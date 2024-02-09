Highlights The Atlanta Hawks may consider trading Trae Young in the offseason depending on their performance this season.

Dejounte Murray may be a valuable player, but not someone the Hawks should build their franchise around.

If the Hawks decide to trade Young, Murray could also be on the move, possibly to recoup lost draft picks.

The Atlanta Hawks were heavily rumored to be sellers during this year's trade deadline, but were oddly quiet. Dejounte Murray was long believed to be gone by this time, but as it stands, the Hawks are keeping their guard tandem together.

This moment of peace may be shortlived, however, as multiple rival teams think Trae Young could be made available in the offseason, as reported by Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

"There are several front offices that listened to Atlanta’s pre-deadline chatter and came away from conversations with the Hawks of the belief Trae Young could become available for trade this summer — depending on Atlanta’s outcome for the remainder of this campaign."

Young is still just 25 years old and is signed through the 2027-27 season, making an average annual salary of $43.0 million. He was also named to the All-Star team after Joel Embiid and Julius Randle fell to injuries. In 46 games this season, Young is averaging 27.1 points on 43.2 percent shooting and 38.0 percent from deep, and career-highs in assists (10.9) and steals (1.5).

Trading Young should signify the Hawks are rebuilding again

Murray is too old to build a team around

Make no mistake, Young is an elite point guard and one the Hawks should build around. Murray, on the other hand, is quickly entering his prime, and his talents could be wasted in Atlanta, where he's sharing ball-handling duties with a player who functions best on-ball.

If the Hawks do indeed decide to cut their losses and move from Young, it would spell a rather questionable future if they decide to keep Murray instead. The guard is 27 years old and can be a strong piece for a contender. As it stands, the Hawks aren't anywhere close. The Hawks could hope they swing a deal exchanging superstars, but that's even less likely.

Trae Young & Dejounte Murray Contracts (In Millions) Young Murray 2023-24 $40.0 $17.7 2024-25 $43.0 $24.8 2025-26 $46.0 $26.8 2026-27 $48.9 (PO) $30.8 (PO)

Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, making him a valuable player, but not exactly one that makes for a franchise cornerstone. If Young does get traded, expect Murray to follow suit. The Hawks gave up quite a bit of draft capital to get Murray and with the San Antonio Spurs reportedly having been interested in him, it could be a good way to get back the picks they sent off.

Young could fetch an absurdly high price, as he's still worth his contract, as opposed to other players in the Eastern Conference some felt negatively about acquiring. In the end, the Hawks will have to wait out the season and see how it ends before they push the panic button and begin anew. There will be more deals to make once the season ends and the Hawks could find their way into getting a better-fitting star to pair Young with.