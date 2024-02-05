Highlights Timberwolves interested in acquiring Pistons point guard Monte Morris to back up Mike Conley.

Pistons like what they have in Morris, trade might take convincing.

Morris could be a great backup point guard for Minnesota, with shooting and passing skills to support the team's stars.

The NBA Trade Deadline is this Thursday and many teams are keeping close tabs on players that can help push them closer to their title aspirations.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are tied for first in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder, have expressed interest in acquiring a point guard to back up Mike Conley and have turned their focus toward Monte Morris of the Detroit Pistons.

According to The Athletic, the Wolves, who tried to trade for Morris when he played for the Washington Wizards a season ago, are trying to pry him away again, this time from Detroit.

"On a smaller scale, rival teams continue to be interested in Pistons guard Monté Morris, per league sources. The Timberwolves are one of the teams with the most interest. Minnesota, per league sources, tried to trade for Morris when he was in Washington prior to Detroit."

While Morris would be a great fit with the Timberwolves, it also seems that the Pistons like what they have in him and that a trade might take some convincing. The Pistons do seem eager for a trade, but given the recent news regarding Zach LaVine's injury, a big splash now seems off the table.

In six games this season, Morris is averaging 4.5 points on 36.4 percent shooting and 1.3 assists per game.

Morris could be a great backup point guard in Minnesota

Career averages: 10.4 PPG, 4.0 APG, 38.9 3PT%

Although the 2023-24 season hasn't quite gone Morris' way, thanks to injuries, the 28-year-old guard is still a capable sparkplug off the bench who can both generate his own offense and create plays for his teammates. In Washington last season, Morris started in all but one of his 62 games played and put up 10.3 points and 5.3 assists nightly. To boot, he shot 48.0 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep.

His stats haven't come particularly close in Morris' six games of the current season, but injuries and limited spots have made it difficult for him to carve out a major role, yet. The poor shooting thus far could certainly be more of a blip than a sign of things to come, especially when considering how good the Pistons actually are.

Should Morris get traded to Minnesota, he wouldn't necessarily get many starts, but his playing time should still be significant, backing up veteran guard Mike Conley, who, at 36 years old, may not be able to carry the team's playmaking in long stretches.

Monte Morris – Year-to-Year Stats 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 PPG 10.2 12.6 10.3 APG 3.2 4.4 5.3 FG% 48.1 48.4 48.0 3PT% 38.1 39.5 38.2

Morris' shooting and passing skills could make it easy to find Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Rudy Gobert open whenever Conley's on the bench but he should also be an effective spot-up shooter who can convert his long-range attempts at a pretty decent rate.

The Pistons guard is in the final year of a three-year, $27 million deal and the team could risk losing him for nothing should he decide to part ways in the offseason. He wouldn't necessarily generate a high-value first-round pick, but a mix of veteran players who can make an impact and some second-round picks could entice the Pistons.

If the Pistons do trade him away, then there will be more urgency to add more impactful players in the offseason, especially given their massive cap space.