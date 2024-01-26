Highlights The Utah Jazz are unlikely to trade Lauri Markkanen this season due to his high asking price.

The Jazz has a strong core in Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson and wants to make a playoff run.

The team has attractive trade assets in their 15 first-round draft picks, which could be used to acquire talent for a postseason push.

The Utah Jazz has one of the biggest names on the NBA trade market: All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. The asking price for Markkanen is so high, however, that the Jazz seem unlikely to trade him this season.

Utah's 23-23 record has them sitting at the tenth seed in the Western Conference, but they are only four games behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who are the sixth seed and sit above the NBA Play-In Tournament. Utah has been outplaying the preseason expectations and might want to make a legitimate playoff run with their core of Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson.

Thanks to the trades that sent Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as other smaller deals, the Jazz has 15 first-round draft picks between 2024 and 2030. Those picks are highly attractive to rebuilding teams, and the Jazz could flip the picks for proven talent to make a postseason push.

Miles Bridges, Austin Reaves, TJ McConnell all named

Despite being poised for a rebuild on paper, the Jazz has enough talent to build a winning team with just a few additions. Sexton, Markannen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Keyonte George have all proven themselves to be adequate starters, if not stars in their own right, and the Jazz are building under Danny Ainge.

Recent reports suggest that the Jazz is interested in adding supporting cast members Miles Bridges or TJ McConnell.

"The Jazz are also one of several teams who’ve called on Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, league sources told Yahoo Sports, along with Detroit and Phoenix. Bridges would have to be consulted prior to any deal, as he received a no-trade clause when he signed a qualifying offer from Charlotte...T.J. McConnell was another veteran point guard on the radar in Utah and with many other teams like Phoenix" —Jake Fischer

Bridges would provide some frontcourt help in the starting five, booting Simone Fontecchio out of the starting five. The 25-year old forward was battling legal issues after pleading no contest to domestic violence, so Utah's PR department would need to put in the hours, but there's no denying his on-court production.

McConnell, while not nearly as flashy as Bridges, would allow Utah to restrict Kris Dunn's minutes, start George, the point guard of the future, and have a steady veteran behind him. Trading for McConnell over Bridges would prioritize development over winning, but at this juncture, the Jazz controls its own destiny.

Bridges' vs. McConnell stats, 2023-24 Points per game Rebounds per game Assists per game McConnell 8.1 2.6 5.4 Bridges 20.8 7.1 2.9

The Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets would want very different packages for their players. Charlotte is prioritizing draft capital, and Indiana wants to build around budding star Tyrese Haliburton, meaning that ready-to-play pieces like Collins would be included in a deal.

Another name on Utah's radar is Austin Reaves. It was previously believed that the Los Angeles Lakers were making Reaves an untouchable piece of their future, but recent reports suggest "that Reaves isn’t entirely untouchable." That being said, the Lakers would have their eyes on the prize, and wouldn't give up Reaves (and future picks) unless Markannen was included.

If the Lakers flip Markannen for more picks and Reaves, it would indicate a commitment to rebuild. With close to 20 first-round picks to spend, Utah would control the trade market, the draft, and the lottery for the next several years, building a roster exactly to head coach Will Hardy's specifications.