over where James Harden left off as an athletic volume scorer who can also act as the point guard. At times, he has been exactly that, but his inconsistency has given Houston pause when it comes to going all-in on Green.

Jalen Green's Inconsistency Stat Career average Season average Most recent five games PPG 19.5 18.4 29.8 TOV 2.3 2.1 1.8 FG% 41.9% 41.4% 51.5% 3PT% 33.6% 32.5% 35.6%

While Green is in the midst of a solid stretch, he has been equally bad. There have been seven games this season where he missed all of his three-point attempts, and he has recorded at least four turnovers nine times.

Safe to say, Green is a work in progress.

As Houston aims to build around Şengün, surrounding him with shooters and help on defense (like Brooks) has been key. Green thrives on the ball and is not a knockdown shooter, instead relying on volume. Even if his development goes perfectly, he will not be the player Houston needs him to be. A team like the Spurs, Wizards, or Raptors could pair Green with Victor Wembanyama, Bilal Coulibaly, or Scottie Barnes as a complimentary piece, instead of tasking him with being "the guy," which is the role he had in his first two seasons in the league, stunting his growth.