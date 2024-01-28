Highlights One NBA insider says that the Washington Wizards are looking to acquire draft picks before the trade deadline.

Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones are tradeable pieces that could bring in the draft compensation the team desires.

Jordan Poole's trade potential is uncertain amid what has been a down year for the high-scoring guard.

The Washington Wizards' strange post-Bradley Beal existence got a little bit stranger Thursday when the team announced that Wes Unseld, Jr. would be transitioning from his position as head coach into a new role as part of its front office. His lead assistant, Brian Keefe, will now serve as the Wizards' interim play-caller.

More changes could be in store, too, with the NBA trade deadline now less than two weeks away and the real problem for the 7-37 team arguably being its awkwardly constructed roster.

During the latest episode of the podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, the titular host and longtime league insider indicated that Washington is in asset accumulation mode.

"The question is — the deadline is two weeks from today — can they acquire any picks? I think just about the whole roster is available. ... They are going to be hunting for draft picks. That's what they need the most, especially if they can squeeze a (first-round pick). Even if they're looking at guys where they're not even getting a quote-unquote 'good' first, they have to do this. That's a mandate."

Wizards have pieces that could bring in assets

Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones are pieces that may demand draft compensation

The ill-fitting nature of their pieces notwithstanding, the Wizards have tradeable players who could bring them the picks they covet. Chief among those pieces are playmaking forward Kyle Kuzma, who's drawn interest from multiple teams, and starting point-man Tyus Jones, both of whom are in the midst of career seasons.

Battle for the Bottom (2023-24) Team Record Detroit Pistons 5-39 Washington Wizards 7-37 San Antonio Spurs 8-36

For his part, Kuzma is currently on a career-high pace with a conversion rate of 45.7 percent from the field and a scoring average of 21.8 points per contest. He's also distributing the ball better than he ever has, dishing out 5.1 assists per 36 minutes.

However, the asking price for the Utah alum is steep; league insider Marc Stein recently reported that it will take two or more first-rounders to pry Kuzma from Washington's clutches, and not just any pick will do:

"The implication is they will be seeking higher quality picks than Toronto received from Indiana in the [Pascal] Siakam trade; two of the three future first-rounders sent to the Raptors by Indiana are from the oft-maligned 2024 draft this June."

Jones, who was arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA when he was serving as Ja Morant's understudy in Memphis, might be the likelier of the two to be traded.

Pricey though it may be, Kuzma is locked into a team-friendly contract with descending payouts through 2026-27. Jones's contract will expire at the end of the current campaign, and given his increased output — he's averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals nightly with 50-42-73 shooting splits — he may be eyeing the kind of money that Washington ought not to be paying for an undersized, 28-year-old point guard at this stage of their rebuild.

And it's not hard to envision some contending team or other being willing to part with a quality pick to obtain him if there's a belief he can make the difference in a title push.

Jordan Poole could be tougher to move

Ex-Warrior has been an inefficient scorer and poor defender in 2023-24

One player who likely won't be helping the Wizards restock their draft coffers is Jordan Poole. After Washington completed the trade sending Chris Paul to the Bay in exchange for the high-scoring guard, some suggested Poole was viewed as a trade asset; others felt he could be a cornerstone piece for the franchise.

Through 43 games played this season, the former Golden State Warrior and 2022 NBA champion is failing on both fronts.

Poole's scoring average has dropped nearly four full points (from 20.4 PPG in 2022-23 to 16.5 PPG this season), his effective field goal percentage of 48.2 is on pace to be the lowest since his rookie year, and opposing players are connecting on 51.0 percent of their shot attempts when he's the closest defender this season.

That output, coupled with a particularly cumbersome contract — he'll make an average of $32 million per annum through 2026-27 — likely makes Poole one of the more difficult players to trade league-wide.