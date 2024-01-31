Highlights The Golden State Warriors' struggles and potential trades: The Warriors may make moves before the trade deadline due to their underwhelming season and the absence of Chris Paul.

The current NBA season has been very underwhelming for the Golden State Warriors so far. Through 44 games, the 2022 Champions have only won 20, sitting as the 12th seed in the Western Conference. Though this struggle has multiple possible causes, it's likely that the Warriors' front office will be very active over the course of next week until the February 8 trade deadline.

Earlier in the year, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody's camps revealed that they were unhappy with their usage rates to start this season, which ramped up trade rumors that were already prominent during the offseason. Since then, the young players have proven to be very productive in the rotation, so these conversations have seemingly died down. However, the Warriors' main acquisition over the summer, Chris Paul, though proven to have been a great asset to the team's second unit, hasn't played for nearly a month, and with an expensive contract under his name, it makes him a very likely candidate to be traded.

Orlando Magic

Warriors trade Chris Paul and 2025 1st Round Pick for Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris

Though it isn't as attractive as the other trades on this list, this deal has the chance to really improve the Warriors at a relatively low cost. In Markelle Fultz, the Warriors would have a very capable scoring guard, who is also an above-average playmaker and shot-creator. His biggest concern is his health, as he's missed a lot of time over the past few years, with a wide variety of injuries.

This season, he's recently just returned and getting up to speed, noticeably already having very solid games, including a 14-point and five-steal performance in a big win against the Phoenix Suns just a couple of days ago. Gary Harris is a very capable three-and-D player, an agile and quick defender who can also knock down important shots from anywhere on the court.

2023-24 NBA Season Statistics PPG AST REB eFG% Markelle Fultz 8.8 3.6 2.9 51.8% Gary Harris 7.1 1.9 1.7 54.5%

With this move, the Orlando Magic would move Fultz's expiring contract, opening space for Paul to assume a crucial leadership role at the point guard position, as they push towards a playoff spot. With his playmaking skills, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero would have their jobs facilitated, no longer needing to create their own shots for 48 minutes, but rather having more open looks and better opportunities to score at a more consistent rate.

Portland Trail Blazers

Warriors trade Chris Paul, Moses Moody, and 2025 1st Round Pick for Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III

The Portland Trail Blazers aren't aiming to compete this season, as they made it abundantly clear after trading Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday in the offseason. Currently, their focus is on their young prospects' development, with Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson being the team's main assets, along with Jerami Grant and DeAndre Ayton.

With that, former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon has been having a great season, which has led to him being linked to virtually every contending team in the league. Brogdon, who can do a bit of everything on the court, would be a direct improvement on Paul's productivity since the veteran guard isn't scoring at the pace he used to, focusing more on playmaking and creating open looks for others.

Malcolm Brogdon - 2023/24 Season Statistics Points Per Game 15.9 Assists Per Game 5.5 Rebounds Per Game 3.6 3-Point Field Goal % 41.9 Player Efficiency Rating* 17.3

Alongside Paul, Moses Moody would have to be included in this deal, as the Blazers would ask for a young, high-potential prospect to center the trade around, using Chris Paul as the salary filler to get both Brogdon and Williams, who is a great shot-blocking center who is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury earlier in the year. The Warriors would hope that Williams could return to form next season, but this would be an investment in continuing title hopes into 2025.

Los Angeles Lakers

Warriors trade Chris Paul, Dario Saric and 2025 1st Round Pick for D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura

This may not seem like a good deal to either team at first glance, but this may help both teams. The LA Lakers, currently the ninth seed in the West with only four more wins than the Warriors, have been struggling whenever LeBron James or Anthony Davis are off the court. Not because of a lack of talent, but the need for an organizer who can create open looks, defend, and coordinate the star-less minutes. That's where Chris Paul, when healthy, slots in perfectly. This season, the Warriors have had positive minutes off the bench without Stephen Curry for the first time in a long time, thanks largely to Paul's efficiency and decision-making on both ends of the floor.

Now, for the Warriors side of the deal, D'Angelo Russell has been having a fantastic stretch over the past few games, with four consecutive 20+ point performances, and the decisive shot to get the victory against Golden State in last week's overtime thriller. As for Rui Hachimura, though he hasn't had the best start of the year, he's still a very capable defender and versatile player.

Hachimura was a determining factor in the Lakers' postseason success last year, with impactful displays of both scoring and defense against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and the Denver Nuggets in the Conference finals.

2023/24 NBA Season Statistics Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Effective Field Goal % D'Angelo Russell 17.1 6.1 2.6 57.0 Rui Hachimura 11.4 1.1 3.5 56.5

This trade would definitely help both teams' second-unit production, while giving the Lakers some wiggle room for the post-season as Paul's contract is expiring at the end of next year, allowing the team to either re-sign him for a much cheaper deal when that's over, or trade him at this time next year if they see it fit.

Detroit Pistons

Warriors trade Chris Paul and 2025 1st Round Pick for Bojan Bogdanović

You may be questioning yourself as to why the Detroit Pistons would need Chris Paul as the current worst team in the NBA. The simple answer is they don't, as Paul's talents would definitely be more valued if he played for a contending team. However, with a plethora of young talent on the roster, Paul could take a similar role as he had when he played briefly for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as a veteran and mentor for the team's brightest prospect, in this case, Cade Cunningham.

As for the deal itself, it would have to include a third team in order to make the salaries match, as Bogdanović has Detroit's largest salary, with a big margin for Alec Burks' second place, with $10 million annually. This third team, potentially the Minnesota Timberwolves, would then acquire Burks' shifty offensive prowess and salary in return for a package centered around Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr.

Going back to the most important piece of the trade, Bogdanović would fit in like a glove in Golden State's offensive system, by being a versatile scorer and a solid defender. This move would also grant the Warriors a replacement for Andrew Wiggins, who's been on the trade block due to his lack of productivity, giving the franchise an opportunity to search the market for another set of valuable players.

Bojan Bogdanović - 2023/24 Season Statistics Points Per Game 20.4 Assists Per Game 2.6 Rebounds Per Game 3.4 3-Point Field Goal % 41.0 Effective Field Goal % 56.6

Chicago Bulls

Warriors trade Chris Paul, Moses Moody and 2025 1st Round Pick for DeMar DeRozan

It's important to reiterate the fact that the Warriors front office is currently reluctant to trade away their young players, but this deal may be worth pulling the trigger. Moody is currently having the best year of his three so far in his career, playing the most minutes as well, averaging 18 per game. With his versatile and athletic skillset, Moody would fit in nicely with the Chicago Bulls, as they would aim to take a step back and move away from their Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević core. Paul would also be a great veteran to be alongside Coby White, as he would now take the keys officially, having a "Most Improved Player" worthy season.

As for the Warriors, this trade would follow the same principle as the trade for Bogdanović, with DeRozan being one of the league's most talented scorers. Though he wouldn't even come close to filling Wiggins' shoes defensively, trading Wiggins away would bring the possibility of acquiring a defensive-focused wing to partner with DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan - 2023/24 Season Statistics Points Per Game 22.2 Assists Per Game 5.4 Rebounds Per Game 4.0 Effective Field Goal % 49.7 Player Efficiency Rating 18.5

Another important factor that would benefit the Warriors is DeRozan's contract, which is expiring at the end of the year, which gives the front office a couple of options to pursue: letting him walk away in free agency and signing another potential max-contract type player or re-signing DeRozan to a more team-friendly deal, allowing them to make the reinforcements necessary during the offseason.