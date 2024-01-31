Highlights The Warriors are considering trading key contributors like Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, and possibly Klay Thompson.

Golden State's cap situation and underwhelming performance may necessitate a trade to rebalance and improve the team.

Wiggins has been performing poorly this season, and Thompson's shooting and defense have declined.

Nineteen months ago, the Golden State Warriors seemingly reinvigorated one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the Association when they bested the upstart Boston Celtics for the 2022 NBA championship. However, the franchise's existence since bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to the Bay that fateful June has been anything but a continuation of the greatness the Stephen Curry-led squad had achieved throughout the 2010s.

On the contrary, it has been a slow descent back to a place Golden State hasn't seen since Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette were leading the charge — that purgatory that lies between the clubs making playoff runs and those collecting ping-pong balls for the draft lottery.

The Warriors have gotten so far away from being a legitimate title contender that league insider Shams Charania reported that they could test the trade waters on a trio of key contributors, including a certain Splash Bro, during an appearance on FanDuelTV's Run It Back:

"Everyone is on the table except for Steph Curry [...] They're going to take calls on Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul. Could they get interest even on a guy like Klay Thompson? I think those are very much open conversations for the Warriors. They have to be open-minded."

Golden State's precarious cap situation and uneven performance may warrant a Thompson trade

Warriors are mediocre despite doling out record salary payments

Make no mistake — after Curry, Thompson is as responsible as anyone for the incredible run that the Warriors were able to go on. At this point, though, it's difficult to envision Golden State wanting to give him the big-money contract he'll undoubtedly seek when he enters the summer as an unrestricted free agent.

While he has bounced back from an incredibly sluggish start to the season, he's still connecting on a career-low 42.1 percent of his field goal attempts this season. What's more: he's no longer the two-way standout that he once was. In a word, the Warriors have been poor defensively with Thompson on the court.

Klay Thompson – Defensive Rating Year Rating 2018-19 108.5 2021-22 108.0 2022-23 112.6 2023-24 120.2

All the while, the Warriors currently find themselves just outside the play-in mix in the Western Conference with a record of 19-24. It's not a place they ought to be as they're paying out well north of $200 million in player salaries this season (and that doesn't even include luxury tax payments).

Simply put, the team can't justify investing so much for so little return on the court, and a trade — or multiple trades — could be their best bet at rebalancing the scales.

Thompson, Paul & Wiggins have all been on the decline this season

Wiggins ranks dead last on the team in Value Over Replacement Player (-0.9)

The idea that the Warriors would consider moving Paul and/or Wiggins isn't exactly a shocker. For his part, Paul is 38 years old and is, essentially, in the final year of his contract (the point guard's $30 million salary for 2024-25 is non-guaranteed). And at this late stage of his career, he's an injury-prone backup.

Wiggins, meanwhile, is in the midst of the worst year of his career. Through 39 appearances in 2023-24, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging a career-low 12.3 points per game while posting an effective field goal percentage of 48.0; his worst mark since the 2018-19 campaign.

At 28, he should still have a significant amount of tread left on his tires and, without him, the team probably wouldn't have won the title in 2022. However, this wasn't the version of Wiggins the Dubs had in mind when they inked him to a four-year, $109 million extension less than two years ago, let alone the additional luxury tax money Golden State is paying out on his salary.

Still, Wiggins' name is circling in trade rumors, with some believing that he may be the likeliest player to get moved ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.