Highlights The Golden State Warriors may explore trading Andrew Wiggins, as his recent drop-off in production and change in role may have made him expendable.

Wiggins is having the worst statistical season of his career, with career-low averages in points, assists, and steals.

Jonathan Kuminga's improvement and potential overlap with Wiggins may force the Warriors to choose between the two players for the long term.

The roller-coaster ride that is the Golden State Warriors' 2023-24 campaign continues to ebb and flow down the track, with the team having lost back-to-back games amid Draymond Green's suspension.

And while the club's dynastic core probably isn't going anywhere before the season's end, that unexpected inconsistency could leave the door open for other players to be moved ahead of the NBA's February 8 trade deadline.

According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Golden State may even be willing to explore trades involving a player whom Steve Kerr once name-checked as one of the Warriors' "foundational six." Specifically, former No. 1 overall pick, 2022 All-Star and Finals hero Andrew Wiggins:

“Though I’ve said in the past that the Warriors might be reluctant to trade Wiggins so soon after he signed a relatively bargain-rate contract extension specifically so he could remain with this team, I’ve since heard that this would not be a major barrier for the Warriors to explore Wiggins’ trade market. Especially if he can’t play with [Jonathan] Kuminga and the Warriors decide that Kuminga is their full-time small forward."

At the least, Wiggins' salary combined with a recent drop-off in production has necessitated a level of due diligence on potential deals.

Wiggins is having the worst year of his career

Career-low 12.1 PPG

Some recent duds against the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics notwithstanding, Wiggins has performed better of late for Kerr and Co.

Over his last 14 games, the 28-year-old is averaging nearly 15 points and five rebounds per game while connecting on 44.7 of his shot attempts overall and a healthy 42.0 percent from deep. He has also been one of just six players with positive net ratings over that stretch.

On the whole, though, his season has been an unmitigated disaster. For the year, Wiggins is averaging career-lows in points (12.6), assists (1.3), and steals (0.3), and his effective field goal percentage of 46.9 is on pace to be his lowest mark since 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been outscored by 98 points across Wiggins' 718 minutes on the court.

Andrew Wiggins - 2023-24 On/Off Court Statistics On-Court Off-Court Points 62.1 62.5 Opponent points 65.7 58.6 Offensive rating 111.7 116.2 Defensive rating 118.2 109.5 Net Rating -6.5 6.6

He has been so bad, in fact, that Kerr saw fit to move him to the second unit earlier this month. And that decision has coincided with Kuminga's first-team promotion (to make up for Green's absence) and a subsequent bump in production for the youngster.

As Kawakami sees it, that changing of the guard could be a precursor to Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. having to choose between the two players as he plots out his long-term roster plans.

Will it be Wiggins, Kuminga or both?

The two players have redundancies, but Kuminga is younger, cheaper option

In stark contrast to Wiggins, Kuminga is having the best season of his career in Year 3. He's currently on a streak of 11 straight games with 10 or more points to his credit and his net rating of 1.8 obliterates the minus-6.5 mark that the former has posted in 2023-24.

So, with both players primarily being drivers and defenders — in addition to having a modicum of positional overlap — a big decision may be looming for the team's front office. Via Kawakami:

"The Warriors have a contract situation coming up with Kuminga, and that’s just the financial aspect of it. Squeezing two talented forwards into one 48-minute slot isn’t going to produce the best results for either, because the Warriors already have too many players to fit into a 10-man rotation and because the Feb. 8 trade deadline is when some of the big stuff will have to be decided. Grand ripple effect No. 1: If they can’t play together, the Warriors will almost certainly have to choose Wiggins or Kuminga for the long term."

Jonathan Kuminga - 2023-24 Splits Starter Bench Points 14.6 11.5 Rebounds 5.1 3.3 True Shooting % 64.9 53.8

So far, the duo hasn't shown a great ability to share the frontcourt; the Dubs have been outscored by 23.2 points per 100 possessions when Wiggins and Kuminga have been on the floor together this season, making them the worst two-man lineup combination on the team, minimum 100 shared minutes.