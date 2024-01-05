Highlights Hawks are willing to trade most players, except Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, in order to kickstart a fire sale before the trade deadline.

With just a little over a month remaining until the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Hawks figure to be a major player in the trade market. Atlanta is in the midst of another disappointing campaign that has apparently prompted the front office to open up shop and kickstart a fire sale.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, several teams in touch with the Hawks were told that All-Star guard Trae Young and budding forward Jalen Johnson were the only two "untouchable" pieces on its roster.

"Of late, Atlanta has informed numerous teams the only untouchable players on the Hawks’ roster are Young and rising third-year forward Jalen Johnson, sources said."

Is Atlanta going to look like a completely different team after the deadline? It seems like that's where Hawks general manager Landry Fields intends to direct this roster.

Jalen Johnson has been a revelation

The 22-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign

Young being untouchable isn't much of a shock. He is still the Hawks' franchise star, so it makes sense that Atlanta has no plan to part ways with him. Johnson is the surprising name here. But it's easy to see why the Hawks are bullish on him.

The 22-year-old has blossomed into a promising two-way stud, especially with his growth on the offensive end this season.

Jalen Johnson - Year-by-Year Comparison Categories 2022-23 2023-24 Points per game 5.6 15.3 Rebounds per game 4.0 8.1 Assists per game 1.2 2.7 Field goal % 49.1% 59.6% Three-point % 28.8% 41.5% Effective Field goal % 53.7% 65.3%

Johnson has taken the brass ring as a result of trading away John Collins in the offseason and is running away with it. The Wisconsin native has always shown sprinkles of his upside as a bouncy athlete who can run the floor. But he never really broke out in his first two campaigns, partly due to Collins' presence and his unrefined skills on offense.

But this year, Johnson has made massive strides on the offensive end, particularly with his three-point shooting and ability to put the ball on the floor.

On Wednesday, Johnson had perhaps the best game of his young career, pouring in a career-high 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

From taking Josh Giddey off the dribble and making a nice floater off a pretty eurostep, to putting the ball behind the back in transition and punching it home with both hands, to dropping a poster over the head of Chet Holmgren, Johnson showcased the entire repertoire of his offensive game.

Atlanta's season is in disarray

Hawks record: 14-19

The Hawks were optimistic heading into the campaign that they could return closer to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference after going through a full training camp with head coach Quin Snyder.

Atlanta was in play to trade for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, who is expected to be dealt before the deadline, even prior to the start of the season.

However, with just a 14-19 record with over a month to go before the trade deadline, it is looking like the Hawks are more likely to be sellers than buyers.

Atlanta Hawks - 2023-24 Salaries Player Salary Trae Young $40.1 million Clint Capela $20.6 million Deandre Hunter $20.1 million Bogdan Bogdanović $18.7 million Dejounte Murray $18.2 million

The Hawks have a lot of long-term contracts that they can move to retool for next year. Fischer indicated in his report that Atlanta has an incentive to be more competitive next season, since it owes the Spurs its 2025 first-round pick, which was part of the package they sent to San Antonio to acquire Dejounte Murray in 2022.

As such, it makes sense for the Hawks to sell their veterans now considering this formula hasn't led to any substantial improvement over the last two seasons.

Clearing house in Atlanta

Hawks ready to split Young-Murray backcourt

Murray has become one of the more prominent names on the trade market. Several teams like the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat have been identified as potential suitors for the Hawks guard.

A lot of why Atlanta is eager to part ways with Murray is because his fit in the backcourt with Young hasn't gone as well as the Hawks expected. Likewise, initially brought in to cover for Young's defensive deficiencies, he hasn't made much of an impact on that end of the floor for Atlanta either.

The Hawks rank just 26th in defensive rating and 28th in opponents' points per game this season. They also finished in the bottom-10 in both categories the year before.

Dejounte Murray - On/Off Court Splits Categories On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 118.3 118.2 Defensive rating 119.2 118.3 Net rating -1.0 -0.2 Effective field goal % 54.0 56.9

Lineups with Young and Murray on the floor have also been a net negative. Per Cleaning The Glass, they are -2.5 in all Young-Murray lineups. While they generate 118.1 points per 100 possessions, they give up 120.6 on the other end.

Apart from Murray, Clint Capela has also been a name that has been floating around in the rumor mill for quite some time. Teams seeking a rebounding big who can also rim run and protect the paint could use a guy like Capela.

Another intriguing Hawks player that hasn't really surfaced in trade discussions is Bogdan Bogdanović. The Serbian is having a solid season for the Hawks off the bench and is one of the frontrunners for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 17.7 points per game.

The Hawks have several pieces they can move at the deadline that could net them more value. This isn't necessarily going to be a rebuild, but rather a retool surrounding their franchise star in Trae Young and an intriguing up-and-comer in Jalen Johnson.